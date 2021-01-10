You are here

TWITTER POLL: Majority believe Iran’s supreme leader should be banned from Twitter

Twitter has removed a tweet by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that questioned the COVID-19 vaccines from the US and the UK. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 January 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Iran’s supreme leader should be banned from Twitter, respondents to an Arab News poll said.
Of the 1,091 votes, 66.9 percent of Twitter poll said they supported a ban.
The poll comes just days after the social networking site suspended Donald Trump’s account indefinitely amid fears he would incite further violence in the US capital in the lead up to Joe Biden’s inauguration.
Twitter previously removed individual tweets that Trump wrote claiming electoral fraud without any evidence.  

Meanwhile Twitter has also removed a tweet by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that questioned the COVID-19 vaccines from the US and the UK.
His tweet followed a ban on importing the vaccines from the two countries into Iran, with Khamenei saying they were “completely untrustworthy.”
“The import of American and British vaccines is prohibited… It is not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations,” the Iranian leader said in a speech, which was also posted on Twitter.
He also said: “Given our experience with France’s HIV-tainted blood supplied, French vaccines aren’t trustworthy either.”
The tweet has since been taken down on Khamenei’s English and Arabic accounts, but is still available on his Persian account.
Twitter said the tweet violated the social media platform’s rules.

Twitter has recently been clamping down on accounts.
Earlier, the social media giant permanently cut off US President Donald Trump’s personal account and access to his nearly 90 million followers late on Friday, citing the risk of further incitement of violence, three days after Trump called on thousands of supporters to march on the Capitol as Congress met to certify his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.
Twitter has long resisted pressure to suspend Trump’s account. But after a “close review” of the president’s recent tweets, the company said on Friday evening it “had permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
Trump later used the official @POTUS government to lash out at Twitter, addressing the 75 million “great patriots” who voted for him: “We will not be SILENCED!” Trump said he was considering building his own social media platform.
Twitter quickly deleted those posts and soon after suspended the Trump campaign account.

 

  • Deserts are expanding all over the world, pushed on by climate change
  • Wadi Al-Murr is cut off from main roads and only reachable via a long, rough track
WADI AL-MURR, Oman: Encroaching sands have left little evidence that the Omani village of Wadi Al-Murr ever existed, but former inhabitants and curious visitors are coming to rediscover the hamlet engulfed by the desert.
Salem Al-Arimi, originally from the area, looked out nostalgically over the expanse.
According to local elders, “all the houses in the village were invaded by the sand that assailed them 30 years ago, forcing the inhabitants to leave their homes,” he said.
Building tops and sections of stone wall emerge here and there, bearing witness to those who once lived here.
Deserts are expanding all over the world, pushed on by climate change, and affected populations have few weapons to fight back.
Wadi Al-Murr’s inhabitants, who mostly relied on pastoral activities, had to give up their village, swelling the ranks of those migrating to towns and cities.
Located at the bottom of a valley nearly 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of the capital Muscat, Wadi Al-Murr is cut off from main roads and only reachable via a long, rough track.
Its isolation, including from the electricity and water grids, contributed to its slide into obscurity.
But that has not prevented erstwhile residents from returning to visit, along with trekking enthusiasts who take desert hikes in the region.
Mohammed Al-Ghanbousi, a former inhabitant, said the moving dunes had re-exposed some dwellings after they were covered by sand.
This phenomenon has prompted “nostalgic people to visit the village, whose structures still stand because they are built from stone,” he said.
“The village has recently been included in trekking tours and also attracts photography enthusiasts,” he added.
A mosque that sits within the village, which in its heyday had about 30 houses and 150 inhabitants, is one building that has resurfaced.
Mohammed Al-Alaoui said that when his mother learnt some homes had reappeared, she asked him to take her back.
“She often wants to go, and she likes to be there while she relates her memories of the old days, and sheds a few tears,” he said.
Rashed Al-Ameri is among the Omani tourists who have come to discover the hamlet swallowed by the desert.
He traveled from Sur, hundreds of kilometers away, with two friends who were also keen to see Wadi Al-Murr.
Oman, which is trying to diversify its oil-reliant economy, is seeking to develop its tourism industry — capitalizing on its rich heritage, scenic coasts and stunning mountain geography.
The sultanate attracted three million foreign tourists in 2019, but like almost everywhere else, the novel coronavirus pandemic reduced visitors to a trickle in 2020.
Ameri is among those who believe Wadi Al-Murr could easily be included on Oman’s tourist trail.
“What amazed me was that the force of nature could erase an entire village,” he said.
“And what’s more amazing is how this place, with its old walls, resists these assaults.”

Topics: Oman climate change Wadi Al-Murr

