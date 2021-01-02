You are here

No snake soup for Hong Kong’s young snake catcher

1 / 2
Hong Kong is home to a variety of snakes, from the venomous king cobra to larger species such as the Burmese python. Whenever one of these reptiles is spotted slithering into a home or coming alarmingly close to a residential area, Lee is among the snake catchers called to capture the creatures. (AP)
2 / 2
Ken Lee, a registered snake catcher, recently hit the headlines when he bagged this 3m long Burmese Python spotted by residents of Tai Pak Tin village in Hong Kong’s rural New Territories district on Dec 1, 2020. (Courtesy of Ken Lee via AP)
AP

  • When Ken Lee gets his hands on a python, he doesn’t eat it, it’s released
  • Take the snakes out of the equation and you upset the balance says Ken
AP

HONG KONG: Hong Kong is home to a variety of snakes — from the venomous king cobra to larger species such as the Burmese python. Whenever one of these reptiles is spotted slithering into a home or coming alarmingly close to a residential area, Ken Lee is among the snake catchers called to capture the creatures.
But unlike commercial snake catchers of yesteryear, whose catch is often served up as soup in the city’s snake shops, Lee doesn’t sell the snakes he captures. He is part of a new breed of snake catchers who strive to release the reptiles back into nature.
“There are occasions where people have caught the snakes before I arrived on the scene, but unfortunately some of them were killed or fatally injured,” said 31-year-old Lee, who is one of Hong Kong’s youngest registered snake catchers. “Some people caught the snakes bravely, but actually it caused harm to wildlife.”
Like many other snake catchers in the city, Lee is self-taught. He first started handling snakes at the age of 17, when he worked as an apprentice in a Hong Kong snake shop. His experience spurred him to learn more about biodiversity and biology, and he eventually went on to study that at a university in Taiwan.
When Lee catches snakes, he uses a range of equipment — puncture-proof gloves, sticks, hooks, a torch and bags. At times, he even uses his bare hands.
In early December, he made headlines when he successfully captured a 3-meter-long (10-foot-long) Burmese python in a village located in a rural part of Hong Kong. The same month, Lee was also called to a high-rise residential building in a rural area to capture a bamboo pit viper — a common, venomous green snake whose bite can cause a nasty swell.
The snakes he catches are sent to the Kadoorie Farm and Botanical Garden, a local nonprofit organization that shelters rescued wild animals. After a health check, most of the creatures are then released back into the local parks.
“I hope all these wild animals could be returned to nature,” Lee said.
Currently, he works as a research assistant at four universities in the city and volunteers at the Hong Kong Society of Herpetology Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the study of reptiles and amphibians.
Even though Hong Kong has ample green areas that serve as different habitats for snakes, Liz Rose-Jeffreys, Kadoorie Farm’s conservation officer, thinks the city’s urban development may threaten the survival of snake species.
“I think this is one of mutual respect, really. They are our wild neighbors, they’ve been here a lot longer than us, and I think we have a duty to respect nature,” she said. “They form an important part of our ecosystem, so if we have to remove snakes, then it would upset the balance that has been established for many years.”

TWITTER POLL: Coronavirus vaccine ‘most positive story’ say Arab News readers

Updated 29 December 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Coronavirus vaccine ‘most positive story’ say Arab News readers

  • The UAE Mars Mission and Abraham Accords both failed to get close to the vaccine in the poll
  • More than a quarter did not feel any of the choices were the most positive
Updated 29 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Nearly two thirds of participants in an Arab News Twitter poll say the coronavirus vaccine was the most positive news story of 2020.

A significant majority – 62 percent – voted for the coronavirus vaccine, while a mere 6.4 percent chose the Abraham Accords and just 4.4 percent of the 873 people taking part said the UAE Mars Mission was the most positive story of 2020.

 

 

The remaining 26.6 percent said that they didn’t believe any of the options were the most positive.

There have been more than 81 million cases of COVID-19 identified around the world and 1.77 million people have died, while 45.9 million people have recovered.

The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine was approved for use in the UK at the beginning of December after it was found to be 95 efficient.

Already 800,000 people have been vaccinated in the UK and it is now being made available in a number of other countries around the world including the UAE.

Meanwhile the UAE Mars Mission probe, Hope, is well on its way to its final destination, having already traveled more than 400 million kilometers since its launch on July 20, 2020.

Once it reaches the orbit of the red planet, the probe will analyze conditions.

Sept. 15, 2020 saw the signing of the Abrham Accord between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, with Donald Trump attending as witness to the historic event.

The deal has seen trade barriers removed between the three countries and restrictions on movement lifted.

Now take our poll looking forward at 2021:

