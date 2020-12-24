You are here

Fauci says herd immunity could require nearly 90% to get coronavirus vaccine

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most prominent US infectious disease expert. (AFP/File)
Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most prominent US infectious disease expert. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 December 2020
Reuters

Fauci says herd immunity could require nearly 90% to get coronavirus vaccine

Fauci says herd immunity could require nearly 90% to get coronavirus vaccine
  Fauci said he had become more willing to reveal his beliefs as polls show Americans were becoming somewhat less skeptical about the new vaccines
Updated 24 December 2020
Reuters

Herd immunity against the novel coronavirus could require vaccination rates approaching as high as 90%, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the most prominent US infectious disease expert, said in an interview published on Thursday.
More than 1 million Americans have received a first dose of a vaccine since Dec. 14, according to the US Centers for Disease Control, or only about 0.3% of the population.
Fauci, who is advising both President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden on the pandemic, acknowledged that he had incrementally increased his estimates from earlier in the year, when he tended to say only 60% to 70% would need to be inoculated for herd immunity to be reached.
“We need to have some humility here,” Fauci told the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2020/12/24/health/herd-immunity-covid-coronaviru.... “We really don’t know what the real number is. I think the real range is somewhere between 70 to 90 percent. But, I’m not going to say 90 percent.”
His comments came as the country marks grim new daily milestones while contending with the world’s deadliest outbreak: it reported more than 3,000 deaths for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The US death toll reached 326,333 by midnight on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
That same day, more Americans flew than on any other day since the pandemic emerged in March, with 1,191,123 passengers passing through airport checkpoints, according to data from the US Transportation Security Administration.
The data suggested many were disregarding public health experts’ advice to avoid traveling to celebrate Christmas Day on Friday. Fauci and other experts say social distancing will be required deep into 2021 as vaccines are slowly rolled out.
The number of travelers was down from 2019, when 1,937,235 flew on Dec. 23. Wednesday’s traffic exceeded the previous pandemic-era high set on Nov. 29, the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday, when 1,176,091 people passed through TSA checkpoints, preceding new surges in coronavirus cases in many states.
Health care workers, elderly nursing home residents, elected officials and firefighters are among those receiving the vaccines first. Most Americans have been told it could be six months or more before they are eligible for the shots.
Fauci, who was appointed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984, said in the interview that he had become more willing to reveal his beliefs as polls show Americans were becoming somewhat less skeptical about the new vaccines. The more infectious a disease is, the higher the rate of vaccination is required to reach a threshold of herd immunity, in which its spread is contained.
“When polls said only about half of all Americans would take a vaccine, I was saying herd immunity would take 70 to 75 percent,” Fauci, who turned 80 on Thursday, told the Times.
“Then, when newer surveys said 60 percent or more would take it, I thought, ‘I can nudge this up a bit,’ so I went to 80, 85.’”

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

Updated 10 min 54 sec ago
AFP

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US

Police killing of unarmed Black man ignites fresh outrage in US
  Andre Maurice Hill was in the garage of a house in Columbus, Ohio on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer
  Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer on allegations of "critical misconduct"
Updated 10 min 54 sec ago
AFP

COLUMBUS, US: The fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Columbus, Ohio — the US city’s second such killing this month — sparked a fresh wave of protests on Thursday against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.
Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident.
Seconds before the gunfire, bodycam footage shows Hill walking toward the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen.
Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer, Adam Coy, on allegations of “critical misconduct.”
“We have an officer who violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police,” Quinlan said in a statement. “This violation cost an innocent man his life.”
According to local media reports, Coy had previously received complaints of excessive force.
Coy and his colleague waited several minutes before approaching Hill, who was still alive, but died later.
Hill, the second African-American killed by police in Columbus in less than three weeks, was not carrying a weapon.
Casey Goodson Jr, 23, was shot several times on December 4 while returning home. His family has said he was holding a sandwich which law enforcement mistook for a gun.
Several dozen protesters gathered Thursday, waving Black Lives Matter signs and calling for justice for people killed in police shootings.
The killings in Columbus come after a summer in which the US was rocked by historic protests against racial injustice and police brutality, sparked by the May killing of African-American man George Floyd.
Floyd, also unarmed, suffocated beneath the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis. Horrified passers-by filmed his death, with the footage swiftly going viral.
“Once again officers see a Black man and conclude that he’s criminal and dangerous,” said lawyer Ben Crump, who defends several families of police brutality victims including Floyd’s, on Wednesday.
He denounced a “tragic succession of officer-involved shootings.”
Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther said he was “outraged” by Hill’s death.
He was “known to the residents of the home where his car was parked on the street,” he said Wednesday at a press conference, describing him as a “guest... not an intruder.”
Ginther said he was “very disturbed” that the two police officers did not give first aid to Hill and called for Coy’s “immediate termination.”

Topics: Black Lives Matter US police killings

