You are here

  • Home
  • India’s Supreme Court suggests government delay farm laws

India’s Supreme Court suggests government delay farm laws

India’s Supreme Court suggests government delay farm laws
Nearly 60 percent of the Indian population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ve8nr

Updated 17 December 2020
AP

India’s Supreme Court suggests government delay farm laws

India’s Supreme Court suggests government delay farm laws
  • Farmers have been blocking half a dozen major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for three weeks
Updated 17 December 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: India’s Supreme Court on Thursday suggested that the government consider delaying implementation of new agricultural reform laws to restore a dialogue with tens of thousands of protesting farmers who say the legislation will drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings.
Chief Justice S.A. Bobde also deferred a proposal by the court to set up a mediation panel until justices receive the government’s response and hear arguments from lawyers representing the protesting farmers, possibly next week.
Attorney-General K.K. Venugopal said he will get back to the court after discussing the matter with the government.
The farmers have been blocking half a dozen major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi for three weeks and say they won’t leave until the government repeals what they call the “black laws” passed by Parliament in September.
In addition to blocking the movement of people, the massive protest has dealt a blow to manufacturing and business in northern India.
On Wednesday, justices on the court offered to set up a mediation panel after five rounds of talks between the government and farmers failed to end the impasse.
Protest leaders have rejected the government’s offer to amend some contentious provisions of the laws.
The protesting farmers say the laws will lead to the cartelization and commercialization of agriculture and make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed.
They fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push prices down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices continue.
Nearly 60 percent of the Indian population depend on agriculture for their livelihoods.
The government insists the reforms will benefit farmers and says they will enable farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment.
On Friday, a farmers’ group filed a petition with the Supreme Court seeking the repeal of the three laws. The Bharatiya Kisan Union, or Indian Farmers’ Union, argued that the laws were arbitrary because they were enacted without proper consultations with stakeholders.
A group of New Delhi lawyers has also filed a petition with the court seeking an order to the farmers to vacate the highways connecting northern states to the Indian capital.

Topics: India

Related

India’s Modi says government committed to farmers’ welfare
World
India’s Modi says government committed to farmers’ welfare
Protesting Indian farmers call for second strike in a week
World
Protesting Indian farmers call for second strike in a week

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

Updated 17 December 2020
AP

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape

Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape
Updated 17 December 2020
AP

ISTANBUL : A Turkish court hearing the case against four pilots, two flight attendants and a private airline official accused of smuggling former Nissan Motor Co. chairman Carlos Ghosn out of Japan to Lebanon via Istanbul, on Thursday rejected a request for the pilots’ travel bans to be lifted, a lawyer said.
In the second hearing of the case, the court listened to testimony from two ground technicians who said they saw the airline official accompanying Ghosn in Istanbul while he left one jet and boarded the next, the state-run Anadolu Agency said.
The court then adjourned the trial until Jan. 20.
The seven are accused of helping Ghosn flee while he awaited trial in Japan. Turkish prosecutors are seeking up to eight years in prison each for the four pilots and the airline official on charges of illegally smuggling a “migrant.” The two flight attendants face a one-year prison term each if convicted of not reporting a crime.
In the opening trial in July, the court released the four pilots and the airline official from custody pending the outcome of their trial, but barred them from leaving Turkey. They were also ordered to report to authorities at regular intervals. The flight attendants were not under custody.
A lawyer representing pilot Serhat Kahvecioglu told The Associated Press that the panel of judges rejected requests for the pilots’ travel bans to be lifted.
“These people are pilots and haven’t been able to do their jobs for over a year. They have not been making any money for a year,” Mehmet Rusen Gultekin said.
Gultekin said his client was not aware of the scheme to smuggle Ghosn and expressed hope that he would be acquitted at the next hearing.
Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial last year. He was flown from Osaka to Istanbul and then transferred onto another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived Dec. 30. He is believed to have been smuggled inside a large, foam-covered music box.
The pilots and flight attendants have denied involvement in the plans to smuggle Ghosn or of knowing that Ghosn was aboard the flights.
The airline official, Okan Kosemen, claimed he was made aware that Ghosn was on board the flight from Osaka to Istanbul after the plane landed. He admitted helping smuggle Ghosn onto the second, Beirut-bound plane, but claimed he was threatened and feared for his family’s safety.
Turkish airline company MNG Jet said in January that two of its planes were used illegally in Ghosn’s escape, flying him from Osaka to Istanbul, and then to Beirut. The company said at the time that its employee had admitted to falsifying flight records so that Ghosn’s name didn’t appear on them.
The indictment against the defendants notes a 216,000-euro and $66,000 increase in the airline official’s bank accounts between Oct. 16 and Dec. 26, 2019.

Topics: Carlos Ghosn Turkey court Japan Lebanon

Related

Rights experts: Japan’s handling of Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrong
World
Rights experts: Japan’s handling of Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was wrong
Nissan’s $95 million suit against Ghosn begins in Japan
Business & Economy
Nissan’s $95 million suit against Ghosn begins in Japan

Latest updates

New agreement needed to revive Iran nuclear deal under Biden, IAEA chief says
New agreement needed to revive Iran nuclear deal under Biden, IAEA chief says
Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape
Court keeps travel ban for pilots charged over Ghosn escape
US plans new charges in 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing
The bombing of Flight 103, whose victims included dozens of American college students, spurred global investigations and produced sanctions against Libya. (Reuters/File Photo)
Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases
Sweden registers a record 8,881 new COVID-19 cases
‘World’s ugliest orchid’ among new species named in 2020
‘World’s ugliest orchid’ among new species named in 2020

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.