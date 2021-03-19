Saudi Arabia announces death of Prince Bandar bin Thaar bin Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Saud

Saudi royal decree imposes heavy punishment for those who assist infiltrators

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is cracking down against people who help infiltrators into the Kingdom as new punishments include hefty fines and prison sentences.

A royal decree dated March 11 stated anyone caught transporting, sheltering, assisting or facilitating the entry of infiltrators or smugglers in any way will be punished.

“Infiltration offenses are organized crimes run mainly by organized criminal rings,” said Osama Ghanem Al-Obaidy, adviser and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh.

“They are also transnational crimes. Such crimes have an adverse effect on the national economy as well as their obvious security, health, and social risks.”

FAST FACTS According to the decree, suspects could face up to 15 years in prison and a SR1 million ($267,000) fine. Vehicles and accommodations used in the crime will be seized as the summary of the final sentence will be published at the suspect’s expense. Crimes will be investigated by the public prosecutor’s office as sentences will be effective 15 days after the date set forth.

According to the decree, suspects could face up to 15 years in prison and a SR1 million ($267,000) fine. Vehicles and accommodations used in the crime will be seized as the summary of the final sentence will be published at the suspect’s expense.

Crimes will be investigated by the public prosecutor’s office as sentences will be effective 15 days after the date set forth.

Anyone who submits information that leads to an arrest to the Ministry of Interior will be exempt from prosecution.

Al-Obaidy told Arab News that the royal decree is part of the Kingdom’s comprehensive legal and legislative reforms and is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“This decree will lead to the substantial reduction of infiltration offenses since no infiltration is fruitful without the assistance offered by collaborators,” he said.