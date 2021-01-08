You are here

Saudi authorities thwart amphetamine, heroin smuggling rings

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said authorities seized more than 10 kg of methamphetamine and five kg of heroin in the Eastern Province. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said authorities seized over 4.4 million amphetamine tablets found hidden inside a mango shipment in the capital Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior said authorities seized over 4.4 million amphetamine tablets found hidden inside a mango shipment in the capital Riyadh. (SPA)
Updated 08 January 2021
  • Officials seized the drugs in two separate operations
  • Over 4.4m amphetamine pills, more than 10kg methamphetamine, 5kg of heroin were seized
RIYADH: Saudi authorities announced that they have foiled attempts to smuggle large quantities of amphetamine pills, methamphetamine and heroin into the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.
Capt. Mohammed bin Khaled Al-Najidi, spokesperson for the General Directorate for Narcotics Control, said security officials monitoring activities of criminal networks “thwarted the attempts to smuggle and distribute (the) drugs” in two separate operations.
The spokesperson said that officers broke up a criminal cell in the capital, Riyadh, and arrested its members, including a Saudi citizen and a foreign resident. More than 4.4 million amphetamine tablets were found hidden inside a mango shipment.
In another operation, three residents were arrested in the Eastern Province and 10.68 kg of methamphetamine and five kg of heroin were seized.
Al-Najidi said that legal action has been taken against the five individuals who were arrested.

