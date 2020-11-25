You are here

Russia says it thwarted Daesh attacks in Moscow region, detains one

A woman wearing a protective mask stands at the edge of the Red Square in downtown Moscow on Nov. 10, 2020. (File/AFP)
MOSCOW: Russia’s Federal Security Service said on Wednesday it had thwarted “terror” attacks planned by Daesh in the Moscow region, uncovering and breaking up a militant cell, the RIA news agency said.
Security officers detained one person and seized a home-made bomb, the FSB was quoted as saying.

Russia sees record number of coronavirus deaths again

MOSCOW: Russian authorities have registered a record number of coronavirus deaths for a second straight day.
The government coronavirus task force reported 507 new deaths on Wednesday, the country’s highest daily toll. The previous record of 491 deaths was reported on Tuesday. A total of 37,538 people have died from the coronavirus in Russia, according to the task force.
Russia has been swept by a rapid resurgence of the outbreak this fall, with numbers of confirmed infections and deaths hitting new highs almost daily and significantly exceeding those reported in the spring.
The country’s authorities have rejected the idea of another nationwide lockdown or widespread closure of businesses, even as media reports from Russian regions showed that the health care system was under severe strain.
On Wednesday, officials reported 23,765 new confirmed cases. Russia currently has the world’s fifth largest coronavirus caseload of over 2.1 million.

