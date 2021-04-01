You are here

Three held in Italy over fake kidnapping that turned real
A video image released on July 31, 2018, courtesy of SITE Intelligence Group, shows Alessandro Sandrini appealing for his release as two armed men stand behind him at an unknown location in Syria. (AFP)
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

  • Two Italian men had planned their own fraudulent kidnapping, only to be genuinely kidnapped by Syrian jihadists
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

ROME: Three men have been arrested for masterminding the kidnapping of two Italians who were held captive in Syria for three years, Italian police said Tuesday.
Over the course of 2016, the three who were arrested — all from the northern Brescia province — had convinced two businessmen from the area to travel to Turkey.
One of the two, Alessandro Sandrini, was convinced to go with the offer of faking his own kidnapping during the trip, and earn ransom money.
The other businessman, Sergio Zanotti, made the journey after being promised a business deal involving Iraqi currency.
Once in Turkey, both businessmen were captured for real near the Syrian border and taken to Syria, where they were held captive by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a jihadist group.
According to a police statement, the three men who were arrested had associates in Turkey who carried out the kidnapping and handed the two Italians over to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham.
Zanotti left Italy in April 2016 and remained a prisoner until April 2019. Sandrini arrived in Turkey in October 2016 and was freed in May 2019.
Media reports, which quoted investigative sources, said Sandrini was charged for fraud and simulating a crime, as part of the same probe that led to Tuesday’s arrests.
Police said a third businessman was approached about making the trip to Turkey, but pulled out at the last minute, refusing to board his plane.

British company launches hijabs for barristers

British company launches hijabs for barristers
Updated 01 April 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

  • Barristers can now express ‘their identity as a Muslim and an advocate, and get on with the job,’ founder tells Arab News
  • ‘I hope this will encourage other people to come to the bar and not feel like it’s a place where they wouldn’t fit in,’ barrister tells Arab News
Updated 01 April 2021
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: In a first of its kind, a British company has launched a range of hijabs designed specifically for female advocates to wear in court.

British hijab-wearing barristers do not have to wear the country’s distinctive white wigs in court, but until now there had been no standard for what they should wear instead.

Seeking to change this, British legal-wear designer Ivy & Normanton on Wednesday launched a series of hijabs in keeping with court-attire norms.

Coming in both black and white, the hijabs will simplify a persistent problem faced exclusively by a subset of female Muslim barristers.

The designers said they could also help inspire more young Muslim women to join the legal profession.

“I think people aspire to be what they can see,” Karlia Lykourgou, a barrister and founder of Ivy & Normanton, told Arab News. 

“To keep encouraging diversity at the bar, we have to make sure that those who don’t fit the white, male stereotype have the tools they need so other young people can see them and believe they have a place in the profession too,” she added.

“The Ivy & Normanton hijab was developed so other women could easily find a piece of clothing that expresses their identity as a Muslim and an advocate, and get on with the job.”

Sultana Tafadar, a human rights barrister at No5 Chambers, told Arab News that she has not yet tried the new hijabs, but the launch is as important symbolically as it is practically. “It’s a really great initiative — it normalizes women wearing the hijab at the bar,” she said. 

Practically, the design is perfect for barristers who have to adhere to strict dress guidelines in court, and from a symbolic perspective it is important that there is an outfitter that recognizes that there are Muslim women at the bar and that they need to be catered for, Tafadar added.

“I hope this will encourage other people to come to the bar and not feel like it’s a place where they wouldn’t fit in,” she said.

Maryam Mir, a barrister at London’s Doughty Street Chambers, told Arab News: “Women now make up almost 50 percent of the bar, and the diversity stats are slowly improving as people wake up to the multiple layers of discrimination women face in their professional careers.”

She added: “I’m regularly approached by Muslim women worried that they’d never be accepted in what they perceive to be a very stuffy white male profession. To them I say, ‘Carve out your space. Make it work for you’.”

Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of local officials

Moldova investigates preferential vaccination of local officials
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

  • “Health ministry launched an investigation to determine if there were irregularities in the vaccination process,” said an official
  • Presidential adviser said dozens of district officials, mothers and mothers-in-law of mayors, mayors, civic activists received vaccine out of turn
Updated 01 April 2021
Reuters

CHISINAU – Moldova will investigate information about regional authorities and their relatives jumping queue to obtain COVID-19 vaccines intended for health care workers and the critically vulnerable, health officials said on Thursday.
One of Europe’s poorest countries, Moldova, Moldova has lagged behind the rest of the continent in the scramble for vaccines and welcomed donations from friendly governments.
Their first batch of 14,400 doses of Pfizer vaccines from the global COVAX scheme arrived in March. So far Moldova, which reported 230,241 coronavirus cases and 4,960 deaths, received 110,970 doses of various vaccines.
Nineli Revenco, an official at the national vaccination campaign, said the health ministry had established a commission to investigate possible violations.
“The health ministry launched an investigation to determine if there were irregularities in the vaccination process. For this, the lists of all vaccinated will be checked,” Revenko told a news conference.
She did not provide facts of violations.
Presidential adviser Alla Nemerenco earlier this week said that “dozens of district officials from all over the country, mothers and mothers-in-law of mayors, mayors, civic activists” had already received the vaccine out of turn.
Local media reported that out-of-order vaccinations occurred in the northern Edinet town and in Cantemir in the southern part of Moldova.
Moldova started vaccinations on March 2 and so far around 40,000 medical workers and doctors have received a first shot.

Two dead as violence mars election in Indian battleground state

Two dead as violence mars election in Indian battleground state
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

  • West Bengal is the Indian state with the highest levels of political killings, according to police records
  • Modi’s Hindu-nationalist BJP is seeking to end a decade of rule by the state’s firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee
Updated 01 April 2021
AFP

NANDIGRAM: Two people died as an Indian state notorious for political violence went to the polls Thursday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi battling to oust a bitter rival from power.
Clashes were reported across West Bengal and election officials said that voters were being “intimidated” on the second day of polling in the key state.
Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party is seeking to end a decade of rule by the state’s firebrand leader Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal is the Indian state with the highest levels of political killings, according to police records which showed there were about 50 political murders last year.
A worker for Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress party (TMC) was “hacked to death” early Thursday and three BJP supporters were detained, police said.
A BJP worker allegedly killed himself after he was threatened by TMC supporters, police added, citing a complaint filed by his family.
Defying a ban on gatherings of more than four people, hundreds of Banerjee supporters clashed with BJP rivals outside polling stations in Nandigram, where Bannerjee is contesting her seat.
Both parties accused each other of staging raids on local offices and the homes of party officials and supporters.
One group attacked a television channel truck, raining down bricks, rocks and iron bars on the vehicle before the journalists escaped.
“Voters are being intimidated,” one national Election Commission official told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity. “Many are too scared to leave their homes.”
Police staged baton charges to disperse gatherings outside polling stations in several towns, the official added.
Despite the violence, thousands still queued outside polling stations to cast votes.
The West Bengal polls are being held over eight days until April 29, with Thursday’s second phase involving 30 constituencies.
The results will be announced on May 2, alongside several other polls in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
The BJP has spent years preparing to mount its biggest challenge yet in West Bengal, home to 90 million people, and expand its state-level power beyond its Hindi-speaking northern heartlands.
The party won landslides in national elections in 2014 and 2019, but much of the southern half of India remains outside its local control.
Modi has condemned corruption in West Bengal while Banerjee, who has campaigned in a wheelchair after an accident in her car last month, has accused the prime minister of seeking to impose a hostile rule by “outsiders.”
The second of three phases of polling in the northeastern state of Assam — where the BJP is looking to hold on to power — was also held on Thursday.

UK rejects US call to repatriate Daesh members

UK rejects US call to repatriate Daesh members
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

  • Ex-counterterror chief: Call to bring home militants ‘dangerously simplistic’
  • Some 2,000 foreign fighters held in limbo by Kurdish forces in Syria
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has rejected US calls to bring home British militants and their families from detention in Syria.

John Godfrey, US special envoy for the anti-Daesh coalition, warned that the battlefield victory over the terrorist group will be squandered if Western countries refuse to take responsibility for their citizens held in camps in Syria.

“This is an international problem that requires an international solution,” he said, adding that some 2,000 foreign fighters are held by Kurdish forces in detention centers in northeast Syria while 10,000 of their relatives, mostly women and children, are housed in guarded camps.

Intelligence agencies say about 900 Britons traveled to Syria or Iraq to join Daesh. About 20 percent of them were killed and 40 percent returned home.

Britain has refused to repatriate its remaining citizens apart from a small number of unaccompanied children, citing national security concerns.

A government spokesperson said: “Our priority is to ensure the safety and security of the UK, and we will do whatever is necessary to protect the UK from those who pose a threat to our security.”

The Home Office’s refusal to take back citizens is a rare split in foreign policy between the two long-time allies.

Sir Mark Rowley, the UK’s former head of counterterrorism policing, dismissed the US call to repatriate foreign fighters as “dangerously simplistic.”

He added that London would struggle to prosecute returning Daesh members and their families due to a lack of concrete evidence, and that allowing them back would undermine the government’s responsibility to protect its citizens.

“What is needed is a well-resourced global investigative effort to hold Isis (Daesh) terrorists to account for atrocity crimes, not just terrorism,” he wrote in a letter to The Times.

“Only an international task force, with access to the best intelligence, that proactively integrates witness and other evidence can tip the scales. Only then can we legally imprison the majority of these terrorist fighters for the long term.”

But experts and politicians have warned that leaving citizens in Syria in perpetuity risks undermining British security.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood warned: “We’ll see a repeat of Al-Qaeda regrouping and becoming a very real threat, and that threat won’t just pose itself in the Middle East, but also to Britain.”

Russia thwarts Daesh terror attack

Russia thwarts Daesh terror attack
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

  • A purported Daesh member resisted detention and was killed during a security operation
  • The individual had a Russian passport but was originally from central Asia
Updated 01 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: The Russian Federal Security Service, FSB, foiled a planned Daesh terror attack on a fuel and energy facility in Tver region, state agency TASS reported.

A purported Daesh member resisted detention and was killed during a security operation, TASS quoted FSB.

“The criminal put up armed resistance when detained and was neutralized in retaliatory fire by special units of the Russian FSB, security agents and civilians were not injured,” the FSB added.

The individual had a Russian passport but was originally from central Asia, Russian state agency RIA added.

