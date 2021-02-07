You are here

Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E's profile in the Middle East

Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East
Lebanese businessman’s company, CBX, is the sole promoter of the Diriyah E-Prix. (File/AFP)
Updated 47 min 11 sec ago
Ali Khaled

Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East

Carlo Boutagy on raising Formula E’s profile in the Middle East
  • Lebanese businessman’s company, CBX, is the sole promoter of the Diriyah E-Prix
  • The idea was to make the Formula 1 an experience that was affordable to many people who otherwise would miss out on all the action
Updated 47 min 11 sec ago
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: When the Diriyah E-Prix double-header takes place on Feb. 26 and 27, one person in particular will sit back and take extra pride in the spectacle unfolding in front of him.

Carlo Boutagy is the CEO of CBX, the sole regional promoter for Formula E in the Middle East. Whether it is setting up the stands, selling the trackside advertising or selling early bird and hospitality tickets, CBX, by working on the marketing plan with the Saudi Ministry of Sports and Saudi Arabian Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), makes it all happen.

Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic means there will be no fans at 2021 Diriyah E-Prix. Still, it is no less work for Boutagy.

“We’re basically an extension of Formula E, representing the organization in the region,” he said. “Any client that wants to get a sponsorship deal globally with Formula E, if their headquarters are in this region, the GCC and MENA region, they send them to us.” 

It is a massive undertaking for Boutagy, who is of Lebanese and Bahraini origin, but 12 years working in Formula 1 has proved the perfect education.

“It was the best university for me,” he said. “You learn every day and everywhere of course, but F1 being the pinnacle of motorsport teaches you in a different way. I was in Formula 1 for a total of 12 years. I grew up in the paddock, I was there since I was eight years old, I know the ins and outs.”

For that eye-opening childhood around Formula 1, Boutagy has his father to thank.

“My father was going to the paddock all the time, he was friends with people there so I was lucky enough to grow up in it.”

Boutagy was born in Canada and brought up partially there, and in Monaco and Saudi Arabia, where his family has been living for the past 45 years.

By the time he was 18, he had fallen in love with the business of motorsports.

“I never dreamt to be driver, I think I knew that by the age of 15,” he said. “I like the business behind it, I saw the money behind it. Over 300 of the Fortune 500 companies are sponsoring F1 teams. I was very lucky to be involved in it at such an early age, and I learnt a lot. It prepped me very well for the position I’m in today.”

It was while studying economics at Concordia University in Montreal that Boutagy came up with a way to bring motorsport fans closer to Formula 1 action. Enter F1 FanZone.

From 2008 and for a decade, Boutagy and CBX were operating in places such as Mexico City, Melbourne, London, Monaco, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi.

“In Abu Dhabi, I used to do F1 FanZone with Yas Salam on the corniche. We started there from the first year, in 2009, which was really cool,” he said. “For the first decade that it existed it was Bernie’s idea to bring it to life and he wanted me to run it. It was really taking the event to the fans.”

The idea was to make the Formula 1 an experience that was affordable to many people who otherwise would miss out on all the action. F1 FanZone was a huge success with fans.

Boutagy says that his move to Formula E was risky but the competition had existed for four years already, and having understood the synergy with Saudi’s Vision 2030 he saw a perfect fit with the sustainability aspect of electric-car racing.

He is proud of all the other advances that have taken place over the past few years in the Kingdom, a place that he considers home.

“I lived in Saudi, I grew up in Khobar in the Eastern Province,” Boutagy said. “I know how the country was before, my family lived there for 45 years. My father was one of those guys who went there and started working and just never left.”

He recalls that when initial negotiations for Formula E started, women could not drive in Saudi Arabia, and banks and other outlets would have separate queues for men, women and families. But change was coming.

“They said they wanted this event to be a stepping stone toward opening up Saudi,” Boutagy said. “I’d tell my parents and they would wonder if it was really going to happen this time. We would always hear it and it would never actually happen. I’m getting goosebumps because I remember that first event we did in 2018 with David Guetta. For a lot of people it was more than the race, more than Formula E, more than the sustainability message. For the locals it was about the country opening up.

Boutagy says that while motorsports logistics in Europe and the Americas are written in stone, a lot of thinking outside the box takes place in the Middle East and Asia. He also believes that the motorsport events in the region have been educational for the public.

“In 2004 F1 came to Bahrain, in 2009 to Abu Dhabi and now we’re seeing them coming in 2021 to Saudi Arabia, plus the Formula E race,” he said. “It’s my wish to have another Formula E race in the region as well.”

“That way, we would have five more than North America and Latin America put together. It educates the people. Even corporately, when I walk into a meeting today talking about Formula E, they know it. Before they thought it was F1, they didn’t know the difference, I had to explain it to them. Now they know what it is, they’ve seen it, they’ve attended it. Usually you see all the big governmental authorities sponsoring, which we still have because it helps of course, but we’re seeing a lot of the private companies coming in as well.”

Next for CBX is a tie-up with Extreme E, for a new rally championship in AlULA. 

Working in the desert terrains of Saudi Arabia may be getting to be a habit for Boutagy, but he has one secret — he was initially skeptical about Formula E taking place, or succeeding, in Diriyah, a UNESCO-protected heritage site.

“When I’m wrong, I like to admit it,” he said. “At first we didn’t want to go there. We wanted to go King Abdullah Financial District KAFT. We thought they wanted to showcase the new part of Saudi. But the direction came from his Royal Highness Prince Mohamed bin Salman to do it in Diriyah. When we went we were all shocked, is this actually going to happen in a heritage site? UNESCO telling us you can do this, you can’t touch this wall, you can’t touch that.”

“But when we started building it we realized that’s where we want to be. It’s 400 years old, once we learnt the heritage, the history. It’s where the future meets the past.”

Topics: Formula E sport Saudi Arabia motorsport

Updated 07 February 2021

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks dies at 67
  • Spinks famously brought Muhammad Ali to his knees
  • Leon Spinks picked up the gold at the Montreal 1976 Olympics after knocking down Sexto Soria of Cuba
Updated 07 February 2021

LAS VEGAS: Leon Spinks, who won Olympic gold and then shocked the boxing world by beating Muhammad Ali to win the heavyweight title in only his eighth pro fight, has died. He was 67.
Spinks, who lived his later years in Las Vegas, died Friday night, according to a release from a public relations firm. He had been battling prostate and other cancers.
His wife, Brenda Glur Spinks, and a few close friends and other family members were by his side when he passed away.
A lovable heavyweight with a drinking problem, Spinks beat Ali by decision in a 15-round fight in 1978 to win the title. He was unranked at the time, and picked as an opponent because Ali was looking for an easy fight.
He got anything but that, with an unorthodox Spinks swarming over Ali throughout the fight on his way to a stunning win by split decision. The two met seven months later at the Superdome in New Orleans, with Ali taking the decision this time before a record indoor boxing crowd of 72,000 and a national television audience estimated at 90 million people.
“It was one of the most unbelievable things when Ali agreed to fight him because you look at the fights he had up to then and he was not only not a top contender but shouldn’t have been a contender at all,’’ promoter Bob Arum said Saturday. ”He was just an opponent but somehow he found a way to win that fight.”
Spinks would lose the rematch to Ali in New Orleans and fought for the title only once after that, when he was stopped in the third round in 1981 by Larry Holmes. He continued fighting on and off into the mid-1990s, finishing with a record of 26-17-3.
Spinks, with a big grin that often showed off his missing front teeth, was popular among boxing fans for both his win over Ali and his easygoing personality. But he burned through his earnings quickly, and at one point after retiring was working as a custodian at a YMCA in Nebraska, cleaning locker rooms.
He later was part of a group of ex-fighters who had their brains studied by the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas. Spinks was found to have brain damage caused by a combination of taking punches to the head and heavy drinking, though he functioned well enough to do autograph sessions and other events late in his life.
“He was a good soul,” said Gene Kilroy, who was Ali’s business manager when he fought Spinks and became friends with the fighter.

On July 31, 1976 American Leon Spinks knocked down Sexto Soria of Cuba, winning the gold at the Montreal Olympics light heavyweight (81kg) Boxing final event.  (STF / AFP-IOPP / AFP)

Spinks won the light heavyweight division at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal, beating Sixto Soria of Cuba in an upset to become one of five US fighters to win gold. His brother, Michael, who would later become heavyweight champion himself, won the middleweight gold, and Sugar Ray Leonard took the welterweight title.
Spinks was hardly spectacular after turning pro, winning six of his first seven fights. Just four months before he met Ali, he could manage just a draw with journeyman Scott LeDoux and he wasn’t on anyone’s radar in the heavyweight title picture.
But Ali was coming off a brutal fight with Earnie Shavers and wasn’t looking forward to what would have been a mandatory bout against Ken Norton, whom he had already fought three times and who seemed to have Ali’s number. Instead, he sought an easy mark for a fight that was to be nationally televised on ABC, even knowing he would be stripped of one of his titles for taking another fight.
Enter Spinks, who was such a big underdog most sports books didn’t even take bets on the fight.
“In that fight everything clicked,” Arum said. “He came in with a game plan and he beat Ali. It wasn’t that Ali wasn’t at his best, but Leon shocked everybody with how good Leon was.”
Suddenly, Spinks was the heavyweight champion of the world at the age of 25.
“I’m not The Greatest,” Spinks said afterward. “Just the latest.”
Arum was in the dressing room with Ali after the fight, and said Ali directed him to sign Spinks to a quick rematch. The two fought seven months later in a prime-time fight on CBS that set television viewing records at the time, with nearly half the country tuning in.
Ali took the rematch more seriously than he did the first fight, winning a decision though Spinks was competitive. Spinks might have been better, Arum said, but enjoyed the life of being heavyweight champion too much and partied much of the time between fights.
“Leon posed in a bathtub with a glass of champagne smoking a cigar. He suddenly had an entourage as big as one that Ali had,” Arum said. “We were all staying at the same hotel in New Orleans for the rematch and one morning I was coming down to breakfast and Leon got in the elevator and collapsed on the floor. Obviously he had been out drinking and I said, `Leon, are you crazy, you’re fighting in just a few days.’ He said `What do you mean? I’m just coming in from roadwork.’”
Among the notable people in Spinks’ entourage was Lawrence Tureaud, who would later be known as the actor Mr. T and served as bodyguard for the champion.
Spinks was born July 11, 1953, in St. Louis, raised in poverty along with his brother Michael. After discovering boxing both brothers became top amateurs, culminating in the 1976 Olympics where Leon won the light heavyweight gold and Michael won the middleweight gold.
Michael Spinks would go on to win the heavyweight title himself in 1985, defending it three times before being knocked out by Mike Tyson in 91 seconds in their 1988 fight in Atlantic City. By then, the best part of Leon’s career was over, though he would fight until losing a December 1995 fight against Fred Houpe in St. Louis.
After moving to Las Vegas, Spinks was married to Brenda Glur Spinks in 2011. The two were often seen at boxing-related activities, including Spinks’ 2017 induction into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame.
“He was happy go lucky, the salt of the earth,” Arum said, chuckling at the memories. “Leon was nutty but you couldn’t get angry at the guy. He never meant any harm to anyone. You couldn’t help but love him even though you shook your head at how he acted.”

