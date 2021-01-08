You are here

Mahmoud Abdulhadi, senior adviser at Saudi Ministry of Tourism

Mahmoud Abdulhadi recently joined the Saudi Ministry of Tourism as a senior adviser to lead its investment attraction activities in the Saudi tourism sector.

Since international tourism was opened in Saudi Arabia in 2019, it has become one of the highest growth potential sectors. It is expected to contribute 10 percent of annual GDP by 2030 — compared to 3 percent today — and create more than 1 million jobs.

Abdulhadi’s mandate to lead investment attraction activities is focused on boosting private sector investment, in line with the goals of Vision 2030 and the National Tourism Strategy.

Before working with the Ministry of Tourism, Abdulhadi spent 17 years with banking giant UBS, where he finished as CEO and head of investment banking at UBS Saudi Arabia.

During his time with UBS, Abdulhadi worked on various transactions in M&A and equity capital markets spanning multiple sectors, including infrastructure, entertainment, telecoms, energy, financial institutions, and agriculture.

Abdulhadi holds a master’s degree in manufacturing engineering and management from the University of Warwick, UK.

Abdulhadi told Arab News about his role in attracting investment to help build the tourism sector.

“The role of the ministry is to identify potential investment opportunities for both domestic and international investors and highlight what these opportunities are.

“We will make sure that we are achieving our goal of lifting the tourism offering in the Kingdom and ensuring that we are in line with the National Tourism Strategy.”

Topics: Who's Who

Oil prices touch fresh 11-month highs after fall in US crude stockpiles

Oil prices touch fresh 11-month highs after fall in US crude stockpiles
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

Oil prices touch fresh 11-month highs after fall in US crude stockpiles

Oil prices touch fresh 11-month highs after fall in US crude stockpiles
  • Oil prices have been supported this week by a pledge by Saudi Arabia to cut output
Updated 08 January 2021
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices were steady on Thursday after hitting fresh 11-month highs on a fall in US stockpiles and in the wake of a pledge by Saudi Arabia to cut output by more than expected.

Brent crude was up 5 cents to $54.35 a barrel at London afternoon trade after touching $54.90, a fresh high not seen since before the first COVID-19 lockdowns in the West.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 26 cents, or 0.5 percent to $50.89 after touching $51.28.

Wednesday’s storming of the US Capitol by supporters of US President Donald Trump appeared to have little impact, while a slight rise in global equities suggested investors believed President-elect Joe Biden would be empowered to spend more freely.

Oil prices have been supported this week by a pledge by Saudi Arabia to cut output by an additional 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in February and March.

“Saudi Arabia ... intimately knows the relationship between the oil price and the global inventory levels. Lower inventories equal higher prices,” SEB chief commodity analyst Bjarne Schieldrop said.

BACKGROUND

$63 - UBS expects Brent to trade at $63 per barrel in the second half of 2021 and WTI to trade at a $3 per barrel discount to Brent prices.

“The strategy of course only works if the OPEC+ (group of oil producers) stays disciplined,” he added. UBS analysts raised their forecast for Brent to $60 per barrel by mid-year, citing the Saudi output decision.

“The Kingdom’s preemptive move suggests to us a desire to defend prices and support the oil market amid demand concerns due to extended mobility restrictions in Europe,” they said.

US crude stocks fell and fuel inventories rose, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories were down by 8 million barrels in the week to Jan. 1 to 485.5 million barrels, against a Reuters poll showing analysts expected a 2.1 million barrel fall.

The drop in crude stocks is a typical year-end occurrence as energy companies take oil out of storage to avoid tax bills.

UBS raised its Brent forecast amid expectations of a sharp recovery in demand in the second quarter on vaccine rollouts and increased travel.

With Saudi Arabia’s move, OPEC’s production increase of 0.5 million barrels per day (bpd) for January is reversed in full, which will result in a tighter oil market in the first half of the year, analysts at the Swiss bank wrote in a note.

The bank expects Brent to trade at $63 per barrel in the second half of 2021 and WTI to trade at a $3 per barrel discount to Brent prices.

Topics: oil prices US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) OPEC+

