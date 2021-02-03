You are here

Missile fired at Israeli drone over south Lebanon

Missile fired at Israeli drone over south Lebanon
This photo provided by Hezbollah Media Relations Office, shows an Israeli damaged drone that was shot down by Hezbollah fighters, in the village of Blida, near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. (AP)
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

Missile fired at Israeli drone over south Lebanon

Missile fired at Israeli drone over south Lebanon
  • Two Lebanese security sources said Lebanon's Hezbollah armed movement fired at the drone
  • Earlier this week, Hezbollah said it had brought down an Israeli drone, while Israel's military said the aircraft had fallen inside Lebanon
Updated 32 sec ago
Reuters

BEIRUT/JERUSALEM: Anti-aircraft missiles were fired at an Israeli drone flying over south Lebanon on Wednesday but did not hit the target, the Israeli military spokesman said.
Two Lebanese security sources said Lebanon's Hezbollah armed movement fired at the drone. One of the sources said the missile did not hit the aircraft, which then returned across the border.
Witnesses said they heard the sound of an explosion. Local channel NBN had said earlier that a drone blew up.
Iran-backed Hezbollah, which has a dominant presence in the south near the border, has vowed to bring down Israeli drones breaching Lebanese airspace. The two neighbouring enemies last fought a month-long war in 2006.
Earlier this week, Hezbollah said it had brought down an Israeli drone, while Israel's military said the aircraft had fallen inside Lebanon.
Lebanon's government regularly files complaints to the United Nations against Israeli drones and jets that often fly into Lebanon. 

Topics: Israel Lebanon drone

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
Updated 49 min 51 sec ago
Raed Omari

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine

Jordan seeks Russian Sputnik V vaccine
  • Health minister: Priority is being given to the elderly with chronic conditions and those with the highest exposure
  • The vaccines will be free of charge to foreign residents as well as Jordanians
Updated 49 min 51 sec ago
Raed Omari

AMMAN: Jordan on Wednesday discussed with Russia the possibility of obtaining the COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V, to be added to the list of jabs approved so far by the kingdom’s health authorities.
“We discussed ongoing cooperation in coronavirus combat and the possibility of getting the Russian Sputnik V vaccine to be given to Jordanians and refugees alike,” Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Wednesday.
“We in Jordan pay attention to refugees the same degree as to Jordanians. The first refugee to be vaccinated in the world was in Jordan.”
The kingdom, which began a mass immunization campaign early in January, has so far approved the Chinese Sinopharm and the US-German Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines.
Jordan’s Health Minister Nathir Obeidat has said priority is being given to the elderly with chronic conditions, and those with the highest exposure such as frontline health care workers. The vaccines are free of charge to foreign residents as well as Jordanians, he added.
The kingdom’s health officials have been reiterating that the vaccines are safe, and are urging Jordanians to register on the relevant website.
King Abdullah and the crown prince were vaccinated on Jan. 14. “I received the vaccine, in line with public health recommendations. And I made it a point to take the vaccine in front of cameras so that everyone realizes that it is a safe and easy process,” the king told the Jordan News Agency.
“I experienced some mild side effects, and I felt tired and had trouble sleeping for a couple of days after receiving the shot, but that is a small price to pay compared with actually catching the virus.”
Jordan has to date recorded 329,194 cases of COVID-19 and 4,334 related deaths. The lower house of Parliament is scheduled to hold a special session on Sunday to discuss the health, economic and social consequences of the pandemic, upon a request by 26 MPs. 
Leading medical journal The Lancet on Tuesday said Sputnik V is “91.6% effective against symptomatic COVID-19.” The results suggest that it is among the top performing vaccines.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia Jordan Sputnik V vaccine

