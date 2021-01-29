You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours. (File/AFP)
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths
  • Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 19,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,799 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,813,048 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 72,185.

Topics: Coronavirus

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
AFP

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator

Pfizer vaccine not linked to post-jab deaths: EU regulator
  • The European Medicines Agency said the data did not show a link to vaccination
Updated 7 min 14 sec ago
AFP

The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus jab has no link to reported post-vaccination deaths and no new side effects, the EU’s medicines regulator said Friday based on the first data from the vaccine’s rollout.
The European Medicines Agency said it had looked at the deaths, including a number in the elderly, and “concluded that the data did not show a link to vaccination with Comirnaty (the vaccine) and the cases do not raise a safety concern.”

Topics: Coronavirus

