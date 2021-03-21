You are here

Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood with Gigi Hadid

The couple welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
The couple welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood with Gigi Hadid

The couple welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: British-Pakistani pop singer Zayn Malik has opened up for the first time about becoming a parent to a baby girl named Khai with part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid.

The former One Direction star, who has kept notoriously private about his life as a father, revealed what Khai is like and how she changed him in a recent interview with iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning this week.

“Honestly, it's amazing,” Malik stated of fatherhood. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘it’s a big adjustment and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gigi to kind of just ease into it,” he added.

“She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It’s wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure,” he said, adding that Gigi is a “wicked mom.”

“Obviously, she’s really a big help with everything and she’s doing well,” Malik said.

The couple welcomed Khai in September. According to Malik, her birth fundamentally changed him as a person, and made him less self-focused. “I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me,” he said.




Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are proud parents to baby Khai, but they have yet to share her face on social media. Instagram

“The fact that (Khai) has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It’s a really different pace of life, but it’s been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that’s the most surprising thing,” he added.

In the interview, the Bradford-born artist also revealed that he sings to the newborn in Urdu and English.

“It’s mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing,” Malik gushed. “I just like singing to her.”

Topics: Gigi Hadid Zayn Malik

Coach taps Malaysian singer for latest YouTube offering

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna teamed up with Coach. Instagram
Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna teamed up with Coach. Instagram
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

Coach taps Malaysian singer for latest YouTube offering

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna teamed up with Coach. Instagram
Updated 20 min 39 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Luxury US accessories brand Coach has released the third episode of Coach Conversations, its YouTube series about culture, community and creativity. The latest offering features British-American model Paloma Elsesser, Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna and is hosted by US author Meena Harris, US Vice-President Kamala Harris's niece.

Elsesser, Yuna and Harris discussed the importance of diversity in the entertainment field.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Y U N A (@yuna)

 “Representation not only feels good, it’s imperative. It’s a necessity,” said Elsesser.

“When I first started out, I didn’t have anyone with a music career I could reference. It was, ‘Who do I refer to?’” Yuna added. “Maybe now I can be that person that I always wanted, that I needed when I was younger.”

“We know that you can’t be what you can’t see,” Harris said for her part.

Topics: Yuna

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sits down with Oprah for candid interview

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey. File/AFP
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey. File/AFP
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sits down with Oprah for candid interview

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas sat down for a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey. File/AFP
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: They've been married for two years now, but Priyanka Chopra Jonas says that she didn't take her husband Nick Jonas very seriously when they first met. 

The Bollywood star sat down for a candid conversation with talk show legend Oprah Winfrey this week, in which she opened up about everything from her relationship with Jonas to her spiritual beliefs. 

“I may have judged the book by the cover. I honestly didn’t take it very seriously when Nick was texting. I was 35. I wanted to get married have kids and he's in his 20s, I don’t know if that’s something he wanted to do. I did that to myself for a while, until I actually went out with him,” she told Winfrey.

The entire interview will air on Discovery+ on March 24. Supplied

She added: “Nothing surprised me more than him. He’s such a self-assured man, so sensible, so excited about my achievements, my dreams. 

“Such a true partnership that he offers me in everything we do together that I truly believe my mum manifested him because that was her marriage.”

The couple, who became engaged in July 2018 after a whirlwind romance, wed in December that year at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India.

They don’t have any children together, however, the actress confessed that she definitely wants kids in the future. 

I am a very live-in-the-today, maximum live-in-the-next-two-months kind of person. But in 10 years, I definitely want to have kids. That is, it’s going to happen in the next 10 years,” she responded when Winfrey asked her if she wanted to have a family one day. 

During the talk, Chopra Jonas also opened up about how she has had Christian, Islamic and Hindu influences in her life. 

On the show, Winfrey asked the “White Tiger” star if she had a “spiritual foundation,” prompting Chopra Jonas to respond: “I think I did. In India, it is hard not to.”

She added: “I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam," she said without clarifying what her father performed. “I grew up in a Hindu family, I was aware of that. Spirituality is such a large part of India that you really cannot ignore it.”

The entire interview will air on Discovery+ on March 24.

Topics: Priyanka Chopra

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan celebrates latest accolade

The entrepreneur took to social media to celebrate her latest accolade. Instagram
The entrepreneur took to social media to celebrate her latest accolade. Instagram
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

Beauty mogul Huda Kattan celebrates latest accolade

The entrepreneur took to social media to celebrate her latest accolade. Instagram
Updated 20 March 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Iraqi beauty mogul Huda Kattan is the recipient of yet another award. This week, the Dubai-based beauty guru received Glamour's Entrepreneurial Gamechanger of the Year award for 2021. 

The Dubai-based entrepreneur took to her personal Instagram account to celebrate the new accolade. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda)

“I am so incredibly humbled to receive your Entrepreneurial Gamechanger of the Year award,” said the 37-year-old in a clip.

She added: “For me, beauty is going to be something that will continue to grow and it’s going to continue to inspire people. It’s going to touch people so much. But also, you know with beauty standards, the world has changed in such a way because of social media, because of our voices… we’ve democratized beauty. We need to do so much more. I feel like that’s happening and I’m really proud of where the industry is going to go.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda)


Previous recipients of the Glamour Women of The Year Awards, which boast a range of awards in various fields, include Serena Williams, Angelina Jolie, Adele, Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Hudson.

Kattan is known for being at the helm of one of the world’s fastest-growing makeup brands Huda Beauty.

She launched the brand in 2013 with a set of false eyelashes, when she couldn’t find any that suited her taste on the market.

Today, Kattan’s beauty empire is estimated to be worth a billion dollars and Huda Beauty’s products are stocked in more than 1,500 stores worldwide.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Huda Kattan (@huda)

The entrepreneur has since grown her cosmetics empire, and last year branched out from makeup to launch her skincare brand Wishful. 

She is also the co-founder of fragrance label Kayali, alongside her younger sister Mona Kattan, with whom she also has a reality show “Huda Boss” on Facebook Watch. 

Kattan, who was born and raised in Oklahoma and is the daughter of immigrants from Iraq, is ranked in the top 50 of Forbes’ 2020 list of the wealthiest self-made female entrepreneurs in the US, with a reported net worth of $510 million. 

With 48 million Instagram followers and counting, Time magazine listed the beauty mogul as one of the most influential people on the internet.

Topics: Huda Kattan

What We Are Eating Today: OVVO

What We Are Eating Today: OVVO
Photo/Supplied
Updated 20 March 2021
Nada Hameed

What We Are Eating Today: OVVO

What We Are Eating Today: OVVO
  • OVVO offers trendy Mexican mini tacos with falafel filling, for a unique Arabian wrap
Updated 20 March 2021
Nada Hameed

If you are looking for a healthy and delicious breakfast or brunch option in Riyadh, then you should try the newly opened OVVO.
OVVO offers fresh and creative vegan delicacies inspired by Mexican and Middle Eastern cuisine and mainly based around creamy avocado. The restaurant offers an interesting array of platters with a Middle Eastern twist, perfect for a green healthy light breakfast for two.
Our platter consisted of beetroot and sweet potato crisps, two halves of avocado stuffed with thyme, and sundried tomato-flavored hummus for dipping.
For a Mexican-inspired dish, try the beautifully presented signature OVVO corn, based on a Mexican street salad that is similar to guacamole — smashed avocado topped with crunchy, dried seasoned corn creating a perfect balance between spicy and sweet flavors.
OVVO also offers trendy Mexican mini tacos with falafel filling, for a unique Arabian wrap.
For more information visit Instagram @ovvo.sa.

Topics: What We Are Eating Today

What We Are Eating Today: O'Dolma
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: O’Dolma
What We Are Eating Today: Pita Pack
Food & Health
What We Are Eating Today: Pita Pack

THE BREAKDOWN: Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his traveling installation '168:01'

The installation is on view at House of Wisdom in Sharjah until March 21. (Supplied)
The installation is on view at House of Wisdom in Sharjah until March 21. (Supplied)
Updated 19 March 2021
Rawaa Talass

THE BREAKDOWN: Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his traveling installation ‘168:01’

The installation is on view at House of Wisdom in Sharjah until March 21. (Supplied)
Updated 19 March 2021
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: Here, in his own words, Iraqi artist Wafaa Bilal discusses his traveling installation helping to revive the College of Fine Arts library in Baghdad. It is currently on view at House of Wisdom in Sharjah until March 21.

As I was coming of age in Iraq, books became a way of escaping a harsh reality. It was a form of entertainment and escapism, but also a way of saying: “I matter, I have the knowledge, I am someone.”

The invasion of Iraq in 2003 led to many libraries losing most of their belongings. The College of Fine Arts library lost more than 70,000 books. When I was asked to do a show in Canada, specifically about libraries, I wondered: How can an artwork propel a society into the future? It could inspire people and break the isolation. I decided the show should be participatory; rewarding, not alienating, others and that it had to have tangible results. 

There’s an anecdote that the Mongolian invasion of Baghdad in the 13th century destroyed the largest library in the world at that time. The Mongols dumped all the books of Baghdad into the Tigris River. So, the title of this project is ‘168:01’ — 168 hours — referring to the books that stayed in the river for seven days and bled ink. I imagined them becoming just white, with no knowledge within. 

The installation (pictured here) is helping to revive the College of Fine Arts library in Baghdad. (Supplied)

You start with these books — as if they were just plucked out of the river. We usually see destruction as a chaotic thing, but imagine that destruction having an organized aesthetic. It raises awareness of how important colors — or knowledge — in books are. I wanted to present the viewer with something they encounter every day, but at the same time, they don’t. This systematic aesthetic of whiteness: The blank pages, the disappearance of knowledge. 

As a reminder of donating a book, you can take one of these white books and put it in your library. (Viewers can donate to fund the purchase of books from a wishlist drawn up by faculty members. Those books then replace the blank ones in the installation over time.) Remarkably, people have responded to this call for action. It’s very nice to see so many people from different walks of life rebuilding a place that’s been ripped open by violence. 

Topics: Wafaa Bilal art Iraq

Zayn Malik opens up about fatherhood with Gigi Hadid
The couple welcomed a baby girl together in September. File/Getty Images
Facing public pressure, palm oil firms are going green — study
Facing public pressure, palm oil firms are going green — study
Coach taps Malaysian singer for latest YouTube offering
Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna teamed up with Coach. Instagram
Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
Dubai property finance provider Amlak losses widen to $122.8m
Philippines records 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily spike
Philippines records 7,757 new COVID-19 cases, second-highest daily spike

