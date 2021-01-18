You are here

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading today, Jan. 18, 2021. (AFP file photo)
Argaam

10 things to watch on Tadawul today
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

• National Commercial Bank (NCB) announced the intention of NCB Tier 1 Sukuk Ltd., an exempted company with limited liability in the Cayman Islands, to issue US dollar-denominated additional Tier-1 sukuk.

• Emaar The Economic City (Emaar EC) signed a framework cooperation agreement with the Tourism Development Fund, FTG Development Co., Albilad Investment Co. and Ekofine Holding BV to establish a SAR 1.8 billion closed and private investment fund.

• Ataa Educational Co. announced its decision to grant special discounts on tuition fees for the second semester of the academic year 2020/2021.

• Middle East Paper Co. (MEPCO) renewed its Shariah-compliant bank facility agreement with Riyad Bank, at a total value of SAR 101 million.

• MEFIC REIT Fund reported a net loss of SAR 39.2 million for the fiscal year 2020, compared to a net profit of SAR 28 million a year earlier.

• Tadawul announced that Alkhabeer Diversified Income Traded Fund will be listed as a closed-ended investment traded fund on the main market, and units will begin trading on Jan. 19, 2021.

• Saudi Fransi Capital announced the distribution of cash dividend to Taleem REIT Fund unit holders for the period from Oct. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, at SAR 0.16 per unit, or 1.6 percent initial price per unit.

• Wafrah for Industry & Development Co. approved the impeachment of the board of directors and audit committee, as applied for by shareholders in possession of 7.14 percent of the total shares of the company.

• The Ministry of Finance’s Projects Support Fund Initiative signed an agreement with Tadawul to provide economic stimulus to listed companies.

• Brent crude on Friday declined $1.32 to reach $55.10 per barrel. WTI crude also decreased $1.21 to reach $52.36/bbl.

Updated 17 January 2021
Reuters

France wants end to US-Europe trade spat
Reuters

PARIS: The EU and the incoming administration of US President-elect Joe Biden should suspend a trade dispute to give themselves time to find common ground, France’s foreign minister said in remarks published on Sunday.

“The issue that’s poisoning everyone is that of the price escalation and taxes on steel, digital technology and Airbus,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told Le Journal du Dimanche in an interview.

He said he hoped the sides could find a way to settle the dispute. “It may take time, but in the meantime, we can always order a moratorium,” he added.

At the end of December the US moved to boost tariffs on French and German aircraft parts in the Boeing-Airbus subsidy dispute, but the bloc decided to hold off on retaliation for now.

The EU is planning to present a World Trade Organization (WTO) reform proposal in February and is willing to consider reforms to restrain the judicial authority of the WTO’s dispute-settlement body.

The US has for years complained that the WTO Appellate Body makes unjustified new trade rules in its decisions and has blocked the appointment of new judges to stop this, rendering the body inoperable.

The Trump administration, which leaves office on Wednesday, had threatened to impose tariffs on French cosmetics, handbags and other goods in retaliation for France’s digital services tax, which it said discriminated against US tech firms.

Overturning decades of free trade consensus was a central part of Trump’s “America First” agenda. In 2018, declaring that “trade wars are good, and easy to win,” he shocked allies by imposing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum from most of the world.

While Trump later dropped tariffs against Australia, Japan, Brazil and South Korea in return for concessions, he kept them in place against more than $7 billion worth of EU metal. The bloc retaliated with tariffs on more than $3 billion worth of US goods, from orange juice and blue jeans to Harley Davidson bikes, and took its case to the WTO.

While Biden promises to be more predictable than Trump, he is not expected to lift the steel tariffs immediately. Even if he wants to, he could run into reluctance from producers in “rust belt” states such as Michigan and Pennsylvania that secured his election win.

Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of trade think tank ECIPE, said the US was unlikely to award Europe a “free pass,” noting that countries that had offered concessions to have their tariffs lifted could complain if Europe won better treatment.

Resolving future trade disputes could become easier, if Biden reverses Trump policy that paralyzed the WTO by blocking the appointment of judges to its appellate body.

