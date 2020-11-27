You are here

  • Home
  • Permanent spot reserved for Maradona at Salt Bae’s Dubai steakhouse

Permanent spot reserved for Maradona at Salt Bae’s Dubai steakhouse

Internet cooking sensation Salt Bae has permanently reserved Diego Maradona's favourite table at his iconic Dubai restaurant in honor of the late footballer. (Instagram: @nusr_et)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zjx58

Updated 27 November 2020
Arab News

Permanent spot reserved for Maradona at Salt Bae’s Dubai steakhouse

  • The late football great visited the Jumeirah beach location multiple times
  • Maradona’s death has devastated the global football community
Updated 27 November 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Internet cooking sensation Salt Bae has permanently reserved Diego Maradona's favourite table at his iconic Dubai restaurant in honor of the late footballer who died on Wednesday.

The famous chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, shared a video of the table featuring a “reserved” sign and a framed picture of the Argentinian sporting great.

“This was your favorite table Maradona. Table is reserved forever for you. RIP Legend,” a caption shared by Gökçe alongside the video read.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

He also shared footage of Maradonna dining at the restaurant and sprinkling salt in the iconic way that catapulted Salt Bae to internet meme-status.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et)

Gökçe runs a popular steakhouse on Dubai’s Jumeirah beach, as well as other restaurants in Abu Dhabi, the US and elsewhere. He has been seen cooking for popular public figures such as David Beckham, Leonardo DiCaprio and has even met Jordan's King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.

Diego Maradona died of a heart attack on Nov. 25, and since then tributes have flooded in from across the globe to one of football’s greatest ever players.

Argentina has been devastated by their hero’s death, and, with emotions high, violence broke out at his funeral as a huge column of fans who had flocked to pay tribute at his grave were blocked by riot police.

Topics: Dubai UAE Diego Maradona Maradona Salt Bae

Related

Saudi Arabia
Nobu, Salt Bae’s steakhouse to open pop-ups for Jeddah Season
Analysis
Sport
Even in death, Diego Maradona continues to haunt Peter Shilton
Media
Maradona of Aabdine, Lebanon? Looking back at the TV show that revealed it

Small is beautiful: Gaza’s toned-down coronavirus-era weddings

Updated 27 November 2020
AFP

Small is beautiful: Gaza’s toned-down coronavirus-era weddings

  • Pandemic-era weddings in Gaza are small because of strict crowd limits and finish early to beat the curfews
  • Weddings in the Palestinian coastal enclave are usually extravagant affairs, held in large halls that dot the Mediterranean coastline
Updated 27 November 2020
AFP

GAZA CITY: To the sound of drums and flutes, a freshly coiffed Palestinian groom dances with his brothers, cousins and friends, anxiously waiting for his veiled bride to arrive in her shimmering gown.
It might have been a normal Gaza wedding, except for the venue — not a luxurious seaside hall, but a narrow alley in the Al-Rimal neighborhood of Gaza City.
Welcome to Gaza’s new pandemic-era weddings: they are small because of strict crowd limits, they are held outdoors, and they finish early to beat the curfews.
And they are a whole lot cheaper than usual.
“I’m not entirely happy because I would have preferred to celebrate it in a wedding hall,” said the groom, Mohammed Ahmed Ashour, wearing a blazer and burgundy tie.
But for his family, the 24-year-old merchant told AFP between dances, the pared-down nuptials have also brought welcome savings at a time of economic hardship.
Weddings in the Palestinian coastal enclave are usually extravagant affairs, held in large halls that dot the Mediterranean coastline.
Despite staggering poverty and unemployment rates of around 50 percent even before the pandemic, many Gazans spend several thousand dollars on weddings.
This year the virus has further impacted the economy in the strip, which has been under Israeli blockade since 2007, and is currently spreading rapidly across Gaza.
In recent weeks infections have multiplied and “the situation is getting out of control,” warned Doctor Ahmad Al-Jadba of Gaza City’s Shifa hospital.
On Friday, the Palestinian health ministry announced 922 new cases for the last 24 hours in Gaza, a daily record which takes the total number of people known to have been infected with the virus in the enclave to 18,333, including 86 deaths.
Hamas, the group that runs the strip, has banned large indoor gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.
Families have been forced to hold smaller weddings in less-than-fairytale settings — like alleys and backyards — but saved bundles in the process.
Ashour said these days many couples opt for scaled-back daytime nuptials which take “a little over an hour.”
Once the Ashours’ wedding was over, the musicians — three percussionists and a player of the traditional reed flute called a ney — headed home before the evening curfew.
They had more performances booked for the next day, as their small, traveling business is now thriving.
A few days later they were in Jabaliya, a town in the north of the strip, for the wedding of Ahmed Omar Khallah, a 28-year-old postman.
Khallah said that for him, too, the timing is good: “There is no work, no money, but we have saved a lot by marrying now,” he told AFP.
He was picking up his bride from a beauty salon.
Its proprietor, Fadwi, confirmed that “many young couples prefer to get married during the corona period because the costs are lower. They don’t have to rent wedding halls or pay for large buffets.”
Fadwi has changed his business hours to accommodate the new routine as Hamas police patrols enforce the night-time curfews.
“We now start work around 7:00 am,” he said, “because people only get married in ceremonies until 5:00 pm.”

Topics: Coronavirus weddings Gaza

Related

Sport
Palestinian girls compete in a rare Gaza boxing contest
Middle-East
Gaza’s health system days from being overwhelmed by COVID-19, advisers say

Latest updates

Al-Ahly win African Champions League thanks to late Magdy goal
‘Made in Saudi’ design bootcamp opened
Saudi falconry festival kicks off in Riyadh
Lampard stresses ‘respect’ for Mourinho ahead of key match
What We Are Eating Today: Bbros Meals

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.