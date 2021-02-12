You are here

Iran ‘undermining opportunity’ for nuclear diplomacy: Europe powers
The UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday Iran has started producing uranium metal, in a fresh breach of the limits laid out in the 2015 deal. (File/AFP)
  • Iran is undermining the opportunity for renewed diplomacy to fully realize the objectives of the JCPOA,” E3 countries said
  • The UN nuclear watchdog said Iran has started producing uranium metal, in a fresh breach of limits laid out in the 2015 deal
PARIS: Iran risks losing the chance to fully realize the 2015 deal reducing sanctions in exchange for limits to its nuclear program after starting to produce uranium metal in the latest violation of the accord, European powers said on Friday.
There have been hopes that the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions could be revived through new talks under the administration of US President Joe Biden, after his predecessor Donald Trump walked out of the deal in 2018.
But now “in escalating its non-compliance, Iran is undermining the opportunity for renewed diplomacy to fully realize the objectives of the JCPOA,” Britain, France and Germany said in a statement.

The UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday Iran has started producing uranium metal, in a fresh breach of the limits laid out in the 2015 deal which aims to ensure Tehran cannot acquire a nuclear weapon.
“We reiterate that Iran has no credible civilian justification for these activities, which are a key step in the development of a nuclear weapon,” the statement by the three countries said.
It said that under the nuclear deal, Iran committed not to engage in producing or acquiring uranium metal for 15 years.
“We strongly urge Iran to halt these activities without delay and not to take any new non-compliant steps on its nuclear program,” the statement said.
The nuclear deal aimed to provide a gradual lifting of international sanctions against Iran in exchange for safeguards Tehran would not seek a nuclear weapon.
But it has been essentially moribund since the US pulled out, with Tehran stepping up its nuclear work in violation of the accord as retaliation.
Analysts have said only a narrow window of opportunity exists this year to bring the United States back on board.
The Biden administration is impatient to move fast, while the prospect of a hard-liner winning an Iranian presidential election later this year is also looming large.
However it will require the most delicate diplomacy to move forward, with the White House insisting Iran must move to full compliance before the US can return to the deal, but Tehran wanting no preconditions.

  • “The Gulf is a pivotal region both economically and geopolitically,” Johnson said
  • Expert: Special envoy’s appointment will help to enrich ties between London and Gulf capitals
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has appointed Edward Lister as his new special envoy for the Gulf, Downing Street said on Friday.

“The Gulf is a pivotal region both economically and geopolitically. I’m very pleased to be sending Lord Udny-Lister to work with our partners there and to unlock its potential,” Johnson said.

“His appointment marks my ambition to achieve a wholescale modernisation of our Gulf relationships, creating jobs and driving prosperity at home while delivering on our priorities and values overseas.”

Lister has been a longtime ally of the Prime Minister, and has served in a number of roles working closely alongside him.

He served as acting Chief of Staff in Downing Street in late 2020, and played a role akin to the Prime Minister’s personal emissary at various stages of the Brexit diplomatic process.

Chris Doyle, Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, told Arab News that Lister’s appointment makes sense given the importance of the UK’s relationship with the Gulf.

“It makes sense to have a British special envoy to the Gulf, considering its strategic importance for Britain in terms of trade and security, and to boost the relationship.

“It’s particularly important that the envoy themself has a direct line to the Prime Minister, because otherwise they will not be viewed in the Gulf capitals as a useful intermediary.

“I believe that Lister will have direct access,” Doyle said.

“This will help to develop close personal ties for the Prime Minister — the envoy will be there to enrich those ties and get a deeper understanding of the region.”

