Russia says leaving Open Skies military treaty
Russia had put forward proposals to retain the “viability” of the treaty but did not receive support from Washington. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Russia says leaving Open Skies military treaty
  • Moscow is beginning ‘domestic procedures for Russia’s withdrawal from the Open Skies treaty’
MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said Friday it is leaving the Open Skies treaty, a post-Cold War defense accord that allows its signatories to carry out unarmed surveillance flights over each other’s territories.
Citing “lack of progress” on maintaining the functioning of the treaty after the United States withdrew from it last year, the ministry said in a statement it is beginning “domestic procedures for Russia’s withdrawal from the Open Skies treaty.”
The Open Skies treaty was signed in 1992 and came into force in 2002. It allowed its nearly three dozen signatories to carry out short-notice flights over one another’s territory to monitor potential military operations.
Members include countries across Europe, the former Soviet Union and Canada.
Washington announced it would be leaving the treaty after accusing Russia of violations, including blocking flights over certain sites and forbidding surveys of military exercises.
The Russian foreign ministry said Friday that the United States had used a “fictitious pretext” for its withdrawal and in doing so disturbed “the balance of interests of the participating states.”
The ministry added that Russia had put forward proposals to retain the “viability” of the treaty but did not receive support from Washington.

Topics: Russia

Greece to hike fines for violation of COVID-19 restrictions
Updated 15 January 2021
AP

Greece to hike fines for violation of COVID-19 restrictions
  • Lockdown restrictions were imposed nationwide in Greece in early November to tackle a surge in coronavirus infections
ATHENS: Greece’s prime minister says the country’s retail sector might begin to gradually reopen next week, if the scientists advising the government on the coronavirus pandemic recommend it is safe to do so today.
Speaking in Parliament Friday during a debate on the government’s handling of the pandemic, Kyriakos Mitsotakis also said fines for violating measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus will increase to $606, from the current $364.
Lockdown restrictions were imposed nationwide in Greece in early November to tackle a surge in coronavirus infections, shutting down restaurants, bars, cafes, retail stores, schools, entertainment venues and anything not considered an essential business.
Primary schools and kindergartens reopened this week, but high school lessons are being held online only. People are allowed to leave their homes only for a limited number of specific reasons, and must send a telephone text message to authorities or carry a self-declaration in order to do so.
Violating the current lockdown restrictions is punishable by a $364 fine, which Mitsotakis said will increase to $606.
Greece currently has had a total of just under 150,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,387 deaths since the start of the pandemic in this country of about 11 million people.
Mitsotakis said the pressure on the country’s health system is beginning to ease, with more than 400 intensive care unit beds now free, allowing for restrictive measures to be gradually relaxed.
The panel of scientists advising the government on the pandemic is expected to make recommendations on next steps which are to be announced in a televised news conference Friday evening.
One option for the partial reopening retail stores as of Monday is a system of purchases by appointment, or customers picking up purchases from stores after having placed the orders online or by telephone, a system that was used in December in the run-up to the Christmas holidays.

Topics: Greece Coronavirus

