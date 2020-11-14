You are here

Trump skips Southeast Asia summit for third year in a row

Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi on November 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Kham)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (C, left screen) and Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc are seen on screen as they attend the ASEAN-New Zealand Commemorative Summit as part of the 37th ASEAN Summit in Hanoi on November 14, 2020. (REUTERS/Kham)
Vietnamese leaders (L-R) Communist Party and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc arrive for the opening ceremony of the 37th ASEAN summit in Hanoi on November 12, 2020. (REUTERS/Kham)
  • Trump attended the ASEAN summit in 2017, but sent only representatives during the last two meetings
  • China’s sway in the region is set to expand with a massive free trade agreement that will be inked Sunday
HANOI, Vietnam: US President Donald Trump skipped a virtual summit with his Southeast Asian counterparts on Saturday, the third year in a row that the US is being represented at a lower level.
National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Trump regretted he was unable to attend the online summit with the 10-members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations but stressed the importance of ties with the region.
“At this time of global crisis, the US-ASEAN strategic partnership has become even more important as we work together to combat the coronavirus,” O’Brien said in remarks at the opening ceremony, which was livestreamed to ASEAN members watching from their respective countries.
Trump attended the ASEAN summit in 2017, but sent only representatives during the last two meetings. A special summit with ASEAN that he was supposed to host in Las Vegas in March was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Trump is busy with challenging the results of the Nov. 3 presidential race won by Democrat Joe Biden, insisting he was the victim of election fraud. Most countries have acknowledged Biden’s victory.
The White House said in a statement that O’Brien will also represent the US at an East Asia virtual summit later Saturday with ASEAN as well as China, Japan and South Korea. Despite Trump’s absence, it said ASEAN remains central to his vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” Washington’s strategy to counter China’s growing influence in the region.
China’s sway in the region is set to expand with a massive free trade agreement that will be inked Sunday. The pact, which will cover almost a third of the world economy, includes the ASEAN nations, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.
India backed backed out of the plan last year and it does not include the United States, despite America’s $2 trillion in trade with the region.
In his remarks Saturday, O’Brien touted ASEAN as the fourth-largest trading partner for the US, with trade reaching over $354 billion dollars last year.
“We deeply appreciate ASEAN partners’ efforts to keep the key supply chains open, factories operating, and PPE flowing,” he said, referring to personal protective equipment used to protect against the coronavirus.
He noted that the US had contributed $87 million to combat the coronavirus in Southeast Asia, including providing American made ventilators and PPE.
“The United States has your back and we know you have ours,” he added.

Philippines scrambles to rescue thousands after Typhoon Vamco

  • Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, has killed at least 42 people
  • Magat Dam released water on Friday equivalent to two Olympic-size pools per second, government data showed
MANILA: Philippine coast guard and disaster agencies scrambled on Saturday to rescue thousands in a northern province flooded by Typhoon Vamco (local code name: Typhoon Ulysses), the country’s deadliest cyclone this year.
Dozens of towns in Cagayan region north of the capital Manila remain submerged, affecting thousands of families, some of whom fled to rooftops to escape two-story high floods, officials said.
The coast guard sent teams of rescue personnel, vehicles and rubber boats to Tuguegarao early on Saturday, and will bring in more help from nearby provinces, said coast guard commandant George Ursabia.
Accumulated effects of previous weather disturbances, as well as water from a dam and higher plains brought high flooding to Cagayan province, the disaster agency said. The nearby Magat Dam released water on Friday equivalent to two Olympic-size pools per second, government data showed.
Cagayan Valley is a region of 1.2 million people comprising five agricultural provinces. Nearly 14,000 people are staying in evacuation centers after the floods affected 343,000, the disaster agency said.
“We believe it would take more than a week before the floods subside” if there is no further rain, Tuguegarao City Mayor Jefferson Soriano told DZMM radio station. Access to the city, home to 163,000 people, was cut due to flooded roads, he said.
Residents took to social media, posting photos and addresses with pleas for rescue. The hashtag #CagayanNeedsHelp was the top trending topic on Twitter with 2.03 million tweets.
“We’re already on the third day atop our roof. We need relief goods and clothing because we saved nothing,” Ramilo Lagundi, a resident in Tuguegarao City, told DZBB radio station. Lagundi said he was staying with hundreds of other neighbors on rooftops.
Vamco, the 21st cyclone to hit the Philippines this year, has killed at least 42 people. It tore through the main island of Luzon late on Wednesday. 

