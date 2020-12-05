Stars on hand as British Fashion Council shifts gears to recognize changemakers

DUBAI: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jones was on hand as the British Fashion Council's (BFC) annual awards show took place virtually on Dec. 3.

Chopra Jonas was among those presenting the awards, as was Formula One star Lewis Hamilton.

In a shift, the council replaced the usual categories of fashion icon and brand of the year with a new format designed to honor 20 designers for making positive changes in the industry.

The likes of Chanel and Burberry garnered a nod for their efforts to produce personal protective equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, while campaigner Aurora James was recognized for her initiative, 15 Percent Pledge, which urges retailers to commit 15 percent of their shelf space to black-owned businesses.

Meanwhile. Stella McCartney and Anya Hindmarch received awards for their sustainable approach to fashion.