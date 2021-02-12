You are here

  • Home
  • UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar
The UN said there are growing reports that Myanmar security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8k2rd

Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar

UN rights investigator calls for sanctions on Myanmar
  • Official: The UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos and travel bans due to the military coup
Updated 12 February 2021
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations human rights investigator for Myanmar said on Friday there were “growing reports, photographic evidence” that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters, in violation of international law.
Thomas Andrews said that the UN Security Council should consider imposing sanctions, arms embargos, and travel bans due to the military coup on Feb. 1 and reiterated his request to carry out a mission to the country.
Myint Thu, Myanmar’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said that it would maintain cooperation with the UN and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), adding: “We do not want to stall the nascent democratic transition in the country.”

Topics: UN Myanmar

Related

Special Myanmar ‘people’s uprising’ grows as police join protest video
World
Myanmar ‘people’s uprising’ grows as police join protest
Myanmar migrants sharing their activities on social media before going to a local protest against the military coup in their home country, at a house in the outskirts of Bangkok (AFP)
Media
Myanmar’s protests will be broadcast, despite junta blackout

Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death

Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death
Updated 28 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death

Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death
  • British-American study finds blood thinners could reduce relative risk of death by as much as 34 percent
Updated 28 min 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Coronavirus patients given blood-thinning drugs within 24 hours of being admitted to hospitable are less likely to die, according to new research.

A team of scientists from the UK and US studied more than 4,000 COVID-19-related hospital admissions, and found “strong real-world evidence” to support guidelines that recommend blood-thinners be administered to newly admitted patients as a preventive measure.

The research was prompted by a belief that some COVID-19-related deaths could be due to blood clots developing in major veins and arteries, but results from previous studies have been inconclusive. 

Published in the British Medical Journal, the new study says that people given prophylactic anticoagulation — blood-thinning — drugs were 4.4 percent less likely to die in absolute terms than those who were not given the drugs, representing a relative risk reduction of 34 percent.  

The researchers said: “These findings provide strong real world evidence to support guidelines recommending the use of prophylactic anticoagulation as initial treatment for patients with COVID-19 on hospital admission.” 

They also acknowledged that “owing to the observational nature of the study, a degree of uncertainty persists,” which they said can only be addressed through randomized trials.

Prophylactic anticoagulation drugs could join the ranks of many other therapeutic treatments which are already being used to prevent those that do get sick with COVID-19 from getting seriously ill or dying. 

While vaccines remain the gold-standard in protection from COVID-19, therapeutic treatments provide an important additional tool in the arsenal of healthcare workers trying to reduce mortalities until inoculations are widespread.

Topics: UK COVID-19 Coronavirus

Related

Blood-thinning drugs can help save lives of COVID-19 patients: UK doctors
World
Blood-thinning drugs can help save lives of COVID-19 patients: UK doctors
Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment
World
Trial begins of new UK COVID-19 treatment

Latest updates

Three Houthi leaders to remain under US sanctions: Blinken
Three Houthi leaders to remain under US sanctions: Blinken
Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death
Blood-thinning drugs found to cut risk of COVID death
Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects
Danish police find Daesh flag in raid of bomb-making suspects
Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
Kuwaiti pension fund profits rose 44 percent in third quarter
UK PM appoints Edward Lister as special envoy for the Gulf
UK PM appoints Edward Lister as special envoy for the Gulf

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.