Shanghai airport mass testing staff after coronavirus cases reported

More than 17,700 people had been swabbed by Monday morning in the drive to test the Pudong International airport cargo staff. (cnsphoto via Reuters)
Updated 23 November 2020
  • Shanghai has reported six local infections linked to the airport this month
  • Frontline cargo workers will be given regular tests in the future and those in high-risk jobs will also be given vaccines
BEIJING: Staff at Shanghai’s biggest international airport are facing mass testing after a small outbreak of COVID-19 in the city was linked to several cargo handlers, with plans underway to vaccinate high-risk workers.
Life in China – where the virus first emerged late last year – has largely returned to normal following strict testing and harsh lockdowns, but there has been a series of sporadic local outbreaks over recent months.
Shanghai has reported six local infections linked to the airport this month, with most of the cases in the past few days.
Overnight Sunday into Monday, workers in full protective gear ushered Pudong International Airport staff into a multi-story car park to have the virus test, with videos posted online by Shanghai health authorities showing scores of people filing into the facility.
More than 17,700 people had been swabbed by Monday morning in the drive to test airport cargo staff, the official Xinhua news agency reported, and results had come back negative on over 11,500 so far.
Frontline cargo workers will be given regular tests in the future and those in high-risk jobs will also be given vaccines for COVID-19, Xinhua added, citing Shanghai Airport Authority vice president Zhou Junlong, who said the process would be voluntary.
China has been giving experimental COVID-19 vaccines to people including state employees, international students and essential workers heading abroad since July.
On Monday authorities said two cargo handlers at the airport who tested positive earlier this month had entered and cleaned a container arriving from North America – without wearing masks – in late October.
China has been rolling out mass-testing campaigns upon the emergence of local cases, and authorities have recently shifted their focus to imported frozen food and other imports, which are blamed for a resurgence of local infections.
A cluster of domestic cases has also been reported in the northern port city of Tianjin, where state media said 2.6 million people are being tested.

Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

Updated 2 min 24 sec ago
Taliban rigging drones to drop bombs, Afghan spy chief says

  • ‘The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones’
  • Daesh maintain a small but deadly presence in Afghanistan
KABUL: The Taliban have deployed small drones to drop bombs on government forces in some recent attacks, Afghanistan’s spy chief said Monday, illustrating a new fighting method used by the insurgents.
Ahmad Zia Shiraj, who heads the National Directorate of Security (NDS), said Taliban fighters were using hobby drones and rigging them with explosives.
“The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones,” Shiraj said in an address to parliament, adding the NDS wants to stop the import of the popular devices.
In late October, the Taliban reportedly used a drone to bomb the compound of the governor of Kunduz province.
Shiraj did not confirm the report, but he noted that the Taliban have used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces.
While the technique is new to the Taliban, Daesh militants operating in Iraq and Syria started using toy planes and hobby drones in 2016 to carry explosives.
Daesh maintain a small but deadly presence in Afghanistan and have resisted years-long efforts by the US and Afghan forces to wipe them out.
“We have destroyed their leadership circle but their second layer are young are still active,” Shiraj said.
Daesh claimed three deadly attacks in recent weeks in Kabul that killed scores of people, including a rocket attack Saturday.
The Taliban and Washington signed a deal in February paving the way for foreign forces to leave Afghanistan entirely by May 2021.
In return, the insurgent group pledged to prevent transnational militant groups such as Al-Qaeda and Daesh operating inside Afghanistan.

