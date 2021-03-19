You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud
The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Sunday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bqcd2

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud

Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud
  • The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Sunday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has announced the death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud, state news agency SPA reported.
The Royal Court said funeral prayers will be held on Friday in the Kingdom’s capital, Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies
Saudi Arabia
Mother of Saudi Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud dies
35 years ago, Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman became the first Arab, Muslim and royal in space
Saudi Arabia
35 years ago, Saudi Prince Sultan bin Salman became the first Arab, Muslim and royal in space

Saudi royal decree imposes heavy punishment for those who assist infiltrators

Saudi royal decree imposes heavy punishment for those who assist infiltrators
Updated 19 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

Saudi royal decree imposes heavy punishment for those who assist infiltrators

Saudi royal decree imposes heavy punishment for those who assist infiltrators
  • Suspects could face up to 15 years in prison and SR1 million fine
Updated 19 March 2021
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is cracking down against people who help infiltrators into the Kingdom as new punishments include hefty fines and prison sentences.

A royal decree dated March 11 stated anyone caught transporting, sheltering, assisting or facilitating the entry of infiltrators or smugglers in any way will be punished.

“Infiltration offenses are organized crimes run mainly by organized criminal rings,” said Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh. 

“They are also transnational crimes. Such crimes have an adverse effect on the national economy as well as their obvious security, health, and social risks.”

FAST FACTS

According to the decree, suspects could face up to 15 years in prison and a SR1 million ($267,000) fine.

Vehicles and accommodations used in the crime will be seized as the summary of the final sentence will be published at the suspect’s expense.

Crimes will be investigated by the public prosecutor’s office as sentences will be effective 15 days after the date set forth.

According to the decree, suspects could face up to 15 years in prison and a SR1 million ($267,000) fine. Vehicles and accommodations used in the crime will be seized as the summary of the final sentence will be published at the suspect’s expense.

Crimes will be investigated by the public prosecutor’s office as sentences will be effective 15 days after the date set forth. 

Anyone who submits information that leads to an arrest to the Ministry of Interior will be exempt from prosecution.

Al-Obaidy told Arab News that the royal decree is part of the Kingdom’s comprehensive legal and legislative reforms and is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“This decree will lead to the substantial reduction of infiltration offenses since no infiltration is fruitful without the assistance offered by collaborators,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia infiltrators Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy

Related

The Royal Saudi Land Forces begin a joint exercise with their US counterparts in the Kingdom's northwestern region. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi and US ground forces launch Falcon Claws 3 exercise
47% of children in Saudi Arabia have come across cyberbullying
Saudi Arabia
47% of children in Saudi Arabia have come across cyberbullying

More than 2.6 million take COVID-19 vaccine jab in Saudi Arabia

More than 2.6 million take COVID-19 vaccine jab in Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

More than 2.6 million take COVID-19 vaccine jab in Saudi Arabia

More than 2.6 million take COVID-19 vaccine jab in Saudi Arabia
  • Ministry denies rumors circulating on social media about a citizen who allegedly died at Taif Hospital after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine
  • A total of 6,591 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH/JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Health said more than 2.6 million people have taken a coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine jab at one of the 500 vaccine centers across the Kingdom.

The ministry encourages those who would like to take the vaccine to register through the ministry’s Sehhaty application and select a time slot.

On Thursday, the ministry reported 381 new cases, raising the total number of infections in the Kingdom over the course of the pandemic to 383,880.

Riyadh recorded the highest case count with 157 cases, followed by the Eastern Province (74), Makkah (58) and Madinah (11).

There are now 3,688 active cases, 564 of which are in critical care.

FASTFACT

No deaths or severe complications detected after receiving vaccines, Health Ministry says

On Thursday, 240 new recoveries were also reported, raising the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 373,601.

Six new coronavirus-related deaths were reported, raising the national death toll to 6,591.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 14.5 million PCR tests, with 47,139 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Health clinics in the Kingdom, set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers, have dealt with hundreds of thousands of people throughout the country since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among the testing hubs, Taakad (make sure) centers provide COVID-19 tests for those who show no or only mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual.

Tetamman (rest-assured) clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell, and breathing difficulties.

Appointments to either service can be made through the Sehhaty app.

IN NUMBERS

383,880 - Total cases

373,601- Recoveries

Deaths - 6,591

Meanwhile, the ministry denied rumors circulating on social media about a citizen who allegedly died at Taif Hospital after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. 

“We inform you that no deaths or severe complications were detected after receiving COVID-19 vaccines,” the ministry said in response to an inquiry on Twitter.

The ministry followed up by publishing an educational video about the vaccines and urged Saudis to refrain from sharing “medical lies” online. 

“We confirm the pursuit of maximum protection, and fewer side effects, to reach an ‘immune’ situation,” Dr. Abdullah Mufarrih Assiri, the assistant deputy minister for preventive medicine, wrote on Twitter.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia COVID-19 vaccinations

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: US-Saudi Arabia virtual summit focuses on trade, investment
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: US-Saudi Arabia virtual summit focuses on trade, investment

Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank

Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank

Saudi Arabia condemns continued Israeli settlement expansion in West Bank
  • Kingdom continues to support the Palestinian cause at all political and economic levels, says envoy
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi Arabia on Thursday condemned the continued Israeli settlement expansion in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and the demolition of Palestinian property.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel, said the Kingdom continues to support the Palestinian cause at all political and economic levels, and defend the legitimate rights of the Palestinians.
“Saudi Arabia adheres to the Arab peace initiative proposed by the Kingdom and adopted by the Arab countries in 2002, which affirms the Palestinians’ right to obtain an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, the return of refugees, and Israel’s withdrawal of the occupied Syrian Arab Golan Heights,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Dr. Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel Human Rights Council United Nations Israeli settlements West Bank East Jerusalem Saudi Arabia's mission at UN Palestine Israel Golan Heights

Related

DiplomaticQuarter: US-Saudi Arabia virtual summit focuses on trade, investment
Saudi Arabia
DiplomaticQuarter: US-Saudi Arabia virtual summit focuses on trade, investment
Special Netanyahu pushing for new settlement, Palestinian officials warn
Middle-East
Netanyahu pushing for new settlement, Palestinian officials warn

Saudi water desalination corporation sets Guinness World Record

Saudi water desalination corporation sets Guinness World Record
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

Saudi water desalination corporation sets Guinness World Record

Saudi water desalination corporation sets Guinness World Record
  • New plant operates at 2.27 kilowatt per hour per cubic meter of desalinated water
Updated 19 March 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) has set a Guinness World Record for the lowest energy-consuming desalination plant in the world.
The new plant operates at 2.27 kilowatt per hour per cubic meter of desalinated water.
SWCC said it aims to “strengthen its global leadership in the desalination industry, continue its plans to achieve the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, and enable local content in all its current and future development projects.”

The Saudi government corporation said it invested its engineering and research expertise to expand the design innovation, implementation and supply of the new high-efficiency desalination plant that consumes less energy and is more flexible in operation and mobility.
Its national cadres contributed to achieving the global record, which “enhances operational efficiency and contributes to reducing energy consumption to unprecedented levels meticulously with its research institute over seven months.”
The new plant operates with environmentally friendly reverse osmosis technology that has been implemented with the latest international specifications and standards to develop supply chains. It reduces operational costs and achieves profitable financial returns, the SWCC said.
SWCC won the Guinness World Record in 2019 for the biggest desalinated water plant with a production of 5.6 million cubic meters of water a day. It also broke its 2018 world record of five million cubic meters of water a day.

Topics: Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) Guinness World Records desalination

Related

Saline Water corporation receives Guinness World Records
Saudi Arabia
Saline Water corporation receives Guinness World Records
First Saudi woman to singlehandedly nab a Guinness World Record revealed
Lifestyle
First Saudi woman to singlehandedly nab a Guinness World Record revealed

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region inaugurates series of health projects

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region inaugurates series of health projects
Updated 19 March 2021
SPA

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region inaugurates series of health projects

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Hail region inaugurates series of health projects
Updated 19 March 2021
SPA
Hail Gov. Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saad bin Abdul Aziz inaugurated a series of health projects and programs at King Salman Specialist Hospital in Hail on Thursday in the presence of Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin, deputy governor of Hail, and Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.
The projects include a sleep disorder laboratory, a cardiac unit, an interventional radiology unit and a chemotherapy preparation unit.
Prince Abdul Aziz also sponsored the signing of a contract to inaugurate the new Hail General Hospital with a capacity of 300 beds at a cost of about SR250 million ($65 million), and develop nine primary care centers in the region, five in the city of Hail and another four in its governorates.
Another agreement was signed between Hail Health Cluster and the Central Second Health Cluster in Riyadh to develop joint services between King Fahd Medical City (KFMC) and Hail Health Cluster in hematology, adult and childhood cancer, radiation therapy and palliative care.
Prince Abdul Aziz praised the support of the Kingdom’s leadership and efforts by the Ministry of Health to develop the medical services in the region.

Latest updates

Oil extend losses amid gloomy demand outlook
Oil extend losses amid gloomy demand outlook
India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months
India’s coronavirus infections touch highest in more than three months
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud
Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud
‘Brother’s Keeper’ depicts powerful friendships in a brutal boarding school
‘Brother’s Keeper,’ which was screened at the recent Berlin International Film Festival, draws on Turkish director Ferit Karahan’s childhood experiences. (Supplied)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.