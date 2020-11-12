Belgium exempts gift-bearing St. Nicholas from virus bans

You are here

Two police officers walk by a giant statue of Saint Nicolas in front of the town hall of Sint-Niklaas, Belgium, Nov. 13, 2014. (AP Photo)
Updated 12 November 2020
  • Saint won’t have to stay in quarantine when arriving from red-zone Spain where he lives, and will be able to walk the rooftops to drop presents in chimneys
  • For generations, the visit of St. Nicholas at the onset of winter is a highlight for Belgian kids, much like Santa Claus on Dec. 25 is in so many other nations
BUIZINGEN, Belgium: To ensure the merriment of millions of Belgian kids, the government is offering a special exemption from the stringent coronavirus measures to beloved St. Nicholas, who always delivers bountiful presents on the morning of Dec. 6.
In a tongue-in-cheek letter Thursday, the health and interior ministers soothed any worries for children fearing they might go without presents by saying the saint wouldn’t have to stay in quarantine when arriving from red-zone Spain where he lives, and would be able to walk the rooftops to drop presents in chimneys even during curfew.
“Dear Saint, do what you do best: make every child happy. We are counting on you,” Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden and Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke said in the joint letter.
For generations, the visit of St. Nicholas at the onset of winter is a highlight for Belgian kids, much like Santa Claus on Dec. 25 is in so many other nations.
With Belgium one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, the government is enforcing a night curfew, tough quarantine rules and other measures to contain COVID-19. In the past few days, the resurgence of the virus has started to show signs of abating.
Despite the exemptions, the ministers did point out to St. Nicholas to “always respect distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a face mask,” despite his long white beard.
The saint was supposed to get a big official welcome Saturday when his ship arrives in the port of Antwerp, but that event, usually attended by several hundred children, has been banned.
The pandemic has been relatively lenient toward children when it comes to the death toll, but the lives of the very young have been turned upside down by anything from long school closures and sports club bans to advice to stay away from grandparents.
Because of that, the ministers asked St. Nicholas to be lenient, since he usually checks in his vast archives whether children have been naughty or nice before delivering presents.
“Every kid here is a hero,” the ministers pleaded in their letter. “So, for once, you don’t have to check it in your big book.”

A mobile library with a difference — on a camel

Updated 11 November 2020
Saadullah Akhtar

  • Muhammad, the herder, and Roshan, the camel, have taken their library to six villages near Mand, with more than 150 children benefitting from the program
  • Roshan carries nearly 50 books at a time – the titles are in Urdu and English and cover topics ranging from general knowledge to Islamic studies
Saadullah Akhtar
Saadullah Akhtar

QUETTA: Three days a week, underprivileged children in the province of Balochistan have rare access to books through an unusual source — Roshan, the camel.

“We have named the camel Roshan (or bright light) because he has been lighting (the path of) education for deprived children of Balochistan,” Raheema Jalal, principal of Zubeda Jalal Girls High School (ZJGHS), told Arab News.

The school is named after and owned by Federal Minister for Defense Production, Zubeda Jalal, with her sister, Raheema, at the helm in the town of Mand on the Pakistan-Iran border, nearly 600km from Balochistan’s capital, Quetta.

Raheema says Zubeda initiated a camel mobile library in Mand in August because she wanted children around her remote hometown to continue learning despite schools being closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jalal sisters roped in the Alif Laila Book Bus Society (ALBBS), a non-profit group tackling educational problems across the country, and the Female Education Trust Balochistan (FETB) to ensure the supply of books for the library never ran dry.

The Jalals still needed a camel for their library, and by word of mouth found local herder Murad Dur Muhammad, 45, “who knows the routes and terrains very well” along with his 12-year-old camel, Roshan.

“We finally launched the program on Oct. 2,” said Raheema, who is also director of FETB.

In the first six weeks, Muhammad and Roshan have taken their library to six villages near Mand, with more than 150 children benefitting from the program.

“Roshan supplies the books on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and covers three villages each week. The library is open for two hours, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Children choose the books they like and return them a week later,” Raheema said.

Roshan carries nearly 50 books at a time. The titles are in Urdu and English and cover topics ranging from general knowledge to Islamic studies.

A majority of the children who borrow books from the camel library are from Grade 1 to 6, but students from secondary classes have visited it as well.

Roshan and Muhammad are often accompanied by Haneefa Abdul Samad, a 30-year-old science and math teacher at ZJGHS, who helps to answer the children’s queries.

When Samad was first called in by Raheema to discuss the initiative in October, she says she didn’t think the program was viable in one of Pakistan’s most impoverished regions.

“Initially, I was uncertain as to how the idea would work in remote villages. But after seeing the reaction of the children toward books, I decided to accompany Roshan to every single village,” said Samad, who is also the project coordinator in Mand.

“As Pakistan grapples with the deadly coronavirus, and educational activities across the country are yet to be fully restored, the camel library has been engaging children to continue their studies and maintain their attachment to books,” she said.

The province of Balochistan has the lowest literacy rate in the country. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, up to 62 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 16 are out of school in rural areas due to limited access to education, health and infrastructure facilities.

The camel library is proving to be a beacon of hope for students in the area, such as Sara Abdul Rauf.

Rauf, a Grade 7 student in the village of Koh-e-Pusht, nearly 5km from Mand, said that she had been eagerly waiting for Roshan to visit — for one particular reason.

“I am fond of reading Barbie tales, but never had a chance to get the books. But when I heard that the camel library was coming to our villages, I was waiting for it and finally found a Barbie book for myself,” the 14-year-old said.

When she’s not catching up on the latest adventures of the American fashion doll, Rauf says she is studying to “become a doctor.”

“Not (just) me, but all the children, especially girls, are very happy with the camel library,” Rauf said, adding a quick request: “Please ensure the supply of books continues.”

“We had planned this program till December. Fortunately, we have received a positive response from the children. After December, we will look for more donors and hire more camels to reach more villages of Kech,” Raheema said.

