Actress Susan Kelechi Watson wows in Georges Hobeika at the Golden Globes

DUBAI: The awards season kicked off Sunday night with the 78th Annual Golden Globes, and while it was a completely virtual affair, the show must go on.

Hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, the digital ceremony awarded the year’s best and brightest in television and film, as decided by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, in a digital presentation format.

Meanwhile, the red carpet arrivals that are traditionally captured before the show were a no-go this year, though a handful of stars opted for a physical appearance on the Globes step and repeat, while others nominees made at-home appearances.

Still, despite the absence of a physical red carpet, stars still managed to serve a head-turning fashion experience wearing glamorous designs from international and regional designers. Case in point: “This is Us” actress Susan Kelechi Watson, who presented the award for best TV series, musical or comedy wearing a fringed look from Lebanese couturier Georges Hobeika.

The shimmering, ocean-blue gown was plucked from the designer’s Fall 2021 couture collection and featured a high neck, long sleeves and silver, swingy fringes on the body, sleeves and hemline that elegantly swayed with each movement.

Hobeika, who established his namesake label in 1995, presented his Fall 2021 Couture collection from the heart of Lebanon in July. Titled “Madame President,” the offering is a celebration of the Middle Eastern woman, and the strength and power rooted within her.

Other fashion highlights from the annual awards ceremony include Sarah Paulson, who was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV series for “Ratched.” Having recently broken her arm reportedly while filming the new season of “American Crime Story,” the star accessorized her custom, off-the-shoulder, black, embellished Prada gown with a custom, purple Prada cast that had the Italian label’s triangular logo plaque on it.

“Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy appeared virtually in a shimmering emerald green custom gown with a plunging neckline and sweeping coat from Dior Haute Couture, while “Mank” star Amanda Seyfried channeled old Hollywood glamour with a salmon-pink Oscar de la Renta creation.

Elsewhere, Nicole Kidman called into the awards show from her home in Sydney wearing a custom black, halter-neck Louis Vuitton gown embellished with a metallic link pattern.