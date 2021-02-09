You are here

Arab nations come out in support of Hope probe’s entry into history
The arches fountain in the gardens of the Royal Opera House in Oman’s capital city, Muscat. (Twitter)
Baghdad Mall Tower was lit up in red in support of the UAE’s historic journey. (Twitter)
The Iraq Museum was lit up in red in support of the UAE’s historic journey. (Twitter)
The Iraq Museum was lit up in red in support of the UAE’s historic journey. (Twitter)
The Iraq Museum was lit up in red in support of the UAE’s historic journey. (Twitter)
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab countries have shown their unity with the UAE as the Gulf country waits anxiously to see if the Mars Hope Probe will successfully enter the red planet’s orbit.

In Iraq the Iraq Museum and the Baghdad Mall Tower were lit up in red in support of the UAE’s historic journey.

The same happened at the arches fountain in the gardens of the Royal Opera House in Oman’s capital city, Muscat, in celebration of the probe’s arrival.

And the Nasdaq Dubai decorated it façade with images of the red planet.

When a Saudi went to space
Prince Sultan bin Salman speaks exclusively to Arab News about his 1985 NASA mission and how he became the first Arab, Muslim and royal in space

Topics: Hope Mars Mission UAE Mars space

Iraq hangs five ‘terrorism’ convicts: Security sources

Iraq hangs five ‘terrorism’ convicts: Security sources
Updated 43 min 11 sec ago
AFP

Iraq hangs five ‘terrorism’ convicts: Security sources

Iraq hangs five ‘terrorism’ convicts: Security sources
  • The five men, all Iraqi, were executed in the Nasiriyah prison in Dhi Qar province
Updated 43 min 11 sec ago
AFP

NASIRIYAH, Iraq: Iraq on Tuesday hanged five people convicted on “terrorism” charges in a notorious southern prison, security sources said, despite an international outcry in recent months over the country’s execution record.
The five men, all Iraqi, were executed in the Nasiriyah prison in Dhi Qar province, the only one in Iraq that carries out capital punishment, the security sources said.
Iraqis fearfully refer to Nasiriyah jail as Al-Hut, the Arabic word for “whale,” describing it as a vast prison complex that “swallows” people up.
A 2005 law carries the death penalty for anyone convicted of “terrorism,” which can include membership of an extremist group, even if the convict is not found guilty of any specific acts.
Since declaring the Daesh defeated in late 2017, Iraq has condemned hundreds of its own citizens to death for membership of the jihadist group.
But only a small proportion of the sentences have been carried out, as they must be approved by the country’s president — currently Barham Saleh, who is known to be against capital punishment on a personal level.
Last month, Iraqi authorities revealed that they had more than 340 execution orders “for terrorism or criminal acts” that were ready to be carried out.
A presidential source said that a majority of those approvals dated back to before Saleh became president.
Tuesday’s group execution was the second one to take place this year, following the hanging of three “terrorism” convicts in Nasiriyah in late January.
Those earlier hangings came just days after a twin suicide attack on Baghdad that killed at least 32 people and was claimed by Daesh.
Iraqi courts have also condemned foreign nationals convicted of Daesh membership to death, including at least 11 French citizens and one Belgian.
None of those executions have been carried out.
Last year’s executions include 21 men convicted of “terrorism” and hanged at Nasiriyah prison in November.
Those hangings sparked condemnation from the United Nations, which described the news as “deeply troubling” and called on Iraq to halt any further planned executions.
Other rights groups accuse Iraq’s justice system of corruption, carrying out rushed trials on circumstantial evidence and failing to allow the accused a proper defense.
Advocates have also expressed fear that Iraq times its executions for political gains among a population still traumatized by Daesh.
Following the Daesh attack in January, there were public calls on social media for executions, with many criticizing Saleh for being too lenient.
Human Rights Watch researcher Belkis Wille said last month that Iraqi leaders often resort to announcements of group executions as a “signal” that they are taking attacks on civilians seriously.
“The death penalty is used as a political tool more than anything else,” she said.

Topics: Iraq

