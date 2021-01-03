You are here

Six major sporting events to look forward to in 2021

Six major sporting events to look forward to in 2021
A woman wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Japan Olympics Museum in Tokyo, Japan March 13, 2020. (Reuters)
Ali Khaled

Six major sporting events to look forward to in 2021

Six major sporting events to look forward to in 2021
  • Fans can look forward to MMA, Formula 1 and football
Ali Khaled

Dubai: Six major sporting events to look forward to in 2021, here's a list of them below: 

Fight Island 3 launches New Year in Abu Dhabi

UFC Fight Island 3 is coming back to Abu Dhabi at the start of 2021, to the delight of mixed martial arts fans around the world. When the UAE capital hosted Fight Island last July it was the first international sporting event of that stature to take place since the coronavirus outbreak.

Safety measures were put in place at Yas Island to ensure the health of the competitors, their teams, volunteers and management staff, and the event proved a massive success.

Fight Island 2 followed in September and October and saw UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov stop Justin Gaethje in the second round to successfully defend his lightweight belt at UFC 254, before retiring in front of the watching worldwide audience.

Dana White and UFC had promised more was to come in Abu Dhabi and they have delivered with announcement that Fight Island 3 will take place on Jan. 16, 20 and 24, when Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

 

The Saudi Cup is back and bigger

Few of those watching Maximum Security romp home to win the inaugural Saudi Cup on Feb. 29, 2020, could have imagined that sporting activities and indeed everyday life would come to a shuddering halt within weeks. 

The Saudi Cup is returning for its second edition on Feb. 20, with a total purse of $30.5 million.

Last year’s race, which had a total purse of $20 million, took place at King Abdulaziz Racetrack and had already overtaken the Dubai World Cup as the world’s richest in horse racing. The two-day event also saw the historic participation of female jockeys on Saudi soil for the first time.

It was the first of several competitions in 2020 that would see the participation of female athletes in the Kingdom, including the Women’s Football League across Jeddah, Riyadh and Dammam, and the Aramco Saudi Ladies International at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City.

Many of the winning female jockeys said the real victory would come when their mere participation was no longer headline news. 

 

Competitive international football returns to the Middle East

Unlike Europe, South America and Africa, Asia did not see competitive international action last year owing to the disruption brought on by the pandemic.

While domestic and continental club competitions eventually returned during the summer of 2020,  national teams from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) were reduced to playing a handful of friendly matches.

With the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and 2022 World Cup places still to be decided, fans will be eager to once again unfurl their nations’ flags as meaningful international football returns in March.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE in particular will be hoping for a brighter year after the many upheavals brought on by the managerial changes of 2020.

 

Euro 2020 kicks off in 2021

2020 was the first even-numbered year in over six decades not to feature a World Cup or a European Championship, with the pandemic bringing all football competitions to a halt.

Euro 2020 will now kick off on June 11. The semi-finals and final, however, are scheduled for Wembley Stadium, so it is hoped that London will be safe and ready to welcome the continent’s best four teams when the time arrives.

And, just like the Tokyo Summer Olympics, questions will be asked in the coming months about the possibility of fans attending.

 

The Tokyo Olympics back on track

Just how the Olympics will look on July 23 - and exactly how many nations and athletes take part - remains to be seen. But the organizers of the Tokyo games have already said that there is no going back now.

They will need to recover a lot of goodwill if they are to reassure the countries taking part. 

The games were originally scheduled for last July and were belatedly pushed back by a year after withdrawals from Australia and Britain, and with many other delegations expressing their fears over safety.

The organizers eventually relented and postponed, but not before attracting much criticism. 

The delay will have wreaked havoc on the training programs of many athletes, who would have prepared meticulously over four years to peak just in time for the Olympics.

The hope is that, by the second half of the year, vaccination programs around the world will have been rolled out in adequate numbers to make travel to Japan, and all the safety measures that come with it, a feasible undertaking.

An Olympics without fans will just not be the same.

 

Formula 1 comes to Saudi Arabia

This November will see Saudi Arabia host its first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix. 

The Jeddah race, on Nov. 5, will be only the second after the Singapore Grand Prix to take place at night, and the third Middle Eastern one after the Bahrain and Abu Dhabi races.

Saudi Arabia has already hosted two Formula E events over the last two years, but this will be an even higher-profile addition to the motorsports calendar around the world, and not just the region.

The timing of the race should hopefully ensure that the driver and constructor championships are still up for grabs.

Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off

Racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi, right, with co-pilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz. (Dakar Rally)
Updated 03 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off

Drivers, start your engines: 8,000km Dakar Rally kicks off
  • From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas
Updated 03 January 2021
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: For the second year in a row, Dakar Rally drivers are set to cross 8,000 km of Saudi land in a race not for the faint-hearted.
Saudi Arabia’s cities are set to receive over 300 drivers on bikes, quads, in cars, UTVs, trucks and this year’s newest category, classics vehicles. The race will begin and end at the Red Sea, with the first stage kicking off from Jeddah on Jan. 3 and the final stage from Yanbu to Jeddah on Jan. 15.  
Organized by the Ministry of Sports in coordination with the  Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), drivers will be off for 13 days and will pass through 12 different stages before reaching the finish line.
Among the participants, veteran rally racer Yazeed Al-Rajhi and fourth place finisher in last year’s rally is setting off with co-pilot Dirk Von Zitzewitz, a Dakar legend who has participated in more than 10 Dakar events.  A number of Saudi rally drivers will also be participating, with names including second-time participant Mishal Alghunaim, Abdulmajeed Alkhulaifi and Fawaz Altoaimi. In his second year participating, Yasir Alseaidan will be joining alongside fellow rally drivers Mohammed and Waleed Al-Tuwaijri, Faisal Mohammed Ftyh and Abdul Aziz Al-Yaeesh.

Toyota driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi of Saudi Arabia and co-driver Dirk von Zitzewitz of Germany compete during the prologue near Jeddah on the eve of the rally. (AFP)


In its first stage, drivers will set out from Jeddah heading due south to Bisha, passing through valleys and rough rocky roads for a distance of 622 km, with a special distance estimated to be 277 km.

The second stage will start from Bisha and head due east towards Wadi Ad-Dawasir through sand dunes, covering a total distance of 685 km, including a special distance of 457 km. Competitors are set to face rough roads before reaching sandy terrain near the valley.
Wadi Ad-Dawasir, the third stage and one considered a “loop” stage (beginning and ending at the same bivouac site) will set the stage for drivers as they face the high sand dunes of the Empty Quarter. Drivers must navigate through what is considered the largest sand sea in the world, covering 630 km, with a special distance of 403 km.
Drivers who make it back to Wadi Ad-Dawasir will head due north in the fourth stage, towards the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh, for the longest stage of the Dakar Rally, with a total distance of 813 km and a special distance of 337 km. The variety of routes included in this stage will not allow the participants any time to rest. Moreover, mistakes during this stage may cause major setbacks as these routes are considered a transitional stage.

HIGHLIGHTS

• From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas.

• From the majestic grounds of AlUla, heading back toward the Red Sea coastline, drivers will set their routes toward Yanbu before heading toward Jeddah in their last and final showdown on Jan. 15.

In the race’s fifth stage, drivers will set out on a long and arduous trip from Riyadh to Al-Qaisumah, in the northeast of the Kingdom, on Jan. 7, with the distance estimated to be 622 km and a special distance of 456 km.  
The sixth stage will set off towards Hail, crossing 618 km, and special distance of 448 km. Drivers will cross an entire sandy path in Hail, testing their driving abilities and skills, in the various categories of the race. At the end of this stage, competitors can enjoy one day of rest in the city.
The seventh stage will kick start again from Hail on Jan. 10 towards Sakaka, one of the northernmost cities of the Kingdom, with a total distance of 737 km and special distance of 471 km.
The eighth stage will see drivers set out from Sakaka towards NEOM on Jan. 11, with a total distance of 709 km and special distance of 375 km.
In the rally’s second “loop” stage, and for one of the most difficult stages due to the terrain’s diversity, drivers will set off from NEOM and go around the various mountainous terrain to the shores of the Rea Sea, with a total distance of 579 km and special distance of 456 km.
From NEOM to AlUla, drivers setting off in the tenth stage will head to the hills, crossing some of the Kingdom’s most beautiful vistas.
From the majestic grounds of AlUla, heading back toward the Red Sea coastline, drivers will set their routes toward Yanbu before heading toward Jeddah in their last and final showdown on Jan. 15.

