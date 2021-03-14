Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end: BBC interview

You are here

The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programs. (AFP)
  • Island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programs
  • City-state’s small, open economy recorded its worst recession in 2020 due to the pandemic
SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections.
The Southeast Asian island nation has largely banned leisure travel, but has put in place some business and official travel programs. It is also discussing the mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with other nations.
“I hope if that many countries can have substantial proportions of their populations vaccinated by later this year, we will be able to have the confidence and to have developed the systems to open up our international borders to travel safely again,” Lee said in an interview with BBC that aired on Sunday.
“Hopefully by the end of this year or next year, the doors can start to open, if not earlier,” he said.
The city-state has brought its COVID-19 situation under control with few new local cases and has been rolling out its vaccination program, having approved shots from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna.
As of March 8, the country of 5.7 million people had administered just over 611,000 doses of vaccines – a much slower pace compared to larger nations. But it has said it plans to vaccinate everyone by year-end.
Lee said few local cases meant the city-state could take the time to persuade its population to take the vaccine. Some are hesitant due to the low risk of infection and concern about possible side effects from rapidly developed vaccines.
Singapore has also received China’s Sinovac Biotech vaccine ahead of approval. Lee said Singapore was evaluating the vaccine and will use it if it passes safety and effectiveness standards.
The city-state’s small, open economy recorded its worst recession in 2020 due to the pandemic, after being bruised the previous year by trade tensions between the United States and China.

Pentagon chief sees Asia ties as deterrent against China

Pentagon chief sees Asia ties as deterrent against China
  • ‘We still maintain that edge. We are going to increase that edge going forward’
HONOLULU: US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday he was traveling to Asia to boost military cooperation with American allies and foster “credible deterrence” against China.
Austin kicked off via Hawaii, seat of the American military command for the Indo-Pacific region, his first foreign visits as Pentagon chief.
“This is all about alliances and partnerships,” he told reporters on the trip that is to include meetings with key allies in Tokyo, New Delhi and Seoul.
“It’s also about enhancing capabilities,” he added, recalling that while the United States was focused on the anti-militant struggle in the Middle East, China was modernizing its army at high speed.
“That competitive edge that we’ve had has eroded,” he said. “We still maintain that edge. We are going to increase that edge going forward.”
“Our goal is to make sure that we have the capabilities and the operational plans... to be able to offer a credible deterrence to China or anybody else who would want to take on the US,” he added.
Lloyd will be joined in Tokyo and Seoul by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
“One of the things that the secretary of state and I want to do is begin to strengthen those alliances,” he said. “This will be more about listening and learning, getting their point of view.”
This tour in Asia of the heads of diplomacy and defense of the United States follows an unprecedented summit of the “Quad,” an informal alliance born in the 2000s to counterbalance a rising China.
Blinken will join President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, in Anchorage on March 18 with their Chinese counterparts Wang Yi and Yang Jiechi.
The Alaska talks will be the first between the powers since Yang met Blinken’s hawkish predecessor Mike Pompeo in June in Hawaii – a setting similarly far from the high-stakes glare of national capitals.
The Biden administration has generally backed the tougher approach to China initiated by former president Donald Trump, but has also insisted that it can be more effective by shoring up alliances and seeking narrow ways to cooperate on priorities such as climate change.

Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray

Ethiopia rejects allegations of ethnic cleansing in Tigray
People displaced by the recent conflict gather around water points in Embadanso school in Shire, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (AP)
  • Ethiopia’s federal army ousted the former regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), from the capital Mekelle in November, after what it said was a surprise assault on its forces in the region bordering Eritrea
NAIROBI: Ethiopia has rejected US allegations there has been ethnic cleansing in Tigray, pushing back against the latest criticism of its military operation in its northern region by the new administration in Washington.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he wanted to see Eritrean forces and those from the Amhara region replaced in Tigray by security forces that will respect human rights and not “commit acts of ethnic cleansing.”
“(The accusation) is a completely unfounded and spurious verdict against the Ethiopian government,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Saturday.
“Nothing during or after the end of the main law enforcement operation in Tigray can be identified or defined by any standards as a targeted, intentional ethnic cleansing against anyone in the region,” it said.
“The Ethiopian government vehemently opposes such accusations.”
Ethiopia’s federal army ousted the former regional ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), from the capital Mekelle in November, after what it said was a surprise assault on its forces in the region bordering Eritrea.
The government has said that most fighting has ceased but has acknowledged there are still isolated incidents of shooting.
Ethiopia and Eritrea have denied the involvement of Eritrean troops in the fighting alongside Ethiopian forces, although dozens of witnesses, diplomats and an Ethiopian general have reported their presence.
Thousands of people have died following the fighting, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in Tigray, a region of more than 5 million people.
Ethiopia’s Foreign Ministry said it was ready to work with international human rights experts to conduct investigations on allegations of abuses.
“The Ethiopian government has demonstrated its readiness to engage positively and constructively with all the relevant regional and international stakeholders in responding to the serious allegations of human rights abuses and crimes,” it said.

UK Muslim groups fighting vaccine misinformation on WhatsApp

UK Muslim groups fighting vaccine misinformation on WhatsApp
  • Muslim Council of Britain, British Islamic Medical Association working with other faith groups
  • Platform “is a very specific lawless wasteland of social media”
LONDON: Two Muslim organizations are among faith groups in the UK leading the battle against coronavirus misinformation on WhatsApp.
Messages spreading fake news about the virus are growing on the app. Similar to chain letters, the forwarding feature allows a single message to quickly reach thousands of people.
In a bid to fight the trend, the Muslim Council of Britain (MCB) and the British Islamic Medical Association (BIMA) are working together to combat the misinformation.
They have created “myth-busting” messages that recreate the informal style of viral fake news clips.
Dr. Wajid Akhter, assistant secretary-general of the MCB and vice president of BIMA, said the past year “has been an information war.”
He added: “People should be allowed to share worries and concerns they have. But some of the stuff that we’re seeing going around definitely goes into the territory of deliberate misinformation. WhatsApp is a very specific lawless wasteland of social media.”
Akhter said: “We didn’t spend too much time trying to make it perfectly classically designed ... An anti-vaxxer would just flick on his camera, rant for 60 seconds and send it off and the lie spreads halfway around the world, so we weren’t going to wait.”
He added that the MCB’s reputation among the British-Muslim community is a crucial reason for the success of the campaign.
“It’s human nature that you’re more likely to listen to your friends or colleagues,” he said. “We’re literally the person praying next to them in the mosque. We’re relatives or friends.”
The UK Office for National Statistics found that people from minority groups in the UK are more hesitant about receiving the coronavirus vaccine compared to white adults.
WhatsApp has taken steps to fight misinformation on its platform, including limiting how much a single message can be forwarded.
A spokesperson for the platform said forwarding “can contribute to the spread of misinformation,” adding: “We believe it’s important to slow the spread of these messages down to keep WhatsApp a place for personal conversation.”

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster hits financial community

Hong Kong orders compulsory coronavirus testing after gym cluster hits financial community
  • COVID-19: 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness
  • The city of 7.5 million people launched its vaccination program in February
HONG KONG: Some law firms and banks in Hong Kong face compulsory testing for coronavirus as most of the 47 news cases recorded on Saturday were linked to a gym used by the financial and expatriate community. The city’s government said 35 of the new cases were related to the outbreak at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the city’s Sai Ying Pun district. The health department told a briefing that so far 99 cases have been confirmed as related to the center, which is popular with expatriate lawyers, bankers and hedge fund executives.
The government published a compulsory testing notice on Friday covering 80 residential premises and workplaces, many in central financial and business district.
Many of the 29 workplaces affected are leading law firms and financial institutions, including Shearman & Sterling, Allen & Overy, Herbert Smith Freehills, HSBC, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon.
The compulsory testing notice is published on premises where one or more cases were found, requiring people who have stayed in those location for more than two hours in the past two weeks to undergo a nucleic acid test.
“The fourth wave was never over, (because) the case number haven’t been down to zero; now I’m worried it may rebound quickly,” Dr. Chuang Shuk-kwan, of the city’s health department, told a briefing.
Saturday’s confirmed infections were down from 60 on Friday. Before the gym outbreak, daily cases in Hong Kong had fallen to low double digit and single digit levels.
Gym users are now required to wear masks during their workout while fitness center staff must get a coronavirus test every 14 days, the government said on Friday.
Hong Kong has recorded around 11,200 total coronavirus cases, far lower than other developed cities. The city of 7.5 million people launched its vaccination program in February, with 162,100 people receiving their first shot so far.

Wheel of fortune: Bangladeshi’s low-cost ambulance wins awards

Wheel of fortune: Bangladeshi’s low-cost ambulance wins awards
  • Safewheel project provides affordable emergency care to hundreds in remote villages
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When Faysal Islam lost a loved one in a road accident in 2016 due to lack of ambulance support, he launched the Safewheel project with two friends to provide low-cost medical services to isolated rural areas of Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, the 24-year-old was named 2021 Commonwealth Young Person of the Year — in addition to winning the regional award for Asia and prize money of $7,000 — for his “innovative approach to community help.”

“One of our co-founders’ uncles died in 2016 because no ambulance was available. This incident prompted me to do something to facilitate medical care for people,” Islam, co-founder and chief business development officer of Safewheel, told Arab News on Saturday.

The initiative, which uses a three-wheel ambulance to provide on-call healthcare, was designed as a “social enterprise” and launched in 2019 by Islam and his university friends Rafiq Islam, 26, and Anas Makki, 25.

However, delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic meant that the trio could formally launch the project only last month.

“We have been working on this project for the past three years. The pilot program was launched in the Nogaon district in 2019, and it was very successful. We served more than 1,000 villagers with 10 vehicles,” he said.

Islam said that his “dream” is to expand ambulance services to “every village in the country.”

“We are planning to introduce a trained paramedic in each of the ambulances to accompany the patients to hospital,” Islam, a resident of Dhaka, said.

At the moment, Safewheel provides services to nearly 100 villages in the Feni district, 156 km from Dhaka, using one ambulance.

The picturesque Feni district comprises 564 villages, with a total population of nearly 1.5 million, according to government data.

Most residents rely on farming for their livelihood, with a significant number employed in the Middle East as migrant workers. Financial resources are limited and medical services even more scarce.

Islam said that the Safewheel operations were launched in Feni due to its geographical advantage — the area is sandwiched between Dhaka and commercial city Chottogram, and has a strong communication network.

“People from Feni can phone Safewheel’s local office to use the ambulance service. It’s not a free service since we wanted to make it a sustainable model,” Islam said.

He said that some NGOs in African countries had set up a similar program, “but failed in the long run as the funding was limited.”

“We didn’t want to rely on any donations,” Islam said.

However, residents are not complaining. The ambulance’s cost to cover 25 km is around $7, three times less than a traditional ambulance.

In the past three weeks, dozens have used the Safewheel ambulance’s services, with several saying they “might not have been able to afford or receive any medical care without it.”

“My husband works as a daily laborer, and we don’t have savings to spend on medical care. I used the ambulance service during the birth of my second son,” Taslima Begum, a housewife and Feni resident, told Arab News.

Morshed Alam, a 36-year-old transport worker, said that the ambulance was more suitable for the villages’ narrow streets.

“My father had a heart attack last month, and I immediately called the ambulance service. The road to my village home was very narrow, and it’s impossible for a regular ambulance to drive up to my doorstep. If the Safewheel was not there, I don’t know what would have happened to my father,” he said.

Next month, Safewheel plans to add three more vehicles to its fleet and expand coverage to 500 villages in the district.

“Currently, we are focusing on organizing funds which will help us to grow more and expand our service areas. We are expecting some funds from Australia very soon. On March 8, we signed an MoU with the Swiss Embassy in Dhaka for a ‘matching fund’ for our social enterprise,” Islam said. 

Public health experts have welcomed the initiative, describing it as a “big relief” during health emergencies.

“Transporting patients to hospital during an emergency is a serious concern for millions of people. In this situation, this organization came forward with a low-cost solution which attracted huge attention of the local people,” Prof. A.S.M. Amanullah of Dhaka University told Arab News.

Since Bangladesh is a developing country with limited resources, authorities “can’t always extend support to rural people to meet their health requirements,” he said.

“I think the government, local and international organizations and other civil society groups should come forward to help them in extending their catchment area throughout Bangladesh,”Amanullah said.

Every year, the Commonwealth Youth Awards recognize young people from Commonwealth nations who play a meaningful role in achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals through projects that transform people’s lives in their communities.

