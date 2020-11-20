Lebanon army chief: No compromise on sovereignty in maritime border negotiations with Israel

You are here

Lebanese Army Commander in Chief General Joseph Aoun (C). (File/AFP)
Lebanon’s army chief said on Friday that there would be no compromise on the country’s sovereignty in maritime border negotiations with Israel.

President Michel Aoun on Thursday specified Lebanon’s starting point for demarcating its sea border with Israel under US-mediated talks, in the first public confirmation of a stance sources say actually increases the size of the disputed area.

Israel and Lebanon launched the negotiations last month with delegations from the long-time foes convening at a UN base to try to agree on the unresolved border that has held up hydrocarbon exploration in the potentially gas-rich area.

Israel continues to launching threats to attack Lebanon and tamper with the nation’s internal stability, said Armed Forces Commander, General Joseph Aoun, two days ahead of Lebanon’s Independence Day.

“77 years of independence and Lebanon is currently going through an unprecedented critical and difficult phase on the political, economic and social levels,” the general said, with reference to the recent port disaster that claimed the lives of hundreds amid the coronavirus global pandemic.

The army chief said everyone in Lebanon is counting on the military to face “danger and bury sedition,” vowing that any attempt that threatens civil peace would not be tolerated.

Lebanon celebrates Independence Day on November 22. But the country has cancelled all forms of national festivities marking the occasion amid an outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Israel late Thursday accused Lebanon of changing its position in talks on their disputed maritime border and warned it could lead to a “dead end” that would be damaging for the whole region.

“Lebanon has changed its stance on its maritime border with Israel seven times,” Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz tweeted.

“Its current position contradicts not only its previous one, but also Lebanon’s stance on its maritime border with Syria, which takes into account Lebanese islands close to the border,” Steinitz said.

  • UAE foreign minister sends ‘sincere wishes” for success of G20
  • US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo is attending, but it is not known if Trump will speak
DUBAI: The UAE’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Anwar Gargash, has praised Saudi Arabia ahead of the G20 summit which will be hosted in the Kingdom over the next two days.

In a tweet posted on Friday, Gargash said Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the summit “confirms the central role of Riyadh in the region.”

And he added that it had “always been linked to stability, prosperity and concern for the Gulf, Arab and Islamic interests.”

 

The minister’s tweet finished adding “and from the UAE all sincere wishes for the success of the Riyadh summit for the sake of the world and humanity.”

World leaders will meet on Saturday and Sunday for the summit which is being hosted in Riyadh – although the build up has been held on a virtual format.

Speeches are expected from German Chancellor Angela Merkel, China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin – US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be at the summit – but it is not yet known if President Donald Trump will speak.

