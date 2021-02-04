Malaysia reports 4,571 new coronavirus cases, 17 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia reported 4,571 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, raising the total number of recorded infections to 231,483.
The health ministry also reported an additional 17 deaths, bringing total fatalities from the virus to 826.
