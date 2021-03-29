Watchdog to step in over British women in Syria 

You are here

Camps for the families of Daesh members, such as Al-Hawl, are home to roughly 10,000 foreigners from 57 countries. (File/AFP)
  • Decision follows London’s refusal to disclose information on Daesh women stripped of citizenship
  • Thousands of Daesh-affiliated foreigners held in Syrian refugee camps administered by Western-allied Kurdish forces
LONDON: The UK’s public information watchdog has said it will step in after the government refused to disclose information surrounding how many women who joined Daesh in Syria have been stripped of their citizenship.

The action by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) follows concerns by rights groups that the government is declining to share critical information about the number of British women in camps in Syria, and whether they have children.

Alison Huyghe, advocacy officer with Rights and Security International, accused the Home Office of engaging in a “dogged refusal” to disclose data, meaning that the policy of removing British citizenship is “beyond all oversight.”

She added: “We need to know about any risk of discrimination or other patterns of gender-related harm when the government takes people’s British citizenship away.”

The UK has pursued a policy of stripping Daesh members of their citizenship to prevent them returning to Britain because of the security threat they pose.

Citing legal exemptions, the government has said it will not respond to freedom-of-information requests by rights groups requesting data on how many of those who have lost their citizenship are women, and how many are parents of children under the age of 18 at the time the decision was made.

Leigh Day, lawyers for Rights and Security International, appealed to the ICO, which replied that it had accepted the case “as eligible for further consideration.”

It is illegal under international law to render people stateless, and a number of legal cases have been brought against the UK government to challenge the policy.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that two anonymous women had successfully challenged the government and overturned the decision to strip them of their citizenship after it was decided that they are not eligible for Bangladeshi citizenship.

But in February, Britain’s Supreme Court rejected a challenge by Shamima Begum, a high-profile Daesh bride who argued that the government acted illegally when it stripped her of her citizenship.

Current estimates place the number of British women in Kurdish-administered camps in Syria at around 15 women with 35 children, though the exact number has not been made public.

Thousands of foreigners, many of them from Western countries, are currently in legal limbo in dangerous and impoverished refugee camps run by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Their countries of origin have largely refused to repatriate them.

Last year, Rights and Security International said the indefinite detentions echo Guantanamo Bay, and urged countries to repatriate their citizens “to face justice.”

UN rights experts, in an appeal last month, urged 57 states to repatriate nearly 10,000 of their citizens held in the camps in “sub-human” conditions without legal process.

Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 

Mosque leaders ask UK school protesters to step back amid prophet cartoon row 
  • Some parents have vowed to keep demonstrating until teacher who showed cartoons is fired
  • In statement to Arab News, mosque urges Muslims ‘to maintain sense of wisdom, balance’
LONDON: Mosque leaders have asked parents to stop protesting outside a school in northern England at the center of an uproar following the showing of a cartoon depicting the Prophet Muhammad.

Last week, Batley Grammar School suspended a teacher who had shown cartoons drawn by French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo of Islam’s most revered figure during a religious studies lesson.

The teacher and the school’s headteacher Gary Kibble have both apologized for showing the image, which the latter said was “totally inappropriate.”

Some parents have promised to continue protesting outside the school until the teacher is fired.

But local mosque leaders have told the Daily Telegraph that they are encouraging parents to stay away from the school.

Akooji Badat, chairman of Snowdon Mosque, said: “We’re working together with the parents and the teacher, and the school have been kind to all the sectors by suspending the teacher so there’s no real cause for a peaceful protest outside the school. The school has done its job and cooperated well with us.”

The school “unequivocally” apologized for showing the materials, and has since withdrawn them from the course and committed to reviewing the rest of the course’s content.

“It is important for children to learn about faith and beliefs, but this must be done in a sensitive way,” it said in a statement.

Roughly three-quarters of students at Batley Grammar School are from ethnic minorities, and while the school’s religious composition is not clear, the Kirklees local authority where it is located has a significant Muslim population. 

In a statement issued to Arab News, Birmingham’s Green Lane Masjid said: “The recent events at Batley Grammar School … reflect some of the challenges that Muslims in the West face in the realm of showing mutual respect. As a mosque, we empathize with the frustration of the Muslim community in Batley.”

The mosque urged Muslims “to maintain a sense of wisdom and balance,” and praised the school’s handling of the matter by quickly suspending the teacher.

Sheikh Zakaullah Saleem, the mosque’s head imam, said showing young children offensive cartoons of the prophet is antithetical to British values of respect, and could contribute to stereotypes and marginalization of the UK’s Muslim minority.

“Showing respect is part of our religion, and it is an integral part of the religion of Islam,” he added. “Living in this country, we believe in respect and tolerance. This is one of the British values, and as Muslims, we promote respect and tolerance.”

Thousands flee Mozambique town by boat following extremist attacks

Thousands flee Mozambique town by boat following extremist attacks
  • Militants raided Palma, a town of around 75,000 people in the province of Cabo Delgado that is home to a multi-billion-dollar gas project being built by France’s Total
  • Government said dozens were killed in the attack, including seven people caught in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge
PEMBA, Mozambique: Thousands of survivors of coordinated extremist attacks in northern Mozambique’s Palma town were arriving on boats in the provincial capital Pemba on Monday, according to sources in the city.

International aid agency sources said between 6,000 and 10,000 people are waiting to be evacuated to safety following the raid on Palma that began last Wednesday.

Militants raided Palma, a town of around 75,000 people in the province of Cabo Delgado that is home to a multi-billion-dollar gas project being built by France’s Total and other energy companies.

The government said dozens were killed in the attack, including seven people caught in an ambush during an operation to evacuate them from a hotel where they had sought refuge.

A South African is among those killed, his family said.

The attack is the closest yet to the major gas project since an insurgency broke out across Mozambique’s north in October 2017.

The attack forced expatriate workers and locals to seek refuge temporarily at a heavily guarded gas plant located on the Afungi peninsula — 10 kilometers (six miles) from Palma, on the Indian Ocean coast south of the Tanzanian border.

Operations are under way to move them to Pemba, around 250 kilometers south of Palma.
Sea Star, a large passenger vessel, arrived in Pemba on Sunday with around 1,400 people, mostly workers including Total employees.

Another ship arrived in Pemba on Sunday afternoon and was released on Monday morning, according to an official from an international aid agency operating in the city.

“Authorities indicate that there will be a boat that will arrive during the day,” the source told AFP.
Thousands of other people were still stuck at Afungi, with some expected to have arrived in smaller boats overnight Sunday and early Monday.
Police and military have cordoned off the zone, hampering access to the area where the boats were landing.

UN agencies were due to hold emergency talks in Pemba to coordinate the evacuation and humanitarian aid for the new arrivals.
The defense ministry said late Sunday that the security forces have “reinforced their operational strategy to contain the criminal attacks of terrorists and restore normality in Palma, having carried out operational actions focused primarily on the rescue of hundreds of citizens in the last three days.”

The provincial capital Pemba is already packed with hundreds of thousands of other people displaced by the insurgency, which has uprooted nearly 700,000 from their homes across the vast province.

The armed attackers fired on civilians in their homes and on the streets “as they tried to flee for their lives,” according to Human Rights Watch.

The violent, calculated raid broke a three-month hiatus in extremist attacks widely attributed to counter-insurgency tactics and the rainy season from January through March.

Although the extremist fighters launched their campaign in 2017, experts say they had begun mobilizing a decade earlier as disgruntled youths starting to practice a different type of Islam, drinking alcohol and entering mosques dressed in shorts and shoes.

The violence has now taken root and claimed at least 2,600 lives, half of them civilians, according to the US-based data-collecting agency Armed Conflict Location and Event Data (ACLED).

“We are extremely concerned about the impact that this new outbreak of violence is having on already very vulnerable people who have been affected by years of conflict,” said medical charity MSF.

Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast

Two soldiers killed in raid on military camp in northern Ivory Coast
  • Two of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing skirmish
ABIDJAN: Two soldiers were killed and one wounded in a raid on a military camp in northern Ivory Coast early Monday morning, four senior military sources said.
Two of the assailants were also killed in the ensuing skirmish, the sources said.

WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19

WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19
  • The researchers proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis
  • The researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood for the emergence of the virus named SARS-CoV-2
BEIJING: A joint WHO-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press.
The findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered, but the report provided in-depth detail on the reasoning behind the team’s conclusions. The researchers proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.
The report’s release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China. A World Health Organization official said late last week that he expected it would be ready for release “in the next few days.”
The AP received what appeared to be a near-final version on Monday from a Geneva-based diplomat from a WHO-member country. It wasn’t clear whether the report might still be changed prior to its release. The diplomat did not want to be identified because they were not authorized to release it ahead of publication.
The researchers listed four scenarios in order of likelihood for the emergence of the virus named SARS-CoV-2. Topping the list was transmission through a second animal, which they said was likely to very likely. They evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as likely, and said that spread through “cold-chain” food products was possible but not likely.
The closest relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry coronaviruses. However, the report says that “the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link.”
It said highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but also noted that mink and cats are susceptible to the COVID virus, which suggests they could be carriers.
The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected, from mid-January to mid-February.
Peter Ben Embarek, the WHO expert who led the Wuhan mission, said Friday that the report had been finalized and was being fact-checked and translated.
“I expect that in the next few days, that whole process will be completed and we will be able to release it publicly,” he said.
The draft report is inconclusive on whether the outbreak started at a Wuhan seafood market that had one of the earliest clusters of cases in December 2019.
The discovery of other cases before the Huanan market outbreak suggests it may have started elsewhere. But the report notes there could have been milder cases that went undetected and that could be a link between the market and earlier cases.
“No firm conclusion therefore about the role of the Huanan market in the origin of the outbreak, or how the infection was introduced into the market, can currently be drawn,” the report says.
As the pandemic spread globally, China found samples of the virus on the packaging of frozen food coming into the country and, in some cases, have tracked localized outbreaks to them.
The report said that the cold chain, as it is known, can be a driver of long-distance virus spread but was skeptical it could have triggered the outbreak. The report says the risk is lower than through human-to-human respiratory infection, and most experts agree.
“While there is some evidence for possible reintroduction of SARS-CoV-2 through handling of imported contaminated frozen products in China since the initial pandemic wave, this would be extraordinary in 2019 where the virus was not widely circulating,” the study said.

Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery

Massive fire engulfs Indonesian oil refinery
  • At least five people were seriously injured and about 1,000 local residents were evacuated
  • The sprawling refinery is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the capital Jakarta
JAKARTA: A massive blaze broke out Monday at one of Indonesia’s biggest oil refineries after a huge explosion turned the sprawling complex into a raging inferno.
Firefighters battled to contain the fire at the Balongan refinery in West Java, operated by state oil company Pertamina, as towering plumes of black smoke rose into the sky.
At least five people were seriously injured and about 1,000 local residents were evacuated from the scene after the fire broke out early Monday morning.
The local disaster agency said one person had died from a heart attack after the explosion.
About 15 people were slightly injured and authorities said they were checking on the whereabouts of three others.
“To prevent the fire from spreading we’ve shut down operations ... and are putting our efforts into handling the blaze,” Pertamina’s president director Nicke Widyawati said in a statement.
The cause of the fire was not clear, but the company said the blaze broke out during a lightning storm.
Pertamina said it did not expect the fire to cause fuel supply disruptions due to the high volume of stock it has on hand.
The sprawling refinery is about 200 kilometers (120 miles) east of the capital Jakarta.

