Russia reports 19,238 new COVID-19 cases, 534 deaths

MOSCOW: Russia reported 19,238 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including 2,799 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 3,813,048 since the pandemic began.
Authorities said 534 people had died of COVID in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 72,185.
Updated 9 sec ago
