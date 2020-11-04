You are here

Tunisian startup 3D prints solar-powered bionic hands

Tunisian engineers test a prototype of an artificial hand on October 20, 2020 at Cure Bionics startup in Sousse. (AFP)
AFP

  • The device works with sensors attached to the arm that detect muscle movement
SOUSSE, Tunisia: A Tunisian startup is developing a 3D-printed bionic hand, hoping the affordable and solar-powered prosthetic will help amputees and other disabled people across Africa.

Unlike traditional devices, the artificial hand can be customised for children and youths, who otherwise require an expensive series of resized models as they grow up.

The company Cure Bionics also has plans to develop a video game-like virtual reality system that helps youngsters learn how to use the artificial hand through physical therapy.

Mohamed Dhaouafi, the 28-year-old founder and CEO of Cure Bionics, designed his first prototype while still an engineering student in his home city Sousse.

“One team member had a cousin who was born without a hand and whose parents couldn’t afford a prosthesis, especially as she was still growing up,” he said.

“So we decided to design a hand.”

Dhaouafi launched his startup in 2017 from his parents’ home, at a time when many of his classmates chose to move abroad seeking higher salaries and international experience.

“It was like positive revenge,” he told AFP. “I wanted to prove I could do it. I also want to leave a legacy, to change people’s lives.”

Dhaouafi pointed to hurdles in Tunisia, where it can be hard or impossible to order parts via large online sales sites. There is a lack of funding and, he said, “we lack visionaries within the state.”

But by pooling money raised through sponsored competitions and seed investment from a US company, he was able to recruit four young engineers.

They are now fine-tuning designs, writing code and testing the artificial hand.

The device works with sensors attached to the arm that detect muscle movement, and AI-assisted software that interprets them to transmit instructions to the digits.

The hand itself has a wrist that can turn sideways, a mechanical thumb and fingers that bend at the joints in response to the electronic impulses.

To teach youngsters how to use them, Cure has been working on a virtual-reality headset that “gamifies” the physical therapy process.

“Currently, for rehabilitation, children are asked to pretend to open a jar, for example, with the hand they no longer have,” said Dhaouafi.

“It takes time to succeed in activating the muscles this way. It’s not intuitive, and it’s very boring.”

In Cure’s version, the engineer said: “We get them to climb up buildings like Spiderman, with a game score to motivate them, and the doctor can follow up online from a distance.”

3D printing meanwhile makes it possible to personalize the prosthesis like a fashion accessory or “a superhero’s outfit,” said Dhaouafi.

Cure hopes to market its first bionic hands within a few months, first in Tunisia and then elsewhere in Africa, where more than three quarters of people in need have no access to them, according to the World Health Organization.

“The aim is to be accessible financially but also geographically,” said Dhaouafi.

The envisaged price of around $2,000 to $3,000 is substantial, but a fraction of the cost of bionic prostheses currently imported from Europe.

Cure also aims to manufacture as close as possible to the end users, with local technicians measuring the patients and then printing individually fitted devices.

“An imported prosthesis today means weeks or even months of waiting when you buy it, and again with each repair,” the inventor said.

The bionic hand is made of Lego-like parts that can be replaced if damaged or to match a child’s physical growth.

It can also be solar-powered via a photovoltaic charger for use in regions without a reliable electricity supply.

The 3D printing of rudimentary prostheses started about a decade ago and is becoming standard.

It is not a magic solution because specialized medical know-how is still crucial, said Jerry Evans, who heads Nia Technologies, a Canadian non-commercial organization that helps African hospitals manufacture 3D-printed lower limbs.

“3D printing is still in its early stages,” he said, “but it is a major game changer in the field of prosthetics and orthotics.”

“Developing countries will probably leapfrog to these technologies because the cost is much lower.”

Falling lira and high prices put Turkey in tight spot

Updated 04 November 2020
Reuters

Falling lira and high prices put Turkey in tight spot

  • An equally surprising decision to hold rates steady last month only added to investors’ concerns
Updated 04 November 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: A currency that has tumbled nine straight days to record lows and inflation stuck in double-digits are giving Turkey’s central bank little option but to hike interest rates again even if it trips up an economic recovery just gathering pace, analysts say.

Data on Tuesday showed that a 30 percent slide this year in the lira — the worst in emerging markets — had a big hand in keeping annual consumer price rises near 12 percent last month, well above the bank’s target range around 5 percent.

A surprise interest rate hike in September has done little to halt a currency depreciation driven by concerns over possible Western sanctions against Ankara, depleted foreign exchange reserves and negative real interest rates.

An equally surprising decision to hold rates steady last month only added to investors’ concerns that the central bank may be swayed by overt pressure from President Tayyip Erdogan’s government for monetary stimulus in the face of the pandemic. With manufacturing and trade activity picking up steam, Governor Murat Uysal said last week the bank needed to retain some flexibility even while he raised inflation forecasts and kept the door open to hiking rates.

Economists and investors say that flexibility is disappearing after the lira on Tuesday slid another 1 percent beyond 8.5 versus the dollar for the first time.

“There is really no good option for Turkey at the moment,” said Gilles Moec, of AXA Group.

“Either they accept a slide in their currency which has implications for stability,” including Turks converting savings into dollars and companies struggling to pay dollar-denominated debts, he said. “Or they have to go much, much further in their monetary policy tightening which hits the economy.”

Adding to risks for an economy leaving behind a near 10 percent contraction in the second quarter, the US presidential vote could strain bilateral ties if Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate and front-runner, wins on Tuesday. Societe Generale expects the lira to hit 9 versus the dollar by year end.

The last Reuters poll of 15 economists forecast the policy rate, now 10.25 percent, would rise to 12.25 percent by year end, though some see it higher, such as Goldman Sachs, which expects a hike to 17 percent.

The lira has fallen more than 8 percent in less than two weeks since the central bank held policy steady and instead lifted the late liquidity window (LLW), the top limit of the interest rate corridor, to 14.75 percent. So-called back-door policy moves helped to tighten money supply and pulled the average cost of funding up to 13.45 percent as of Monday, from 7.4 percent in July.

Erdogan said on Saturday that Turkey is waging an economic war against “the devil’s triangle of interest and exchange rates and inflation.” Yet inter-bank money markets have been raising the odds of a formal policy tightening and on Tuesday the rate to borrow for a week was nearing 16 percent, well above the LLW.

Topics: Turkey lira

