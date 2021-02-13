Three killed in Mogadishu car bomb

You are here

Ambulances wait near the site where a bomb blasted in Mogadishu, Somalia, on January 31, 2021. (File/AFP)
  • Witnesses said they heard gunfire and saw vehicles and three-wheel tuk-tuks scatter before the heavy blast occurred
  • Mogadishu is regularly targeted with attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group
MOGADISHU: At least three people were killed and eight others wounded after a car bomb detonated near a security checkpoint along a key road in Mogadishu Saturday, security official and witnesses said.
“The police were chasing the hostile vehicle after spotting it a few kilometers away from where it exploded. Three civilians died according to the information we have received so far and eight others are wounded,” security official Abdirahman Mohamed told AFP.
“The police opened fire on the vehicle and chased it and this has allowed many people to flee away from road. This has really limited the number of casualties the blast could have caused,” he added.
Witnesses said they heard gunfire and saw vehicles and three-wheel tuk-tuks scatter before the heavy blast occurred.
“I was at a gym close to where the blast occurred, but thanks to God we have heard the gunshots before the blast. And this alerted many people including myself and we fled from the area to take cover before the vehicle reached the area of the explosion,” Dahir Osman, a witness said.
“The blast was huge, I was inside a shop and I saw police chasing a vehicle on the wrong side of the road. It crashed into several vehicles and tuk-tuks before it exploded close to the checkpoint as police continued opening fire on the vehicle,” said another witness, Aisha Ahmed.
Mogadishu is regularly targeted with attacks by the Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group who have been waging a long and violent insurgency seeking to unseat the internationally backed government in Mogadishu.
They were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011, but still control swathes of territory from where they plan and launch frequent, deadly strikes against government and civilian targets.

  • Barely a month since the deadly riot, closing arguments are set for the historic impeachment trial as senators arrive for a rare Saturday session
  • The nearly weeklong trial has been delivering a grim and graphic narrative of the Jan. 6 riot and its consequences for the nation
WASHINGTON: Senators are poised to vote on whether Donald Trump will be held accountable for inciting the horrific attack at the Capitol after a speedy trial that laid bare the violence and danger to their own lives and the fragility of the nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of presidential power.
Barely a month since the deadly riot, closing arguments are set for the historic impeachment trial as senators arrive for a rare Saturday session, all under the watch of armed National Guard troops still guarding the iconic building.
The outcome of the quick, raw and emotional proceedings are expected to reflect a nation divided over the former president and the future of his brand of politics in America.
“What’s important about this trial is that it’s really aimed to some extent at Donald Trump, but it’s more aimed at some president we don’t even know 20 years from now,” said Sen. Angus King, the independent from Maine, weighing his vote.
The nearly weeklong trial has been delivering a grim and graphic narrative of the Jan. 6 riot and its consequences for the nation in ways that senators, most of whom fled for their own safety that day, acknowledge they are still coming to grips with.
Acquittal is expected in the evenly-divided Senate, a verdict that could heavily influence not only Trump’s political future but that of the senators sworn to deliver impartial justice as jurors as they cast their votes.
House prosecutors have argued that Trump’s rallying cry to go to the Capitol and “fight like hell” for his presidency just as Congress was convening Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden’s election was part of an orchestrated pattern of violent rhetoric and false claims that unleashed the mob. Five people died, including a rioter who was shot and a police officer.
The defense attorneys countered in a short three hours Friday that Trump’s words were not intended to incite the violence and impeachment is nothing but a “witch hunt” designed to prevent him from serving in office again.
Only by watching the graphic videos — rioters calling out menacingly for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence, who was presiding over the vote tally — did senators say they began to understand just how perilously close the country came to chaos. Hundreds of rioters stormed into the building, taking over the Senate and some engaging in hand-to-hand, bloody combat with police.
While it is unlikely the Senate would be able to mount the two-thirds vote needed to convict, several senators appear to be still weighing their vote. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell will be widely watched for cues, but he is not pressuring his GOP side of the aisle and is telling senators to vote their conscience.
Many Republicans representing states where the former president remains popular doubt whether Trump was fully responsible or if impeachment is the appropriate response. Democrats appear all but united toward conviction.
Trump is the only president to be twice impeached, and the first to face trial charges after leaving office.
Unlike last year’s impeachment trial of Trump in the Ukraine affair, a complicated charge of corruption and obstruction over his attempts to have the foreign ally dig up dirt on then-rival Biden, this one brought an emotional punch over the unexpected vulnerability of the nation’s tradition of peaceful elections. The charge is singular, incitement of insurrection.
On Friday, Trump’s impeachment lawyers accused Democrats of waging a campaign of “hatred” against the former president as they wrapped up their defense, sending the Senate toward a final vote in his historic trial.
The defense team vigorously denied that Trump had incited the deadly riot and played out-of-context video clips showing Democrats, some of them senators now serving as jurors, also telling supporters to “fight,” aiming to establish a parallel with Trump’s overheated rhetoric.
“This is ordinarily political rhetoric,” declared Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen. “Countless politicians have spoken of fighting for our principles.”
But the presentation blurred the difference between general encouragement politicians make to battle for health care or other causes and Trump’s fight against officially accepted national election results, and minimized Trump’s efforts to undermine those election results. The defeated president was telling his supporters to fight on after every state had verified its results, after the Electoral College had affirmed them and after nearly every election lawsuit filed by Trump and his allies had been rejected in court.
Democratic senators shook their heads at what many called a false equivalency to their own fiery words. “We weren’t asking them ‘fight like hell’ to overthrow an election,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut
Democrats say that Trump was the “inciter in chief” whose monthslong campaign against the election results was rooted in a “big lie” and laid the groundwork for the riot, a violent domestic attack on the Capitol unparalleled in history.
“Get real,” lead prosecutor Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said at one point. “We know that this is what happened.”
The Senate has convened as a court of impeachment for past presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton and now twice for Trump, but the unprecedented nature of the case because he’s no longer in the White House has provided Republican senators one of several arguments against conviction.
Republicans maintain the proceedings are unconstitutional, even though the Senate voted at the outset of the trial on this issue and confirmed it has jurisdiction.
Six Republican senators who joined Democrats in voting to take up the case are among those most watched for their votes.
Early signals came Friday during questions for the lawyers. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, asked the first question, the two centrists known for independent streaks. They leaned into a point the prosecutors had made asking exactly when did Trump learn of the breach of the Capitol and what specific actions did he take to bring the rioting to an end?
Democrats had argued that Trump did nothing as the mob rioted.
Another Republican who voted to launch the trial, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, asked about Trump’s tweet criticizing Pence moments after having been told by another senator that the vice president had just been evacuated.
Van der Veen responded that at “no point” was the president informed of any danger. Cassidy told reporters later it was not a very good answer.

  • The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17
  • round 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said
The University of Oxford has launched a study to assess the safety and immune response of the COVID-19 vaccine it has developed with AstraZeneca Plc in children for the first time, it said on Saturday.
The new mid-stage trial will determine whether the vaccine is effective on people between the ages of 6 and 17, according to an emailed statement from the university.
Around 300 volunteers will be enrolled and first inoculations are expected this month, Oxford said.
The two-dose Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been hailed as a ‘vaccine for the world’ because it is cheaper and easier to distribute than some rivals.
AstraZeneca has a target to produce 3 billion doses this year and aims to produce over 200 million doses per month by April.

British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AFP/File Photo)
British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AFP/File Photo)
British human rights lawyer Karim Khan was elected Friday to be the new prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Khan, 50, led a UN probe into atrocities by the Daesh group
LONDON: Parties to the International Criminal Court on Friday elected Britain’s Karim Khan as the new prosecutor for a nine-year term starting on June 16.
Khan won a secret ballot against three other candidates to replace lead prosecutor Fatou Bensouda. The 123-member Hague-based court, which began work nearly 20 years ago, handles war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and crimes of aggression.
British barrister Karim is best known for heading the United Nations’ special investigative team looking into Daesh crimes in Iraq.
In his 27-year law career Khan, who is also Queens Counsel, has worked for almost every international criminal tribunal in roles in prosecution, defence and as counsel for victims. At the ICC Khan is best known for being a lead defense counsel who has worked on cases from Kenya, Sudan and Libya.
There was intense political jostling for the top ICC job at a time of heightened scrutiny of the prosecutor’s office.
Former US President Donald Trump’s administration imposed sanctions last year on court staff including Bensouda over investigations by her office into possible war crimes committed in Afghanistan, including by American troops. The United States is not a member of the court.
New US President Joe Biden’s administration will "thoroughly review" the sanctions on ICC officials, a State Department spokesman said last month.
Then last week the court said it has jurisdiction over war crimes committed in the Palestinian territories, which could lead to an inquiry strongly opposed by non-ICC member Israel and the US.
One of the first decisions by Khan could be whether to press ahead with a full investigation into the Palestinian territories, where Bensouda said there is a reasonable basis to conclude war crimes may have been committed by both Israeli forces and Palestinian armed groups.
“Karim’s extensive experience in international law will be pivotal in ensuring we hold those responsible for the most heinous crimes to account and gain justice for their victims,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab posted on Twitter. 

Commuters make their way along a road amid foggy conditions on the outskirts of Amritsar on February 10, 2021. (AFP)
  • Equity investment policy allows Pakistani fintechs and startups to establish holding companies to raise capital abroad and exporters to establish subsidiaries outside Pakistan
  • While the policy opens up the possibility of investment in India, companies might still have to meet other requirements specific to dealing with the country
Khurshid Ahmed

KARACHI: A new policy designed to encourage startups and financial technology (fintech) companies will make it possible for Pakistanis to make direct investments in India, a market long inaccessible to them because of the troubled relationship between the two countries.

“The new policy for equity investment abroad will attract foreign direct investment through the establishment of holding companies by Pakistani fintechs and startups,” Pakistan’s central bank said. It added that the policy will make it possible for exporters to establish subsidiaries or branch offices outside Pakistan, and allow Pakistanis to acquire sweat equity, a non-monetary benefit.

While the policy opens up the possibility of investment in India, companies might still have to meet other requirements specific to India.

“In the case of India, it will have to look at what other rules and regulations dictate,” central bank spokesman Abid Qamar told Arab News on Friday. “It is not that you go and make investment … it may be you need permission.

“If there are any other India-specific rules and regulations, they will have to be met.”

Relations between the South Asian neighbors have been tense since the partition of British-ruled India into Muslim Pakistan and majority Hindu India in 1947. Two of the three subsequent wars between the two nations were fought over the disputed Kashmir region, which both nations claim in full but rule only in part.

The relationship has been particularly tense since August 2019, when India revoked the autonomy of the portion of Kashmir it controls and implemented curfews and communication blackouts. The diplomatic relations deteriorated further in recent months, as India and Pakistan each ordered half of the other’s diplomats to leave.

India granted most favored nation (MFN) status to Pakistan in 1996, which granted it non-discriminatory access to the Indian market. The move was never reciprocated. New Delhi withdrew Pakistan’s MFN status in 2019 after an attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that nearly sparked a full-blown war.

 

People embark on a foot-over bridge to enter in Rawalpindi from Islamabad on February 9, 2021. (AFP)
  • Criminals using employee links to carry out robberies and murders, police warn
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: Last November, spa owner Laeeq Akbar decided to use an app called Tasdeeq to screen a new employee she was hiring for her business in Karachi, Pakistan’s financial hub.

It turned out that the man had a criminal record and had been involved in a series of muggings.

“Technology helped me save myself from falling prey to a criminal at my workplace,” Akbar told Arab News, saying the man she almost hired had a record of robbing commuters at traffic signals at night while working for other employers.

“We are relieved to have this digital vetting,” she said.

The Safe Pakistan Welfare Trust, which launched Tasdeeq in collaboration with Karachi’s Citizens-Police Liaison Committee and police last August, aims to bring more than 50 million blue-collar workers out of poverty, its founders have said.

In December, the campaign went nationwide with a launch event inaugurated by Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad in Islamabad. The trust has also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economic Affairs Division of the government of Pakistan.

About 61,230 people have downloaded the application since its launch, of which 11,784 users are from Karachi’s south district. More than 21,766 workers are registered, and 602 people with criminal records have been identified through the app.

The app is already being used in the provinces of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, as well as the capital, Islamabad, and the trust plans to sign agreements with authorities in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as well as in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

“The next phase will engage employers to work toward poverty alleviation,” Asfandyar Janjua, co-founder of the trust, told Arab News.

“Tasdeeq Pakistan is a multi-phase, multi-pronged social impact initiative that aims to change on one hand, the way domestic workers and blue-collar labor is hired, and on the other — through education and advocacy — work towards the economic improvement and poverty alleviation of hard-working and honest domestic workers and blue-collar labor,” the app said on its website. “Technology will be leveraged to help them break the vicious cycle of poverty.”

Registered workers under Tasdeeq have verifiable work histories and in return receive hospital and accidental insurance, and funding for their children’s education from employers, as well as emergency and microloans from financial institutions.

The app’s website cites a police statistic that warns that 60 percent of robberies, banditry, kidnapping and murders are carried out directly or indirectly through the active involvement of inside workers.

In November last year, police said they killed five robbers in Karachi’s affluent DHA area following reports of rising burglaries. The robbers, police said, were part of a notorious gang that carried out crimes in upscale neighborhoods with the help of domestic workers.

“We’ve found many cases of thefts involving domestic servants, and in most of these cases, either identity cards were fake or unavailable because they weren’t verified before hiring,” Deputy Inspector General of Police Javed Akbar told Arab News, who added that apps like Tasdeeq will help minimize crime.

Atif Bin Arif, founder of MyGHAR, a housing solution for working professionals and students, said the Tasdeeq app had helped him vet job candidates.

“We vetted some of our incoming applications and as they were flagged by the police and CPLC in real-time, it helped us take immediate action,” Arif said.

Ahmed Rehan, who runs an Islamabad-based security company, also said he had used Tasdeeq to verify new employees.

“In the past, we had to send a resource to the police station for verification, which was a cumbersome exercise,” he said, “but now we enter the CNIC number and get complete data in real-time.”

 

