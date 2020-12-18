You are here

Israel’s Netanyahu, top US military discuss Iranian threat

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff in Tel Aviv, Israel on Dec. 18, 2020. (Twitter/@ofirgendelman)
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff in Tel Aviv, Israel on Dec. 18, 2020. (Twitter/@ofirgendelman)
  • They also discussed the ongoing military cooperation between the two countries
  • Milley is on a whirlwind world tour to discuss the threats from Iran
LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, on Friday to discuss regional threats, especially Iranian aggression.
They also “discussed the ongoing military cooperation between the two countries and the opportunities that currently lie in the region,” Ofir Gendelman, the premier’s spokesperson, told the Arab media.
Netanyahu thanked Milley for the military cooperation, which has deepened in recent years, and expressed his desire to continue to deepen it, Gendelman added in a tweet.
Earlier on Friday, Netanyahu held a video conference with Milley, who is currently on a two-day visit to Israel.
The top army official said “on behalf of the entire US military, we thank Israel for their strong commitment to our partnership.”
Milley is on a whirlwind world tour, visiting Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Afghanistan to discuss the threats from Iran.
On Friday he met Defense Minister Benny Gantz, where they stressed the importance of continued pressure on the Iranian regime to halt its nuclear program.
“During the meeting, they (also) discussed the challenges and different changes in the operational situation in the Middle East,” the defense minister’s office said.
During his visit, Milley also met the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi and other defense and military officials.

Algerians impatient for change with president still out sick

Newly elected Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune delivers a speech during a swearing-in ceremony in Algiers, Algeria December 19, 2019. (REUTERS)
  • The major energy producer has been in turmoil since early last year when mass protests pushed the old president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, from power along with many of his clique, but left much of the ruling elite at the helm
ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s first appearance since being hospitalized in Germany with COVID-19 in October was intended to reassure a country where big political decisions are long overdue.
But on the streets of Algiers, people voiced growing impatience after the five-minute video message he gave on Sunday saying he would still be away for up to three weeks.
“Most of our demands are still awaiting a response,” said Ahmed Abbachi, a member of the leaderless protest movement known as Hirak.
The major energy producer has been in turmoil since early last year when mass protests pushed the old president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, from power along with many of his clique, but left much of the ruling elite at the helm.
The period of unrest, and this year’s pandemic, have delayed Algeria’s efforts to address systemic frailties looming over the economy as declining oil and gas revenue threaten lavish social spending.
The 75-year-old, a heavy smoker, appeared gaunt in his video message, the first sight that Algerians had had of their president since he went to Germany.
The absence of any photographs or videos spurred rumors that his condition was worse than the official news bulletins proclaiming his good health were letting on.
It reminded many Algerians of the long years when Bouteflika was incapacitated by illness, leaving the government largely rudderless while rival power blocs in the ruling elite jostled for influence.

HIGHLIGHT

The absence of any photographs or videos spurred rumors that his condition was worse than the official news bulletins proclaiming his good health were letting on.

“Bouteflika was completely unable to speak, to walk, and we were told over and over again that he was capable of leading the country,” said plumber Antar Aissaoui, before Tebboune’s video appearance.
The president will have a full in-tray when he finally returns to Algiers. The government is pushing a program of economic reforms seen as necessary to avert a looming fiscal crunch after burning through more than half its foreign currency reserves in five years.
The Hirak street protest movement remains unconvinced by Tebboune’s efforts to turn a page on last year’s unrest.
While demonstrations have not taken place since a COVID-19 lockdown began in March, the referendum he pushed in November on constitutional changes had turnout of only a quarter of registered voters.
“Algeria faces one of the most difficult periods of its history. Threats are surrounding us from all directions,” said schoolteacher Rachid Chalabi, referring to the internal political crisis, looming economic threats and conflicts in neighboring countries.
“Tebboune will face his biggest challenges after recovering. Everything indicates that the path to stability is still long,” said 37-year-old engineer Djamel Taibi.

