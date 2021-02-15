Briton pleads guilty to breaking Singapore quarantine order

You are here

Briton Skea Nigel, left, and partner Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai arrive at the State Courts for a hearing after breaking coronavirus disease quarantine regulations on Feb. 15, 2021. (Reuters)
AP

  • Skea Nigel left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets
SINGAPORE: A British citizen pleaded guilty on Monday to violating a coronavirus quarantine order in Singapore by visiting his fiancée several times in another hotel room.
They are to appear in court for sentencing on Feb. 26, and face a possible sentence of up to six years in jail and a fine of $7,500 (S$10,000) on each charge.
Skea Nigel left his room at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore hotel on three occasions in September, according to the charge sheets. He was not wearing a mask.
Nigel climbed an emergency stairwell and entered a room that his Singaporean fiancée had booked. The two spent nine hours together.
Most travelers have to stay in an assigned hotel room or at home for 14 days after arriving in Singapore under coronavirus quarantine rules. They receive meals and regularly record their temperatures.
Nigel arrived at the State Courts on Monday with Agatha Maghesh Eyamalai, whom he has since married.
The Briton said he was guilty of two charges for flouting the rules. Four other charges against him were temporarily withdrawn.
The prosecution asked that Nigel be jailed for four weeks and fined $750 (S$1,000).
Defense lawyer Dhillon Surinder Singh, who is also representing Eyamalai, asked for a fine or a one-week jail term “to give him a slap on a wrist.”
Eyamalai also pleaded guilty to one charge of aiding Nigel.
No Briton has been jailed in Singapore for breaking coronavirus rules. A handful have had their work passes revoked and paid fines.

India’s arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg’s movement sparks outrage

India’s arrest of activist tied to Greta Thunberg’s movement sparks outrage
Reuters

  • Disha Ravi arrested over a sedition case against those accused of authoring a ‘toolkit’ on ways to help the farmers
  • Supporters have planned protests across India against 22-year-old climate activist’s detention
BENGALURU: Indian opposition politicians and activists condemned on Monday the arrest of a 22-year-old climate activist accused of helping to edit and distribute a document by Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg that promoted farmer protests.
Police took Disha Ravi to the capital from her home in the southern city of Bengaluru to question her over the accusation that she disseminated the document during the months-long protest on the outskirts of Delhi.
A Delhi police source said Ravi had been arrested over a sedition case against those accused of authoring a “toolkit” on ways to help the farmers. If proved, the charge carries a penalty of life imprisonment.
On Sunday a court ordered Ravi held in police custody for five days, sparking outrage on social media and among farm unions.
“Disha Ravi’s arrest is the latest escalation in India’s crackdown on free expression and political dissent, as it seeks to stifle the farmers’ mass protests,” said Shashi Tharoor, an MP from the main opposition Congress party.
Ravi could not be reached in custody and her family was not immediately available for comment.
Bhavreen Kandhari, a member of Thunberg’s movement in India, said it was waiting for complete clarity from the government and police before making any statement.
“We are waiting for more information regarding the basis of the criminal case,” said Kandhari, a 45-year-old environment activist and a founding member of the movement’s India chapter.
A senior official in the home ministry, which is overseeing the investigation, said the Delhi police had “found concrete evidence” against Ravi before her arrest.
“It is vital to know whether she was being used by organizations who fund militancy, social unrest and separatist activities,” the official said, adding that police were also questioning others in the movement.
Police have been cracking down on the farmer protests, since thousands of protesters stormed the iconic Red Fort last month on Republic Day.
Activists have planned protests across India against Ravi’s detention and the hashtag #IndiabeingSilenced was trending on Twitter.
Ravi is a leader of the Indian arm of Thunberg’s Fridays for Future movement. The Swedish teenager had shared a “toolkit” for those who wanted to help the farmers, saying it had been created by those at the demonstrations.
The protests against farm reforms have drawn international support, with pop star Rihanna and Meena Harris, a niece of US Vice President Kamala Harris and activist, drawing attention to the months-long campaign.
India, which says its reforms are meant to modernize antiquated produce markets, blames vested interests and outsiders for misleading the farmers.

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated

Boris Johnson mulls coronavirus lockdown exit for Britain after 15 million people vaccinated
Reuters

  • Nearly a quarter of the UK’s population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • British leader under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will judge this week how fast England can exit COVID-19 lockdown after vaccinating 15 million of its most vulnerable people, but the health minister said death and hospital admission numbers were still too high.
With nearly a quarter of the United Kingdom’s population now inoculated with a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in a little over two months, Johnson is under pressure from some lawmakers and businesses to reopen the shuttered economy.
“We’ve got to watch the data,” Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News. “Everybody wants to get out of this as quickly as we safely can, and both as quickly, but also as safely, are important.”
“The question is a judgment of how quickly and safely, how quickly we can do that safely. That’s the judgment that we’re making this week, looking at the data, ahead of the prime minister setting out the roadmap, on the 22nd,” he said.
The biggest and swiftest global vaccine rollout in history is seen as the best chance of exiting the COVID-19 pandemic which has killed 2.4 million people, tipped the global economy into its worst peacetime slump since the Great Depression and upended normal life for billions.
Britain has vaccinated 15.062 million people with a first dose and 537,715 with a second dose, the fastest rollout per capita of any large country.
Hancock said the British government was speaking to other countries across the world about giving British people certificates showing they had been vaccinated so that they could travel abroad in the future to countries that require them.
“There is this international work going on because if other countries require (proof of vaccination) we want to allow Brits to be able to travel to those countries,” Hancock said.
“We’d want to be able to facilitate that sort of vaccine certification, but it isn’t anything we’re planning to introduce here,” he said, adding that a so-called vaccine passport was not something that would be required to access services in the UK.
The United Kingdom has the world’s fifth-worst official death toll — currently 117,166 — after the United States, Brazil, Mexico and India.
A new COVID-19 hotel quarantine system for arrivals from 33 “red list” countries, intended to limit the spread of new variants of the virus, appears to be working smoothly a few hours after it was introduced, Hancock said.
“As of 6.30, when I got my latest update, this is working smoothly, we’ve been working with the airports and with the border force to make sure everybody knows the process,” Hancock told Times Radio.

Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week

Pakistan lab expects Sputnik V doses for commercial sale in a week
Reuters

  • Islamabad agreed this week to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines without price caps
  • Sputnik V’s developers have said the two-dose vaccine would be sold at $10 per dose
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani lab will soon receive Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale, a company official said on Sunday, making Pakistan one of the first countries to market shots privately as it scrambles to secure supplies.
Despite concerns over fairness and higher prices, Islamabad agreed this week to allow the commercial import and sale of vaccines without price caps, in contrast to most countries, which are importing and administering vaccines through government channels.
“We are told the first shipment is expected within the next week,” Chughtai Lab director Omar Chughtai told Reuters, adding it would be receiving several thousand doses.
Pakistan’s decision to allow private sales of vaccine without a price cap in a lower-income country of 220 million people has faced criticism.
Former health minister Zafar Mirza, while praising government efforts to procure and distribute free vaccines, said that avoiding a price cap for private sales “will deepen inequality in society at a time when there is a need to have widespread coverage.”
The government launched a vaccination drive this month with 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine donated by longtime ally China. But aside from the donated Chinese doses, Islamabad has not completed any deals to buy vaccines.
Sputnik V is one of four vaccines approved for emergency use in Pakistan, in addition to those by China’s Sinopharm and CanSinoBio, and the AstraZeneca-Oxford University shot.
Chughtai Lab aims to import the others as well, but Sputnik V was the first to become available, Chughtai said.
Health Minister Faisal Sultan said in a message he was “not directly aware” of the deal.
Chughtai declined to specify import costs or prices but said the price would “appear inflated” compared with what has been reported for Sputnik V globally, given the smaller volume it was planning to sell relative to global procurement.
Sputnik V’s developers have said the two-dose vaccine would be sold at $10 per dose.
“Internationally there is very high demand, and I would not be surprised if the price points are higher today,” Chughtai said, adding that prices will come down over the next three to four months as more vaccines become available.
“The biggest challenge around the vaccines globally right now is allocation to specific countries,” he said.
Chughtai said his Lahore-based pathology lab had turned down “grey market” offers from people in various countries who had “extra vaccine” not officially meant for re-export.
The lab is importing Sputnik V through Pakistani firm Ali Gohar Pharmaceuticals Pvt and the Russian Direct Investment Fund, which is responsible for marketing the vaccine abroad.
In a filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Feb. 15, Ali Gohar Pharmaceuticals Pvt said it was the exclusive distributor of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country, but “has not entered into a supply agreement with any hospital or diagnostic center” either “directly or indirectly.”
The statement added that the firm would only make such an agreement “after completion of all necessary legal formalities and which duly conforms and fully complies with the directions issued by the relevant regulatory authorities.”
Chughtai said he expected an official government decree in the next two days specifying rules on inoculations by the private sector, including on registration of recipients. The company expects to receive shipments every four to five days.

Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine

Thailand finds South African COVID-19 variant in quarantine
Reuters

  • The South African variant was found in a Thai man who had traveled from Tanzania
BANGKOK: Thailand reported 143 new coronavirus infections on Monday and in quarantine detected its first case of the highly contagious COVID-19 variant first found in South Africa, its coronavirus taskforce said.
Two new deaths were reported, taking fatalities to 82, with overall cases at 24,714, the majority of which have come in the past two months.
The South African variant was found in a Thai man who had traveled from Tanzania and was undergoing the mandatory quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, the taskforce said at a briefing.
South Africa halted the planned rollout last week of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine, which Thailand will use for its mass immunization program, after data showed it gave minimal protection against mild-to-moderate infection.
South African scientists say there is no clear evidence the variant is associated with more severe disease or worse outcomes, but say it spreads faster.
A World Health Organization panel last week said that AstraZeneca’s vaccine should be deployed widely, however, including in countries where the South African variant may reduce its efficacy.

COVID-19: Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades stalls amid debate

COVID-19: Philippine reopening of theaters, arcades stalls amid debate
AP

  • The Philippines has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases
MANILA: Movie theaters, video game arcades and other leisure businesses closed since last year in most of the Philippines got approval to reopen Monday but have not yet done so because many mayors opposed the action, fearing it will bring new coronavirus infections.
The easing of restrictions in the capital and other regions under moderate restrictions came after Manila was hit by one of the worst pandemic-wrought recessions in the region.
The government also starting Monday will let larger crowds inside places of worship in Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, allowing 50 percent of their capacity from 30 percent.
Most mayors under the Metro Manila Development Authority expressed apprehension over the reopening of cinemas and video game arcades. Philippine officials said mayors and health officials should draw rules to ensure safety amid the easing of quarantine restrictions in more public areas, including museums, libraries, parks and historical sites.
“This is a very problematic proposition. This might bring a surge in our COVID-19 cases,” Marikina city Mayor Marcelino Teodoro said, adding mayors in the capital region were not consulted by the national government on the reopening of cinemas.
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno said by telephone that he and other mayors would meet government officials later Monday to discuss the reopening of cinemas, which he welcomed.
The Philippines has reported nearly 550,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with more than 11,500 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia.

