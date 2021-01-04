Saudi Arabia records 94 new cases of coronavirus

JEDDAH: People are being offered advice and instructions to follow before and after they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the Kingdom continues with its inoculation drive.

The General Directorate of Hail Health Affairs has told those who are about to get vaccinated to report any medical conditions and symptoms, such as a high fever, to check their compatibility with the vaccine.

People are also expected to share their medical history with their doctor, especially those who have illnesses such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure, as well as sharing the treatment plan they are under and disclosing any allergies they may have.

Hail Health Affairs also said people should monitor themselves for the first week and report any side effects.

Patients are expected to monitor their health for three weeks after vaccination and follow a healthy lifestyle, away from stress and anxiety, while consuming healthy food and drinking lots of water to boost the immune system.

As of Sunday, 16,000 Saudis and expats had been vaccinated in Jeddah’s vaccine center, with approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people receiving it daily.

The process had been “seamless,” Dr. Mohammed Felemban, from Jeddah’s vaccination center, told Saudi TV channel Al-Ekhbariya.

“This is the beginning of eradicating the pandemic, and it requires the cooperation of everyone with health authorities. We still advise everyone to continue social distancing, wearing a mask and to sign up to get vaccinated.”

Felemban reminded people that the vaccine, which is being administered to everyone in the country free of charge, could be booked through the Health Ministry’s “Sehaty” app.

Saudi Arabia reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, increasing the death toll to 6,256.

There were 94 new cases reported in the Kingdom, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 363,155. There are 2,290 active cases, 347 of which are in critical condition.

According to the ministry, 29 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, four were in Makkah and five were in Madinah.

There have been a further 166 recoveries, bringing the total to 354,609.