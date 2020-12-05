Stars on hand as British Fashion Council shifts gears to recognize changemakers

You are here

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jones was on hand as the British Fashion Council's (BFC) annual awards show took place virtually on Dec. 3. (YouTube)
DUBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jones was on hand as the British Fashion Council's (BFC) annual awards show took place virtually on Dec. 3.

Chopra Jonas was among those presenting the awards, as was Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

In a shift, the council replaced the usual categories of fashion icon and brand of the year with a new format designed to honor 20 designers for making positive changes in the industry.

The likes of Chanel and Burberry garnered a nod for their efforts to produce personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, while campaigner Aurora James was recognized for her initiative, 15 Percent Pledge, which urges retailers to commit 15 percent of their shelf space to black-owned businesses.

Meanwhile. Stella McCartney and Anya Hindmarch received awards for their sustainable approach to fashion.

Topics: British Fashion Council

‘Black Panther’ actor Chadwick Boseman to receive posthumous MTV award

An in memoriam for Chadwick Boseman, viewed on a television screen, is seen during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on August 30, 2020. (AFP)
DUBAI: Late actor Chadwick Boseman is set to receive the MTV Hero for the Ages honor on Sunday, during the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” special.

Boseman, who played the Marvel superhero Black Panther, will be presented with the posthumous award by his “Avengers: Endgame” co-stars Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle.

The actor died in August at the age of 43 after privately battling colon cancer.

The award “honors a star whose heroism on-screen was only surpassed by the true hero they were off-screen,” MTV said in a statement on Friday.

Hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, the 90-minute special will honor the best moments in film and TV from the 1980s until now.

Topics: Chadwick Boseman

