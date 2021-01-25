You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Blink by Malcolm Gladwell

What We Are Reading Today: Blink by Malcolm Gladwell

What We Are Reading Today: Blink by Malcolm Gladwell
Updated 25 January 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Blink by Malcolm Gladwell

What We Are Reading Today: Blink by Malcolm Gladwell
Updated 25 January 2021
Arab News

In Blink, Malcolm Gladwell revolutionizes the way we understand the world within. Blink is a book about how we think without thinking, about choices that seem to be made in an instant — in the blink of an eye — that actually aren't as simple as they seem. Why are some people brilliant decision makers, while others are consistently inept? Why do some people follow their instincts and win, while others end up stumbling into error? And why are the best decisions often those that are impossible to explain to others?

In Blink we meet the psychologist who has learned to predict whether a marriage will last, based on a few minutes of observing a couple, the tennis coach who knows when a player will double-fault before the racket even makes contact with the ball and the antiquities experts who recognize a fake at a glance. 

Blink reveals that great decision-makers aren’t those who process the most information or spend the most time deliberating, but those who have perfected the art of “thin-slicing” — filtering the very
few factors that matter from a number of variables.

What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking

What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking
Updated 24 January 2021
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking

What We Are Reading Today: Breath Taking
Updated 24 January 2021
Arab News

Author: Michael J. Stephen

In Breath Taking, pulmonologist Michael Stephen takes us on a journey to shed original and much-needed light on our neglected and extraordinary lungs, at a most critical societal moment.
Stephen’s overriding concern seems to be maintaining our lungs and airways in tiptop shape.
“The health of our lungs in the absence of disease rests not in a pill or an injection, but in ensuring above all a healthy environment for our breath,” he writes.
The book explores the crucial role of breathing in human existence, discussing evidence of how breathing practices can contribute to healing of numerous illnesses.
“He explains in lay terms the links our lungs have with our immune system and with society at large,” said a review in goodreads.com.
The science is clearly explained in a conversational tone and with emotion appropriate to the subject matter.
Stephen incorporates patients and his own experiences as a pulmonologist into the story, which creates a closer bond between author and reader.

 

Topics: Books

