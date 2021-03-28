Suez salvage efforts ‘running round the clock,’ says canal chief

CAIRO: Efforts to float the giant container ship Ever Given are continuing around the clock, Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said on Sunday.
As part of the operation, dredging activities are being carried out in the day, followed up with tugging maneuvers in appropriate tidal conditions.
Rabie said that as a result of dredging work, 27,000 cubic meters of sand has been excavated to a depth of 18 meters, despite the movement of material from the bottom of the ship to newly dredged areas.
To aid the flotation process, sand surrounding the bow of the vessel must be removed in tandem with pulling maneuvers by tugs, Rabie said. The head of the authority said that 12 tugboats are now operating across three directions to redirect the giant vessel. Two tugboats, Baraka 1 and Izzat Adel, are pulling from the bow, six tugboats are pushing the stern of the ship southward and four others are pulling.
Rabie said that two new tugboats, Abdel Hamid Youssef and Mustafa Mahmoud, will be used in maneuvers following their construction in Port Said Shipyard.
Both new ships feature identical technical specifications. They will be 35.87 meters long, 12.5 meters wide and have a max speed of 13 knots. Both vessels will use propellers from German company Voith and onboard machinery from Japanese company Daihatsu.
High tide raises hopes of freeing megaship blocking Suez Canal
14 tugboats had already been deployed to help free the stranded giant ship
Over 370 ships were stalled at either end of the canal because of the blocked passageway
Updated 29 March 2021
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: A high tide on Sunday night raised hopes that salvage crews could free the giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal, halting billions of dollars in global trade and denying Egypt vital daily revenue.
Two powerful new tugboats, one Italian and one Dutch, will arrive early on Monday to join diggers on land and dredgers on the water trying to dislodge the 400-meter MV Ever Given, which has been wedged diagonally across the canal since Tuesday.
Dredgers had shifted 27,000 cubic meters of sand to a depth of 18 meters, and efforts would continue around the clock according to wind conditions and tides, the Suez Canal Authority said.
Authority chief Osama Rabie said the ship had moved from side to side for the first time. “There are positive indicators from yesterday and the day before yesterday,” he said.
“The rudder was not moving and it is now moving, the propeller is working now, there was no water underneath the bow, and now there is water under it, and the bow and the stern have each moved four meters.”
About 370 ships were stalled at either end of the canal, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and LNG or LPG vessels.
Rabie said a total of 14 tugboats had already been deployed. “We’re dividing the day into two halves, 12 hours for dredgers and 12 hours for tugs, because not all times are suitable for tugs due to the tide.”
The canal blockage has forced companies to choose between waiting or rerouting vessels around Africa, adding 9,000 kilometers and over a week to the trip between Asia and Europe, as well as vastly increased costs.
About 370 ships were stalled at either end of the canal, Rabie said, including dozens of container ships, bulk carriers, oil tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.
He said Egypt was losing up to $14 million in revenue for each day the canal was closed, and Lloyd’s List said the blockage was holding up an estimated $9.6-billion worth of cargo each day.
President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has ordered preparations for the possible removal of some of the ship’s 18,300 containers, Rabie said, but any operation to lighten the ship’s load would not start before Monday. The area has been placed under tight security, with extra military and police personnel deployed.
Middle East weighs agri-tech solutions as pandemic underscores urgency of food security
GCC countries avoided nightmare scenario of mass food shortages during the peak of the coronavirus crisis
Challenges loom as farming methods and climate change deplete freshwater stocks and turn soil to dust
Updated 29 March 2021
Caline Malek
DUBAI: In an age of plentiful food, it is often easy to forget just how fragile supply chains are until disaster strikes. One bloc taking stock of its pantry is the GCC, whose members import some 90 percent of their food.
Although the GCC countries managed to avoid the nightmare scenario of mass shortages during the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic, the crisis has certainly given Arab capitals plenty to chew over concerning their long-term food security.
“Ministries really got a wake-up call during this time of distress and are trying to escalate their own initiatives, being able to have more local produce and be more food secure in the years to come,” Atle Idland, general manager of Desert Control Middle East, told Arab News.
“The pandemic has been a catalyst for many countries and governments to get their plans up from the table and into action.”
Desert Control is among a crop of agri-tech firms that will showcase their innovations at Expo 2020 Dubai in October this year.
The Norwegian start-up has patented Liquid NanoClay (LNC), an agri-technology that binds a mineral-rich solution to grains of desert sand, converting once unusable land into arable soil, reducing water irrigation by 50 percent and radically improving crop yields.
“The region has been producing a very limited number of agricultural crops, due to the climate itself, and also due to the water scarcity in the region,” Idland said.
“Give that both Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries are running low on their aquifers of fresh water, and that agriculture is using 75 percent of the world’s freshwater resources, this is not a sustainable process. It cannot continue.”
According to the UN, some 135 million people could lose their homes and livelihoods to creeping desertification by 2030. Inhabitants of the Middle East and North Africa are more vulnerable than most.
Unless societies change their farming practices, Idland warns, the world has just 60 years of agricultural opportunities left before fresh water runs dry and desertification claims the last of its fertile soils.
“Adopting new technologies for agriculture and food security is definitely something that is on the table right now and is being implemented as we speak,” he said.
Growing food at a local level has the added benefit of reducing the industry’s carbon footprint by cutting the amount of air freight needed to meet demand.
Idland claims LNC is radical in the sense that it is a low energy and purely mineral-based product containing zero chemical agents. “It’s only clay, water and oxygen that is mixed together to produce a Liquid NanoClay solution,” he said.
The Middle East is described by Idland as a major potential marketplace for LNC to lay down roots. “We are one, and not the only one, that can be a catalyst for utilizing unused desert land and sandy soils to do large scale agriculture,” he said.
In its initial commercial trials in the UAE, according to Idland, Desert Control’s product was found to produce 20 percent more watermelons and 60 percent more pearl millet compared with traditional means, while using just half the water.
Saudi Arabia is next in line.
“I came back from the Kingdom in early February and we are having some interesting discussions there, both within the agricultural sector and the sporting field sector,” Idland told Arab News.
“Everybody has the need to go greener, more sustainable and with water savings. Water scarcity is really the main driver for this trend.”
75% - Proportion of global freshwater used by agriculture.
135 million - Livelihoods imperiled by desertification by 2030.
10 billion - Projected global population by the year 2050.
On the downside, agri-technologies such as vertical farming and greenhouse cultivation, which allow non-native crops to grow closer to sources of demand, are known to consume a lot of energy for lighting and warmth and to desalinate water for irrigation.
Scientists believe desertification and climate change are intricately connected, although human mismanagement is also responsible. Increasing atmospheric greenhouse-gas concentrations reduce the amount of heat radiation escaping to space and thus lead to a gradual increase in global temperatures.
Rising temperatures, coupled with changing precipitation patterns, are expected in turn to increase the rates of dryland degradation and desertification. Already, every year the world’s deserts encroach upon an area roughly 20 times the size of Denmark, swallowing up the rich biodiversity that lives in the soil.
“We will be in big trouble,” Idland said. “Based on research, knowledge, intent and visions, everybody now is putting serious effort into this. We are glad to be part of that journey and, hopefully, to be a part of that solution. Making Earth green again — that’s our slogan.”
By 2050, the world’s food systems will need to feed an estimated 10 billion people. But at the current rate of production, only half that number will be fed. Widespread famine is a real possibility.
At the same time, outmoded agricultural practices are a significant emitter of greenhouse gases.
“With climate change affecting food production, it’s not hard to see that we are in a vicious cycle,” said Mariam Almheiri, UAE minister of state for food security, while taking part in a recent pre-Expo 2020 Dubai Thematic Week session.
“In short, nothing short of an entire paradigm shift in how we produce food and deliver it from farm to fork is needed if we are to create sustainable food systems, no hunger, and food security for the world.”
The concerns were echoed by Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation and managing director of the Expo 2020 Dubai bid committee.
“Today, food security stands as a hallowed and unassailable tenet of true human dignity,” she said. “The capacity of all nations was tested in the early weeks and months of the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed the vulnerability of our global food value chain.
“Yet in the wake of that harsh examination, now we are presented with an opportunity to reimagine our chain and learn to eat and earn cleaner and smarter, and in a more sustainable fashion.”
Later this year, Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together stakeholders from every part of the chain, from producers to facilitators to consumers.
“Expo will be a marketplace for ideas and innovation, a chance to absorb best practice from more than 190 countries, and take it home with you, and apply it into pastures — learning global and practicing local, overcoming shared challenges through intelligent and transferable solutions,” Al-Hashimy said.
Another challenge is food waste, whereby one in three mouthfuls is wasted by producers, retailers and consumers. Poor farming practices are also responsible for deforestation, land degradation and pollution.
“We know we must do better,” Al-Hashimy said. “We will actively seek fertile alternatives to antiquated practices that strip larger and larger stretches of arable land, while reaping ever decreasing economic benefits.
“We are already paying the price for encroaching too vigorously on the natural world, in the form of the zoonotic disease COVID-19 that has decimated lives and economies around the world.”
Future economic models must work for the benefit of billions of people whose quality of life depends on an equitable system that rewards responsible and productive practices and protects the land these communities call home, said Al-Hashimy.
“This is a moment in which meaningful and effective international cooperation can entirely recast antiquated structures founded on centuries-old imbalances — imbalances we can no longer sustain and under which we will never truly thrive.”
Some trying to exploit Suez Canal blockage, says Egyptian presidency
The canal has witnessed the active transit of 18,000 ships last year with no accidents occurring at all
Muhammad Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Some parties have been trying to exploit the blockage of the Suez Canal by a massive ship, according to the Egyptian presidency.
The country’s presidential spokesperson, Bassam Radi, said in a televised statement that the Suez Canal, the most important waterway for the movement of global trade, had witnessed the active transit of 18,000 ships last year with no accidents occurring at all.
Exploiting the blockage was a natural reaction and was being done only to promote the Cape of Good Hope or something else,
he said.
Radi added that the “Ever Given,” which is carrying the Panama flag, was one of the largest ships in the world with a length of about 400 meters, a width of 60 meters and a draft of 16 meters. He said that what had happened to the ship was “exceptional and fixing it is ongoing.”
Exploiting the blockage was a natural reaction and was being done only to promote the Cape of Good Hope or something else, says the country’s presidential spokesperson, Bassam Radi, said.
He explained that using the Cape of Good Hope may increase the vessel’s transit time by 10 to 14 days, an increase in over the transit time in the Suez Canal, and which, according to local newspaper Akhbar El Youm, required a greater period of operation, more salaries, more effort on ships, greater insurance risks and other problems.
Egyptian efforts were continuing to float the stricken ship, which has a carrying capacity of 224,0000 tons, after it ran aground last Tuesday in the Suez Canal during a sandstorm.
It blocked the waterway linking the Mediterranean with the Red Sea, through which more than 10 percent of global maritime trade passes through.
Iraq’s Jewish community dwindles to fewer than five
A turning point for Jewish history in Iraq came with the first pogroms in the mid-20th century. In June 1941, the Farhud pogrom in Baghdad left more than 100 Jews dead, properties looted and homes destroyed
Updated 29 March 2021
AFP
BAGHDAD: The death of Dhafer Eliyahu hit Iraq hard, not only because the doctor treated the neediest for free, but because with his passing, only four Jews now remain in the country.
At the Habibiya Jewish Cemetery in the capital Baghdad, wedged between the Martyr Monument erected by former ruler Saddam Hussein and the restive Shiite stronghold of Sadr City, an aged Muslim man still tends to the graves, but visitors are rare.
The day of Eliyahu’s burial, “it was me who prayed over his grave,” the doctor’s sister told AFP.
“There were friends” of other faiths who prayed too, each in their own way, she added, refusing to give her name.
To hear Jewish prayer out in the open is rare now in Baghdad, where there is but one synagogue that only opens occasionally and no rabbis.
But Jewish roots in Iraq go back some 2,600 years.
According to biblical tradition, they arrived in 586 BC as prisoners of the Babylonian king Nebuchadnezzar II after he destroyed Solomon’s Temple in Jerusalem.
More than 2,500 years later, Jews were the second largest community in Baghdad, making up 40 percent of its inhabitants.
Some were very prominent members of society like Sassoon Eskell, Iraq’s first ever finance minister in 1920, who made a big impression on British adventurer and writer Gertrude Bell.
Today, “one prays at home,” said a Baghdad resident knowledgeable of the city’s Jewish community.
According to Edwin Shuker, a Jew born in Iraq in 1955 and exiled in Britain since he was 16, “there are only four Jews with Iraqi nationality who are descendant of Jewish parents” left in the country, not including the autonomous Kurdish region.
A turning point for Jewish history in Iraq came with the first pogroms in the mid-20th century. In June 1941, the Farhud pogrom in Baghdad left more than 100 Jews dead, properties looted and homes destroyed. In 1948, Israel was created.
Almost all of Iraq’s 150,000 Jews went into exile in the ensuing years.
Their identity cards were taken away and replaced by documents that made them targets wherever they showed them.
The majority preferred to sign documents saying they would “voluntarily” leave and renounce their nationality and property.
Still today, Shuker said, Iraqi law forbids the restoration of their citizenship.
By 1951, 96 percent of the community had left.
Almost all the rest follow after the public hangings of “Israeli spies” in 1969 by the Baath party, which had just come to power off the back of a coup.
“Promotion of Zionism” was punishable by death and that legislation has remained unchanged.
Kuwait receives tons of national archives from Iraq
Iraqi forces, under ex-ruler Saddam Hussein, invaded oil-rich Kuwait in 1990, sparking international condemnation, and occupying the Gulf state for seven months before they were pushed out by a US-led international coalition
Updated 29 March 2021
AFP
KUWAIT CITY: Kuwait received on Sunday 8 tons of documents and other items taken during the 1990 Iraq invasion led by Saddam Hussein, officials said.
It is the third shipment that Kuwait has received since 2019, according to officials from both countries.
Kuwait’s Assistant Foreign Minister Nasser Al-Hain welcomed the move, saying the shipment contained archives from Kuwait University, the Information Ministry and other institutions.
“We look forward to more cooperation and, God willing, there will soon be additional steps to complete the handover,” he said during a ceremony marking the occasion in Kuwait City.
Qahtan Al-Janabi, from Iraq’s Foreign Ministry, said that his country had previously received a list of missing items from Kuwait and “based on that, the handover is taking place.”
Iraqi forces, under ex-ruler Saddam Hussein, invaded oil-rich Kuwait in 1990, sparking international condemnation, and occupying the Gulf state for seven months before they were pushed out by a US-led international coalition.
Baghdad has paid around $50 billion in the last three decades in reparations, but faced with its worst fiscal crisis in years amid the coronavirus pandemic and plummeting oil prices, it has asked for an extension for the final $3.8 billion.
While the countries now have civil relations, issues remain over borders and the repatriation of bodies.