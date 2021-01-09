You are here

Footwear designer Amina Muaddi escapes to Dubai

date 2021-01-09
DUBAI: Part-Jordanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi jetted off to Dubai this week for a quick getaway, she revealed on social media. The designer, who was born in Italy to a Romanian mother and a Jordanian father, posted a series of snaps on Instagram that offered a glimpse into her UAE escape. 

“For a few days,” she captioned the post, which included pictures and videos of palm trees, Dubai’s sprawling skyline and the stunning desert resort she was staying at.

The 33-year-old also posted two snaps of herself lounging on a wicker chair and wearing a pair of zebra-print platform sandals seemingly from her eponymous brand’s unreleased Spring 2021 collection. 

“The sandal, where is it from?” one Instagram user commented along with a series of fire emojis, prompting Muaddi to respond “SS21” with the nails and shushing emojis. 

Muaddi, who spends the bulk of her days creating collections, is also a travel enthusiast for whom, before the global lockdown, trips around the world were routine. 

But due to the pandemic, travel restrictions make it difficult to take holidays, however, if anyone deserves some time off for a little rest and rejuvenation, it’s Muaddi. 

The designer, whose vibrant footwear is a cult favorite in celebrity circles — stars like Kim Kardashian West and Hailey Bieber seek out her distinctive pumps and boots — has had quite the busy few months. 

In addition to consistently churning out new, covetable collections to line the wardrobes of her loyal celebrity clients, the designer recently picked up the FN Achievement Award alongside Rihanna and Jahleel Weaver for her collaboration with Fenty.

The duo dropped not one but two collections together in 2020. Following the sell-out success of Muaddi’s first Fenty collection, Rihanna enlisted the maker of her favorite heels to create four more shoes for the house just months later.

And those weren’t Muaddi’s only footwear collaborations in recent months. 

In December, the designer teamed up with US rapper A$AP Rocky on a new collection of AWGE x Amina Muaddi shoes. 

The Paris-based designer, who launched her eponymous footwear line in 2018 shortly after departing from Oscar Tiye, also expanded her footwear empire by adding jewelry and handbag pieces to her stylish repertoire.

What We Are Reading Today: Icebound by Andrea Pitzer

Icebound is a page-turner of an Arctic adventure/survival story, with vivid descriptions of the land, sea, and, most of all, the endless crushing ice.
In her new book, journalist Andrea Pitzer chronicles Barents’s three attempts to find a mythical passage to Asia.
“As part of her research for the book, Pitzer joined three Arctic expeditions between 2018 and 2020, including two sailing trips retracing William Barents’ voyages,” Rachel Slade said in a review for The New York Times.
“Pitzer also had access to enviable sources to reconstruct the story, including Barents’s own ship’s log; the journals of Jan Huygen van Linschoten — a cartographer who published Portuguese trade-route secrets he had memorized while serving in India; and the diary of the ship’s officer Gerrit de Veer, who accompanied Barents and perished on the way home during the third expedition,” Slade added.
“For the 21st-century reader who has seen one too many photos of emaciated polar bears loping across melting permafrost, Icebound can read a little like paradise really, really lost.”

