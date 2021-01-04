You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia records 94 new cases of coronavirus
Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 94 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 94 new cases of coronavirus
A Saudi man wearing a protective mask as a precaution against COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Riyadh on March 15, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/znmdc

Updated 43 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

Saudi Arabia records 94 new cases of coronavirus

Saudi Arabia records 94 new cases of coronavirus
  • Saudi health body offers people pre and post vaccine advice
Updated 43 sec ago
ASEEL BASHRAHEEL

JEDDAH: People are being offered advice and instructions to follow before and after they have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as the Kingdom continues with its inoculation drive.

The General Directorate of Hail Health Affairs has told those who are about to get vaccinated to report any medical conditions and symptoms, such as a high fever, to check their compatibility with the vaccine.
People are also expected to share their medical history with their doctor, especially those who have illnesses such as diabetes, asthma and high blood pressure, as well as sharing the treatment plan they are under and disclosing any allergies they may have.
Hail Health Affairs also said people should monitor themselves for the first week and report any side effects.
Patients are expected to monitor their health for three weeks after vaccination and follow a healthy lifestyle, away from stress and anxiety, while consuming healthy food and drinking lots of water to boost the immune system.

FASTFACTS

• Saudi Arabia reported 94 new cases on Monday.

• There are 2,290 active cases, 347 of which are critical.

• There have been a further 166 recoveries, bringing the total to 354,609.

As of Sunday, 16,000 Saudis and expats had been vaccinated in Jeddah’s vaccine center, with approximately 4,000 to 5,000 people receiving it daily.
The process had been “seamless,” Dr. Mohammed Felemban, from Jeddah’s vaccination center, told Saudi TV channel Al-Ekhbariya.
“This is the beginning of eradicating the pandemic, and it requires the cooperation of everyone with health authorities. We still advise everyone to continue social distancing, wearing a mask and to sign up to get vaccinated.”
Felemban reminded people that the vaccine, which is being administered to everyone in the country free of charge, could be booked through the Health Ministry’s “Sehaty” app.
Saudi Arabia reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths on Monday, increasing the death toll to 6,256.
There were 94 new cases reported in the Kingdom, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 363,155. There are 2,290 active cases, 347 of which are in critical condition.
According to the ministry, 29 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, four were in Makkah and five were in Madinah.
There have been a further 166 recoveries, bringing the total to 354,609.

 

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Relief for stranded travelers as Saudi Arabia reopens airspace

Relief for stranded travelers as Saudi Arabia reopens airspace
Many expatriates stranded in the UAE are contacting their airlines or going to travel agents and booking seats back to the Kingdom. (AFP/File)
Updated 46 min 54 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Relief for stranded travelers as Saudi Arabia reopens airspace

Relief for stranded travelers as Saudi Arabia reopens airspace
  • There are some restrictions on people coming from countries where the new variant has been reported
Updated 46 min 54 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The news that Saudi Arabia has reopened sea, land and air routes on Sunday came as a huge relief to Saudi and expat travelers stranded abroad. The ban had been imposed in the wake of reports about a variant strain of the coronavirus in December.
Travel agents in the Kingdom welcomed the decision as their business has been badly hit by the pandemic.
Akhtarul Islam Siddiqui, an Indian expatriate stranded in Dubai, told Arab News: “I am very grateful to the Saudi government for lifting the travel ban. The news came as a huge relief to me. I, along with two of my daughters, have been stranded in Dubai for about a month.”
“After 15-days of mandatory quarantine, we had our flight from Dubai to Riyadh the day the ban was announced following the discovery of a new mutant strain of the coronavirus in the UK and elsewhere,” he said.
“However, it was a wise decision taken to protect citizens and expatriates in the Kingdom from the new strain. Thankfully, we have a flight for Riyadh on Tuesday and are happy to travel back to our second home,” said Siddiqui.
Many expatriates stranded in Dubai and Sharjah are contacting their airlines or going to travel agents and booking seats back to the Kingdom, he added.
Rashid Siddiqui, a travel agent who works with Altayyar Travels in Riyadh, told Arab News that with the reopening of Saudi airspace travel agencies are back in business.
He said that expatriates are mostly coming from Dubai, where they had been stranded by the ban.
“Those who come to Saudi Arabia via Dubai are mostly Asian expatriates from countries such as India and Sri Lanka,” he said. Indian and Sri Lankan passengers come via the UAE because there are no direct flights from those countries, he explained.
“Ticket prices are higher because of limited flight operations and a heavy rush in the first week,” he said, adding that many people are booking tickets for the following week when the prices are likely to be lower.
Azim Aslam Faridi, a travel adviser in Riyadh, said: “As the GACA announced the resumption of international flights, people residing in Saudi Arabia have started planning their vacations.
 “However, due to high demand and limited flight operations fares are high, so many people are hesitant unless tickets are provided by their companies,” he added.
There are some restrictions on people coming from countries where the new variant has been reported. They have to stay at least 14 days outside those countries and take a PCR test before entering the Kingdom.
Cases of the new variant, which was first detected in the UK, have been reported in European countries including France, Sweden, and Spain, as well as in South Africa, Jordan, Canada, India and Japan.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Saudi Arabia records 94 new cases of coronavirus
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 94 new cases of coronavirus
Update Saudi crown prince sparks rush for vaccine as registrations jump fivefold
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince sparks rush for vaccine as registrations jump fivefold

Latest updates

Startup of the Week: The Saudi startup in the homemade crafts craze
Startup of the Week: The Saudi startup in the homemade crafts craze
Mourinho ready for ‘biggest game’ of his reign at Spurs
Mourinho ready for ‘biggest game’ of his reign at Spurs
Saudi heritage: Cherishing the timeless art of the Bedouin Sadu weave
Saudi heritage: Cherishing the timeless art of the Bedouin Sadu weave
Oil prices fall amid OPEC+ impasse on output
Oil prices fall amid OPEC+ impasse on output
Relief for stranded travelers as Saudi Arabia reopens airspace
Relief for stranded travelers as Saudi Arabia reopens airspace

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.