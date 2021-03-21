You are here

  • Home
  • Iran threatens US Army base and top general: AP sources

Iran threatens US Army base and top general: AP sources

Iran threatens US Army base and top general: AP sources
A District of Columbia Fire Boat checks buoys in the waterway next to Fort McNair, seen in background in Washington. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yz5xw

Updated 21 March 2021
AP

Iran threatens US Army base and top general: AP sources

Iran threatens US Army base and top general: AP sources
  • Two officials said communications showed that Iran discussed mounting “USS Cole-style attacks” against the base
  • The intelligence also revealed threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin and plans to infiltrate and surveil the base
Updated 21 March 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: Iran has made threats against Fort McNair, an Army base in the nation’s capital, and against the Army’s vice chief of staff, two senior US intelligence officials said.
They said communications intercepted by the National Security Agency in January showed that Iran’s Revolutionary Guard discussed mounting “USS Cole-style attacks” against the base, referring to the October 2000 suicide attack in which a small boat pulled up alongside the Navy destroyer in the Yemeni port of Aden and exploded, killing 17 sailors.
The intelligence also revealed threats to kill Gen. Joseph M. Martin and plans to infiltrate and surveil the base, according to the officials, who were not authorized to publicly discuss national security matters and spoke on condition of anonymity. The base, one of the oldest in the country, is Martin’s official residence.
The threats are one reason the Army has been pushing for more security around Fort McNair, which sits alongside Washington’s bustling newly developed Waterfront District.
City leaders have been fighting the Army’s plan to add a buffer zone of about 250 feet to 500 feet (75 meters to 150 meters) from the shore of the Washington Channel, which would limit access to as much as half the width of the busy waterway running parallel to the Potomac River.
The Pentagon, National Security Council and NSA either did not reply or declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press.
As District of Columbia officials have fought the enhanced security along the channel, the Army has offered only vague information about threats to the base.
At a virtual meeting in January to discuss the proposed restrictions, Army Maj. Gen. Omar Jones, commander of the Military District of Washington, cited “credible and specific” threats against military leaders who live on the base. The only specific security threat he offered was about a swimmer who ended up on the base and was arrested.
Delaware Eleanor Holmes Norton, the district’s sole representative in Congress, was skeptical. “When it comes to swimmers, I’m sure that must be rare. Did he know where he was? Maybe he was just swimming and found his way to your shore?” she said.
Jones conceded that the swimmer was “not a great example there, but our most recent example” of a security breach.
He said the Army has increased patrols along the shoreline, erected more restricted area signs and placed cameras to monitor the Washington Channel.
Puzzled city officials and frustrated residents said the Army’s request for the buffer zone was a government overreach of public waterways.
Discussions about the Fort McNair proposal began two years ago, but the recent intelligence gathered by the NSA has prompted Army officials to renew their request for the restrictions.
The intercepted chatter was among members of the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and centered on potential military options to avenge the US killing of the former Quds leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Baghdad in January 2020, the two intelligence officials said.
They said Tehran’s military commanders are unsatisfied with their counterattacks so far, specifically the results of the ballistic missile attack on Ain Al-Asad air base in Iraq in the days after Soleimani’s killing. No US service members were killed in that strike but dozens suffered concussions.
Norton told the AP that in the two months since the January meeting, the Pentagon has not provided her any additional information that would justify the restrictions around Fort McNair.
“I have asked the Department of Defense to withdraw the rule because I’ve seen no evidence of a credible threat that would support the proposed restriction,” Norton said. “They have been trying to get their way, but their proposal is more restrictive than necessary.”
She added: “I have a security clearance. And they have yet to show me any classified evidence” that would justify the proposal. Norton pointed out that the Washington Navy Yard and Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, which also have access to district waters, do not have restricted zones along their shorelines and have not requested them.
The proposed changes, outlined in a Federal Register notice, would prohibit both people and watercraft from “anchoring, mooring or loitering” within the restricted area without permission.
The notice specifies the need for security around the Marine Helicopter Squadron, which transports American presidents, and the general and staff officers’ quarters located at the water’s edge. The southern tip of Fort McNair is home to the National War College, where midlevel and senior officers gunning for admiral or general study national security strategy.
The Washington Channel is the site of one of the city’s major urban renewal efforts, with new restaurants, luxury housing and concert venues. The waterway flows from the point where the city’s two major rivers, the Potomac and Anacostia, meet.
It’s home to three marinas and hundreds of boat slips. About 300 people live aboard their boats in the channel, according to Patrick Revord, who is the director of technology, marketing and community engagement for the Wharf Community Association.
The channel also bustles with water taxis, which serve 300,000 people each year, river cruises that host 400,000 people a year and about 7,000 kayakers and paddleboarders annually, Revord said during the meeting.
Residents and city officials say the restrictions would create unsafe conditions by narrowing the channel for larger vessels traversing the waterway alongside smaller motorboats and kayakers.
Guy Shields, a retired Army infantry colonel and member of the Capitol Yacht Club who opposes the restrictions around Fort McNair, said during the meeting that waterway restrictions wouldn’t boost security.
“Those buoys aren’t going to do anything to enhance security. It will increase congestion in an already congested area,” Shields said. “And I’ll say, signs do not stop people with bad intentions.”
It’s unclear whether the new intelligence will change the city’s opposition to the Army’s security plan.

Topics: Iran US

Related

Houthi escalation of attacks proof of Iran’s ‘expansive agenda’ says Yemeni official
Middle-East
Houthi escalation of attacks proof of Iran’s ‘expansive agenda’ says Yemeni official

Egypt government aims to vaccinate 250,000 in one week

Egypt government aims to vaccinate 250,000 in one week
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt government aims to vaccinate 250,000 in one week

Egypt government aims to vaccinate 250,000 in one week
  • Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has warned that the number of deaths and hospitalizations could increase dramatically in the country during the coming month of Ramadan
Updated 1 min 23 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian Ministry of Health said that it is aiming to vaccinate 250,000 medical staff and eligible citizens against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the end of this week.

Khaled Mujahid, assistant minister of health and population, and the official spokesperson of the ministry, said that it is interested in expanding vaccine centers in governorates with high rates of citizens registering for vaccination.

On Saturday, the ministry received a gift of 300,000 doses of the Chinese Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine.

Mujahid said that the shipment was a gift from China.

The Egyptian government has begun to prepare for a third wave of COVID-19 amid a daily increase in the number of new cases.

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly warned during a meeting of the Supreme Committee for the Management of the Coronavirus Crisis that the number of deaths and hospitalizations could increase dramatically during the coming month of Ramadan.

Head of the central administration for preventive medicine affairs at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed Abdel Fattah, said that there were between 550 to 650 daily cases over the last month, with a slight increase in some governorates.

Topics: Cairo COVID-19 Egypt

Related

Special Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials
Middle-East
Egyptian coronavirus vaccine to undergo clinical trials
Egypt vaccines ready for clinical trials
Middle-East
Egypt vaccines ready for clinical trials

President Abbas rebuffs Israeli intelligence chief

President Abbas rebuffs Israeli intelligence chief
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

President Abbas rebuffs Israeli intelligence chief

President Abbas rebuffs Israeli intelligence chief
  • Hamas, which had acceded not to contest the presidential elections, then agreed to allow for legislative polls to take place two months before presidential elections
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas used an Arab proverb to rebuff attempts by Israelis to intervene in the Palestinian elections.

Jibril Rajoub, the secretary of the Fatah movement, said the head of Shabak (internal Israeli elections), Nadav Argaman, tried to stop their efforts to create a joint list with Hamas.

“He visited the Palestinian presidential compound and made threats to all of us,” Rajoub said on Palestine TV. The Israeli official who said he was carrying a message from the Israeli prime minister was accompanied by an American official. Palestinian sources say that they believe the US official is part of a US intelligence service.

Abbas reportedly answered the Israeli official, who is fluent in Arabic, using an Arabic proverb: “Drink your coffee and may God be with you.” It is a polite way of rejecting the request.

Lina Haddad, an expert on Arab proverbs, said that people use proverbs as an indirect way of avoiding saying something harsh.

“He wanted to send a message that I am being kind to you by serving you coffee as a guest of mine but do not abuse my hospitality,” Haddad told Arab News.

Rajoub fiercely criticized Argaman’s boss, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, saying he “is worse than Mussolini.” 

The idea of a joint Fatah-Hamas list was first mentioned in the Istanbul talks between Rajoub and the deputy head of Hamas, Saleh Aruri, in 2020.

Hamas, which had acceded not to contest the presidential elections, then agreed to allow for legislative polls to take place two months before presidential elections.

Former Fatah central committee member Naser Al-Qudwa issued a strongly worded statement opposing the idea regarding the joint list, calling it “undemocratic” and that it “smells of personal gains on the account of the people.” 

Al-Qudwa has since created the Palestinian Democratic Assembly and is planning to run on a non-Fatah list of independent Palestinians. Abbas has ordered that Al-Qudwa be removed from the Fatah movement and has fired him as the head of the Yasser Arafat Foundation.

Mohammad Daraghmeh, a veteran Palestinian journalist, told Arab News that the joint list faces many problems, especially with Hamas’ demand to have the same number of seats as Fatah. Daraghmeh said the Israeli security chief also threatened to stop the elections and warned against the efforts by Palestinians to try Israelis for war crimes.

Fadi Elasalameen, senior fellow with the American Security Project, told Arab News that he was not surprised that Israel does not want Hamas in the West Bank. “But, I find it hard to believe that Abbas, who depends entirely on Israeli security to stay in power in the West Bank, would speak in such a way to the Israeli head of Shabak. It is election season and it does not hurt Abbas to flex his political muscle.”

Three lists, including one by the Democratic Front for Palestine, have officially registered to run. The window of nominations closes on March 31.

Salam Fayyad, Al-Qudwa, and others have yet to propose their list for the elections. Efforts are also being made to unify left-wing Palestinian factions into a single list.

Topics: Mahmoud Abbas Palestine Hamas

Related

Analysis Does Abbas intend to run for president after all?
Middle-East
Does Abbas intend to run for president after all?
Special Abbas decrees a minimum of seven seats for Christian Palestinians
Middle-East
Abbas decrees a minimum of seven seats for Christian Palestinians

Morocco farmers mourn loss of date palms in border standoff

Morocco farmers mourn loss of date palms in border standoff
Moroccan farmers protest after Algerian authorities expelled the date growers from a border area. (AFP)
Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
AFP

Morocco farmers mourn loss of date palms in border standoff

Morocco farmers mourn loss of date palms in border standoff
  • The oasis, a three-hour drive to the nearest towns of Oujda and Errachidia, struggles to attract tourists
Updated 23 min 21 sec ago
AFP

FIGUIG: Moroccan farmers in an isolated oasis on the Algerian border are bearing the brunt of regional tensions after Algiers expelled them from date groves they have worked for generations.
The border between the arch-rivals has been closed since 1994, but Algeria had allowed some residents of the Moroccan frontier town of Figuig to cross into the date groves of Al-Arja, known to Algerians as the Laaroda oasis.
In recent days, Algeria has withdrawn that right, deploying soldiers to enforce the move.
“Everybody feels wronged,” said Mohamed Jabbari, an unemployed 36-year-old who joined a protest in Figuig against the move.
“Agriculture is the only resource we have. There’s no work here, no factories.”
On Thursday, some 4,000 people — around half of Figuig’s population — attended an angry demonstration against Algeria’s decision.
Morocco’s regional authorities organized a meeting to “examine possible solutions to mitigate the impact” of a decision they said was “temporary.”
The Figuig oasis, sitting on a caravan route on the edge of the Atlas Mountains and the Sahara desert, was settled in ancient times.
Trade began to decline after the border was drawn in 1845, and diplomatic disputes between Algiers and Rabat soon turned Figuig into a dead end.
Before the border was drawn, the tight-knit Berber community had moved freely in the area.
Now, to reach relatives just a short distance over the sealed border, residents say they have to first take a plane to Algiers.
Algeria has justified the latest move by claiming farmers have failed to comply with regulations and that drug-trafficking gangs were operating in the area.
Figuig residents have strongly rejected those allegations.
“The expulsions are a political decision,” said Mohamed El Jilali, head of a local association.

BACKGROUND

Before the border was drawn, the tight-knit Berber community had moved freely in the area. Now, to reach relatives just a short distance over the sealed border, residents say they have to first take a plane to Algiers.

The expulsions coincide with a rise in tensions between the two countries in recent months over the disputed Western Sahara.
Rabat considers the territory to its south a sovereign part of the kingdom — a position given Washington’s seal of approval in the final days of the Trump administration.
Algeria has backed the Polisario Front which seeks independence for the territory.
Hundreds of kilometers away in Figuig, residents have more immediate concerns: Their livelihoods.
The oasis, a three-hour drive to the nearest towns of Oujda and Errachidia, struggles to attract tourists.
That is despite its beautiful architecture and landscapes, which residents hope will eventually earn it a UNESCO World Heritage listing.
That leaves many residents reliant on date palms for a living.
Over the years, farmers have planted dates in areas beyond the wadi, or valley, that marks the border, taking advantage of the area’s groundwater.
The more recently planted areas produce a better harvest than traditional gardens surrounded by adobe walls and irrigated by a complex network of hand-built canals, farmers say.
The area evacuated this week covers around 1,500 hectares and includes sought-after Aziza date palms.

Topics: Morocco Berber community

Related

Morocco cuts contacts with German embassy in WSahara spat
Middle-East
Morocco cuts contacts with German embassy in WSahara spat
Algerian Sahara desert town dusted with snow
Offbeat
Algerian Sahara desert town dusted with snow

Iran’s Khamenei insists US sanctions must be lifted first

Iran’s Khamenei insists US sanctions must be lifted first
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

Iran’s Khamenei insists US sanctions must be lifted first

Iran’s Khamenei insists US sanctions must be lifted first
  • Joe Biden has signalled his readiness to revive the accord
  • Tehran has insisted Washington make the first move by scrapping the sanctions
Updated 22 March 2021
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader on Sunday reiterated the Islamic republic’s “definite policy” that Washington must lift all sanctions before Tehran returns to its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal.
“The country’s policy regarding interaction with JCPOA parties and the JCPOA itself has been clear,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised speech, referring to the accord by its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
It “entails that the Americans must lift the sanctions, all the sanctions, and then we will verify and if they are truly lifted, then we will return to our JCPOA commitments.”
Khamenei stressed that lifting sanctions “on paper is not acceptable” and had to be implemented “in practice.”
The deal was meant to provide Iran with international sanctions relief in exchange for limitations on its controversial nuclear program.
But it has been on life-support ever since former US president Donald Trump withdrew from it in 2018 and reimposed sanctions as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.
Joe Biden, who defeated Trump at the ballot box in November, has signalled his readiness to revive the accord, but his administration insists Iran must first return to its nuclear commitments, most of which Tehran has suspended in response to US sanctions.
Tehran has insisted Washington make the first move by scrapping the sanctions.
“If they accept and implement the policy we have announced then everything will be fixed. And if they don’t, things will continue as they are now, and it is not an issue,” Khamenei said.
He also repeated Tehran’s stand that “maximum pressure has failed” and warned if the Biden adminstration “wants to continue maximum pressure, they will fail as well.”
On upcoming presidential and municipal elections, Khamenei said intelligence services of Iran’s “enemies,” mainly the US and Israel, had been trying to utilize social media to discourage voters and “reduce participation.”
“They either accuse those holding it, (saying) the elections have been rigged or whatever, or they accuse the respected Guardian Council,” a vetting body, he said.
“Or they discourage the people, saying: ‘Your vote has no impact, it will not help improve the situation, (so) why bother?’“
Voters are on June 18 to elect a successor to President Hassan Rouhani, who is in his final four-year term.
Under Iranian law, candidates must be vetted by the powerful Guardian Council watchdog before being allowed to run.
Voter turnout hit a historic low of less than 43 percent in 2020 parliamentary polls after thousands of reformist candidates were barred from running, leading to a conservative landslide.
Khamenei also said Iranian social media “must not be left to the enemy that they would conspire” against Iran, calling for them to be “managed.”
His warning comes after a report in Israeli media that a “No to Islamic Republic of Iran” campaign was gaining traction on social media.
The hashtags #NoVote and NoToIslamicRepublicOfIran have spread on Twitter, in both Farsi and English.

Topics: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Iran JCPOA Iran nuclear deal

Related

Iran threatens US Army base and top general: AP sources
Middle-East
Iran threatens US Army base and top general: AP sources
This image posted by Ayatollah Khamanei on Twitter shows a figure of former US President Donald Trump playing golf. (Twitter photo)
Media
Twitter suspends Khamenei-linked account after posting Trump-like golfer ‘revenge’ image

Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million

Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million

Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million
  • Authorities have blamed the rise in infections on the new variants of the coronavirus
  • Turkey began easing restrictions against the pandemic on a province-by-province basis in early March
Updated 21 March 2021
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkey's COVID-19 death toll rose above 30,000 on Sunday, while the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, weeks after the country started easing restrictions, health ministry data showed.
The country recorded 102 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 30,061, according to the figures. It was the first time the daily tally has broken through the 100 mark since early February.
A total of 20,428 cases were recorded in the same period, raising the cumulative number of cases to 3,013,122.
Turkey began easing restrictions against the pandemic on a province-by-province basis in early March, at a time when the nationwide daily infection rate was below 10,000.
Cases have been rising in provinces across Turkey since then, but President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday no new restrictions would be imposed for now. He said he hoped people would follow existing restrictions.
Authorities have blamed the rise in infections on the new variants of the coronavirus.
The daily average of cases per 100,000 people in Istanbul rose to 251.12 as of March 19, and to 107.99 in Ankara, according to the data.
Those numbers compared with 89.9 in Istanbul and 39.84 in Ankara, both on Feb. 26.
Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has administered about 13 million vaccine doses in a campaign that began in mid-January. Nearly 8.02 million people have received a first shot and nearly 5.05 million a second dose of the vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech.

Topics: Coronavirus Turkey

Related

Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases
Middle-East
Tourism to Turkey under threat due to rising coronavirus cases
Anger over Turkish withdrawal from violence against women treaty
Middle-East
Anger over Turkish withdrawal from violence against women treaty

Latest updates

Egypt government aims to vaccinate 250,000 in one week
Egypt government aims to vaccinate 250,000 in one week
President Abbas rebuffs Israeli intelligence chief
President Abbas rebuffs Israeli intelligence chief
Saudi leaders wish Pakistan’s Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19
Saudi leaders wish Pakistan’s Khan speedy recovery from COVID-19
Morocco farmers mourn loss of date palms in border standoff
Morocco farmers mourn loss of date palms in border standoff
A digital library offers Saudis affordable access to scholarly research
A digital library offers Saudis affordable access to scholarly research

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.