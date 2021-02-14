You are here

UAE’s ‘Hope’ probe sends home first image of Mars

Updated 14 February 2021
AFP

  • The picture captured the largest volcano in the solar system
  • The mission is designed to reveal the secrets of Martian weather
DUBAI: The UAE’s “Hope” probe sent back its first image of Mars, the national space agency said Sunday, days after the spacecraft successfully entered the Red Planet’s orbit.
The picture “captured the largest volcano in the solar system, Olympus Mons, emerging into the early morning sunlight,” it said in a statement.

The image was taken from an altitude of 24,700 kilometers (15,300 miles) above the Martian surface on Wednesday, a day after the probe entered Mars’ orbit, it said in a statement.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, UAE prime minister and Dubai’s ruler, shared the colored image on Twitter.
“The first picture of Mars captured by the first-ever Arab probe in history,” he wrote.

The mission is designed to reveal the secrets of Martian weather, but the UAE also wants it to serve as an inspiration for the region’s youth.
Hope became the first of three spacecraft to arrive at the Red Planet this month after China and the US also launched missions in July, taking advantage of a period when the Earth and Mars are nearest.

The UAE’s venture is also timed to mark the 50th anniversary of the unification of the nation’s seven emirates.
“Hope” will orbit the Red Planet for at least one Martian year, or 687 days, using three scientific instruments to monitor the Martian atmosphere.
It is expected to begin transmitting more information back to Earth in September 2021, with the data available for scientists around the world to study.

UAE swears in country's first ambassador to Israel

Arab News

  • Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished Al-Khaja success in his mission
  • UAE cabinet last month approved establishment of an embassy in Tel Aviv
DUBAI: Mohammed Mahmoud Al-Khaja has been sworn in as the new UAE ambassador to Israel.
Al-Khaja took the oath in front of UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.
He swore to be loyal to the UAE and its president, respect the constitution and the state’s laws and to place its interest above all else, as well as perform his duties in a safe, faithful and confidential manner, Emirates news agency WAM reported on Sunday.

The ceremony comes after the cabinet approved the setting up of an embassy in Tel Aviv last month.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished Al-Khaja success in his mission, and called on him to work to consolidate relations between the UAE and Israel in a way that promotes a culture of “peace, coexistence and tolerance,” the report said.
The UAE and Israel signed a US-brokered deal on Sept. 15, known as the Abraham Accords, which established diplomatic relations between the two countries for the first time.
Since then, several bilateral meetings and visits have been conducted between both sides.
Israel officially opened its embassy in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi last month with Eitan Na’eh serving as an acting ambassador.

 

Lebanon’s Hariri sees no way out of crisis without Arab support

Lebanon’s Hariri sees no way out of crisis without Arab support
  • Lebanon seeks rescue from financial meltdown
  • Hariri says Lebanon cannot be staging point for Gulf attacks
BEIRUT: Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad Al-Hariri on Sunday said that his country could not be rescued from its current crisis without the support of Arab countries and the international community.
Gulf states have long channelled funds into Lebanon’s fragile economy, but they are alarmed by the rising influence of Hezbollah, a powerful group backed by their arch-rival, Iran, and so far appear loath to ease Beirut’s worst financial crisis in decades.
“There is no way out of the crisis ... without a deep reconciliation with our Arab brothers and an end to using the country as a staging point for attacking Gulf countries and threatening their interests,” Hariri said in a televised speech marking 16 years since the assassination of his father, ex-premier Rafik Al-Hariri.
A UN backed tribunal in December convicted a Hezbollah member of conspiring to kill Rafik Al-Hariri in a 2005 bombing. Hezbollah has denied any links to the attack.
Saad Al-Hariri, a former prime minister himself, was given the task of forming a government in October but is struggling so far to cobble together a cabinet to share power with all Lebanese parties, including Hezbollah.
After a meeting with President Michel Aoun on Friday, Hariri said there had been no progress on the formation of a government.
Under a sectarian power-sharing system, Lebanon’s president must be a Maronite Christian and the prime minister a Sunni Muslim. President Aoun is an ally of Hezbollah, listed as a terrorist group by the United States.
On Sunday Hariri blamed Aoun for impeding progress, saying he had visited the president 16 times since his nomination as prime minister and proposed names to no avail.
France has been spearheading efforts to rescue Lebanon from its worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.
A new government is the first step on a French roadmap that envisages a cabinet that would take steps to tackle endemic corruption and implement reforms needed to trigger billions of dollars of international aid to fix the economy, which has been crushed by a mountain of debt.
“In all my communications there is a readiness and an enthusiasm to help Lebanon, to stop the collapse and rebuild Beirut,” Hariri said.
“But it is all waiting for the push of a button and that button is government formation.”

Iran’s army test fires short-range ‘smart’ missile

Iran’s army test fires short-range ‘smart’ missile
  • The missile’s range was 300 kilometers
  • Iran and Russia will hold a joint naval drill in northern part of the Indian Ocean
TEHRAN: Iran’s army test fired a sophisticated short-range missile on Sunday, state media reported.
The report by the official IRNA news agency quoted the chief of the army’s ground forces, Gen. Kioumars Heidari, as saying that the missile’s range was 300 kilometers, or 186 miles.
Gen. Heidari said the “smart” missile is capable to work in under “any weather condition.” He did not say where the test took place.
Iran’s national army controls short-range missiles, although longer-range ones capable of traveling up to 2,000 kilometers (1,250 miles) — far enough to reach archenemy Israel and US military bases — are controlled by the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard.
In a parallel development, deputy chief of the army Adm. Habibollah Sayyari told IRNA that Iran and Russia will hold a joint naval drill in northern part of the Indian Ocean in the “near future.”
Adm. Sayyari said the drill has aimed at “reinforcing security” in the region. This is the second such a drill since 2019, when the two nations held a four-day exercise alongside China’s navy.
Tehran has been seeking to step up military cooperation with Beijing and Moscow while under US-led sanctions. Visits to Iran by Russian and Chinese naval representatives have also increased in recent years.
In recent months, Iran has increased its military drills as the country tries to pressure President Joe Biden to reenter a previous nuclear accord that his predecessor Donald Trump abandoned. Biden has said America could reenter the deal.
On Thursday, the Guard conducted a drill near Iraqi border using drones, helicopters and tanks.
Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from the Iranian nuclear accord, in which Tehran had agreed to limit its uranium enrichment in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
When the US then increased sanctions, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development.

Yemeni army, tribesmen launch counterattacks on Houthis in Marib province

Yemeni army, tribesmen launch counterattacks on Houthis in Marib province
AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s army troops and allied tribesmen attacked the Iran-backed Houthis in two contested areas in Marib province in the first major counterattack since early last week, Yemen’s army commanders and state media said on Sunday.

Loyalists, backed by air support from Arab coalition warplanes, mounted a counteroffensive on Houthis in Murad Mountain and Al-Jeda’n, killing, wounding and capturing dozens of rebels and pushing the Houthis away from strategic locations near Marib city, Gen. Abdu Abdullah Majili, Yemen’s army spokesman, told Arab News by telephone on Sunday. 

“The national army troops and the tribesmen have taken the upper hand on the battlefields of Murad Mountain and Al-Jeda’n, where they assaulted the Houthis and managed to seize control of new areas as well as weapons,” Majili said, adding that government forces are still on the defensive in Serwah district, battling relentless Houthi assaults.

Since early last week, Houthis have resumed an unprecedented offensive on Yemen’s central city of Marib, an oil and gas-rich city and the government’s last stronghold in the northern part of Yemen, triggering heavy clashes with army troops and local tribesmen.

The continuing raging attack by the Houthis on Marib is the latest in a series of sporadic attempts by the rebels to capture the strategic city since January last year. 

Local media reports say that more than 100 Houthis and government troops have been killed in the previous 48 hours in fierce clashes in Al-Jeda’n, Serwah, Murad, Al-Mashjah and Helan, in Marib province. 

Comparing the current Houthi offensive on Marib with the previous attacks in 2020, the Yemeni army spokesman said that the current attack is more aggressive and the Houthis more determined to invade Marib, despite suffering heavy defeats.

“The national army is fighting off continuing attacks by the Houthis. We have foiled all of their suicidal attacks,” Majili said.

The government official did not give an exact figure for government forces killed in the fighting, only saying that a number were “martyred.”

Official media outlets have said over the last couple of days that Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and his Deputy Ali Mohsen Al-Ahmer have mourned the death of several army commanders who were killed in fighting in Marib.

In a bid to woo the Yemeni army commanders and tribal leaders in Marib to switch sides, Abdullah Yahya Al-Hakim, head of the Houthis’ military intelligence, said on Saturday that the movement would pardon their enemies who desert the city. He added that they pushed toward Marib to punish government forces for “kidnapping” women, in reference to the eight female Houthi spies who were arrested in Marib last month.

Meanwhile, Yemen’s Foreign Ministry has repeated its call to the international community and the UN to condemn the Houthi attacks on Marib, government-controlled areas in Hodeidah and Saudi Arabia, stressing that the Houthis are contradicting their commitments to peace initiatives and previous agreements.

“Houthi violations in Hodeidah and attacks on Marib, which is a shelter for millions of internally displaced people fleeing Houthi oppression, coincide with their continued targeting of Saudi Arabia. It all confirms again how Houthis don’t care about agreements and seeking peace,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Crisis-hit Lebanon kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations

Crisis-hit Lebanon kicks off COVID-19 vaccinations
  • Medical workers and those aged over 75 were the first to receive Pfizer/BioNTech shots at three hospitals
  • The World Bank has allocated $34 million to inoculate an initial two million of Lebanon’s six million inhabitants
BEIRUT: Lebanon kicked off Covid-19 vaccinations Sunday with jabs for health care workers and the elderly in an inoculation drive it hopes will keep the outbreak in check amid a deepening economic crisis.
The country has been under lockdown since mid-January, after an unprecedented spike in cases blamed on holiday gatherings forced overwhelmed hospitals to turn away patients.
Medical workers and those aged over 75 were the first to receive Pfizer/BioNTech shots at three major Beirut hospitals, a day after a shipment of 28,500 doses arrived at the capital’s airport.
The World Bank has allocated $34 million to inoculate an initial two million of Lebanon’s six million inhabitants.
“Finally there’s a glimpse of hope that things will get back to normal,” said medical student Dana Chatila, who was waiting in her white lab coat and mask outside the American University Medical Center where she works in the emergency department.
“It’s going to take time of course, but the darkness is ending.”
The pandemic has compounded the woes of Lebanese, who are struggling with a dire economic crisis and still reeling from Beirut’s massive port blast last summer that killed more than 200 people and destroyed swathes of the capital.
More than half the population lives in poverty, and rights groups have warned millions will struggle to survive without help if coronavirus restrictions last too long.
Caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab said: “We hope to reach adequate community protection so life can gradually return to normal in Lebanon as soon as possible.”
The first jab was given to Mahmoud Hassoun, head of the intensive care unit at Rafik Hariri Hospital, which has been at the forefront of battling the outbreak.
“Hopefully this will be the beginning of the end of this plague in the country,” he told AFP.
The second to roll up his shirt sleeves in front of the cameras was popular Lebanese comedian Salah Tizani, 93, known by his stage name Abu Salim.
“I’m telling everyone to come and get vaccinated,” he said. “Better to get vaccinated than to be knocked down by this deadly virus.”
Among those vaccinated by early afternoon were more than 100 people over the age of 75, health ministry adviser Mohamad Haidar said. From Monday, another 18 hospitals across Lebanon would join in the vaccination campaign, he said.
Authorities say 336,992 people have caught Covid since February 2020, of whom 3,961 have died.
Lebanon has ordered around six million vaccine doses in total, including two million from Pfizer/BioNTech and another 2.7 million via the international Covax distribution program.
The World Bank and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies are to monitor the vaccine rollout.
Some 450,000 people have signed up to be vaccinated in Lebanon including 45,000 aged over 75 and 17,500 health sector staff, caretaker health minister Hamad Hassan said.
He has promised all residents would be vaccinated, including Syrian and Palestinian refugees living in the country.
But many in Lebanon are still hesitant to get the jab.
Of 500 people surveyed by private think-tank Information International, 31 percent said they would get vaccinated, 38 percent said they would rather not, and 31 percent were undecided.
Lebanon’s government stepped down after the August 4 port blast but remains in a caretaker capacity as a deeply divided political class has since failed to agree on a new cabinet.
Lebanon desperately needs the new government to start sweeping reforms and unlock billions of dollars in international aid.
Saad Hariri, who returned as premier designate in October almost a year after he stepped down under street pressure, said he wanted a “government of experts not affiliated with political parties.”
“Whoever prevents the government from being formed prevents reforms from being launched, delays stemming the collapse... and prolongs the suffering of Lebanese,” he said after weeks in which he and President Michel Aoun have blamed each other for the deadlock.
He spoke on the 16th anniversary of the assassination in Beirut of his father, former premier Rafik Hariri.

