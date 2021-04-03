You are here

Death toll in Myanmar junta’s crackdown on protests edges up to 550

Protesters gather behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Monywa, Myanmar, on April 3, 2021. (Photo supplied via Reuters)
Protesters gather behind a barricade during a protest against the military coup, in Monywa, Myanmar, on April 3, 2021. (Photo supplied via Reuters)
The grandmother of Zaw Ko Latt, who was shot dead on April 1 by security forces during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup, cries beside his coffin during his funeral in Mandalay on April 2, 2021. (AFP)
The grandmother of Zaw Ko Latt, who was shot dead on April 1 by security forces during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup, cries beside his coffin during his funeral in Mandalay on April 2, 2021. (AFP)
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

  • While the military has banned social media platforms like Facebook, the junta has continued to use social media to track critics and promote its message
Reuters

YANGON: Myanmar security forces have killed 550 people, including two on Friday, as the junta continued its violent attacks on protests sparked by the military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group said on Saturday.
Forty-six of the dead victims were children, the group said.
Despite the repression, opponents of the coup march every day in cities and towns across the country, often holding what they call “guerrilla rallies,” small, quick shows of defiance before security forces can respond.
People also gather at night for candle-lit vigils but the huge rallies that drew tens of thousands in the early days of defiance have largely stopped in big cities.
The authorities, who had already shut down mobile data in a bid to stifle opposition, ordered Internet providers from Friday to cut wireless broadband, depriving most customers of access.
Authorities also issued warrants for 18 show business celebrities including social media influencers and two journalists under a law against material intended to cause a member of the armed forces to mutiny or disregard their duty, state media reported late on Friday.
All of them are known to oppose military rule and one, actress Paing Phyoe Thu, said she would not be cowed.
“Whether a warrant has been issued or not, as long as I’m alive I’ll oppose the military dictatorship who are bullying and killing people. The revolution must prevail,” she said on Facebook.
Paing Phyoe Thu regularly attended rallies in the main city of Yangon in the weeks after the coup. Her husband, film director, Na Gyi, has been wanted by the authorities under the same law since February.
Her whereabouts were not immediately known and it was not clear how she was able to post her message. Social media users in Myanmar did not appear to be connected early on Saturday.
The charge can carry a prison term of three years.
State broadcaster MRTV announced the warrants with screenshots and links to each of their Facebook profiles.
While the military has banned social media platforms like Facebook, the junta has continued to use social media to track critics and promote its message.
MRTV maintains a YouTube channel and shares links to its broadcasts on Twitter, both of which are officially banned.
‘Inhuman actions’
The United States condemned the Internet shutdown.
“We hope this won’t silence the voices of the people,” a State Department spokeswoman, Jalina Porter, told a briefing
Porter said the shutdown would also have consequences for people who use the Internet to benefit from online health programs.
The security forces have arrested numerous suspected opponents of the coup.
Myanmar Now new portal reported on Friday that five women who spoke to a visiting CNN news crew on the streets of Yangon this week had been taken away by security men.
Separately, one person was shot and wounded in a raid in the second city of Mandalay on Friday night, the Mizzima news service said.
The coup has also rekindled old wars with autonomy-seeking ethnic minority forces in the north and the east.
Myanmar’s oldest insurgent group, the Karen National Union (KNU), has seen the first military air strikes on its forces in more than 20 years since announcing its support for the pro-democracy movement.
The KNU said more than 12,000 villagers had fled from their homes because of the air strikes and it called for an international embargo on arms sales to the military.
“Their inhuman actions against unarmed civilians have caused the death of many people including children and students,” the group said in a statement.
Media has reported that about 20 people were killed in air strikes in KNU territory in recent days, including nearly a dozen at a gold mine run by the group.
The KNU signed a cease-fire with the government in 2012 to end their 60-year insurgency.
Fighting has also flared in the north between the army and ethnic Kachin insurgents.
The turmoil has sent several thousand refugees fleeing into Thailand and India.

UK Conservatives sitting on internal racism probe: Report

UK Conservatives sitting on internal racism probe: Report
Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

UK Conservatives sitting on internal racism probe: Report

UK Conservatives sitting on internal racism probe: Report
  • Inquiry ended up to 2 months ago but still no publication date
  • Investigation launched after claims Islamophobia rife within governing party
Updated 3 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Conservative Party’s internal investigation into racism in its ranks finished up to two months ago, The Independent newspaper has revealed, but its leaders have yet to announce when it will be published.

The review was set up by Prime Minister Boris Johnson after he apologized for Islamophobia in the party, which has confirmed that it has received the review but that it will be published “in due course.”

Now, the party’s Chairwoman Amanda Milling is under pressure to immediately release the review and its conclusions.

The main opposition Labour Party has called for the report — carried out by social psychiatry expert Swaran Singh — to be released urgently. The call comes as some victims of alleged racism have said they were ignored by the inquiry.

Johnson committed to the review before becoming party leader and prime minister in 2019. It was launched after news coverage of racist comments by Tory councilors, with critics saying the party was rife with anti-Muslim prejudice.

“Can you now confirm whether the inquiry is finished, and whether the report will be published immediately?” Afzal Khan, shadow deputy leader of the House of Commons, wrote to Milling.

“We are now nearly two years on from the prime minister’s commitment to hold an inquiry into Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.”

The inquiry was criticized for its tight framing, which limited the issue to the handling of Islamophobia complaints instead of assessing party members’ views.

The Independent spoke to some Tories who made complaints and said they were ignored by the inquiry.

Sajjad Karim, a former Conservative MEP, told the newspaper that the review’s delay is “further proof of a lack of seriousness within the Conservative Party about dealing properly with this issue. It is more interested in trying to get the issue to go away.”

He added: “It is difficult to see how they could complete a proper inquiry or report without contacting people who have made serious allegations.”

Mohammed Amin, who quit as chairman of the Conservative Muslim Forum and is now a Liberal Democrat, gave verbal evidence to the inquiry and said he was “satisfied” with how it went.

But he warned: “There are serious concerns about the terms of reference, which were very narrowly drawn to be simply about the party’s complaints process and nothing else. It is not designed to address what is it about the Conservative Party that makes lots and lots of anti-Muslim bigots believe they belong in the party.”

At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse

At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse

At least four killed in Bangkok residence collapse
  • Building collapses are rare in metropolis Bangkok, which is replete with gleaming towering malls and residential sprawl
Updated 03 April 2021
AFP

BANGKOK: A Bangkok residence building collapsed on Saturday, killing at least three rescue workers and a resident and trapping a handful of people under the debris, according to an emergency worker.
The three-story house, located in a luxury gated community in western Bangkok, was engulfed in flames around 6 am and the fire raged for about an hour before it was put out.
At around 7 am, as firefighters and rescue workers were moving through the razed structure in the Thai capital, it abruptly collapsed, killing at least four, including a resident.
“The cause of the collapse remains unknown. The fire could be the main reason for interiors of the residence building to collapse,” Jiratthikorn Banjongkit, chief of rescue at the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, said.
He added there might be about five people still under the crumpled heap of concrete walls and wiring structure.
It remains unclear how the rescue workers will be able to safely retrieve those trapped, said Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang.
“There’s still no safe passage,” he told reporters.
“We will have to gradually drill and use small-sized equipment as larger equipment could cause (the debris) to collapse further.”
Aswin added that a forensic team was investigating the cause of the fire.
Building collapses are rare in metropolis Bangkok, which is replete with gleaming towering malls and residential sprawl.

Iran’s foreign ministry rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of sanctions

Iran’s foreign ministry rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of sanctions
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

Iran’s foreign ministry rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of sanctions

Iran’s foreign ministry rejects ‘step-by-step’ lifting of sanctions
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

 Iran’s government wants the United States to lift all sanctions on its country and rejects any “step-by-step” easing of the restrictions, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported on Saturday.
The two countries said on Friday they would hold indirect talks in Vienna from next week as part of broader negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers. The US State Department said the focus would be on “the nuclear steps that Iran would need to take in order to return to compliance” with that agreement.
Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Saturday that Tehran was opposed to any gradual easing of sanctions.
“No step-by-step plan is being considered,” Khatibzadeh told Press TV. “The definitive policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is the lifting of all US sanctions.”
The aim of the talks in the Austrian capital is to reach an agreement within two months, according to a senior official with the European Union, the coordinator of the deal.
Former US President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear pact in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to breach some of the accord’s nuclear restrictions.
Trump’s successor Joe Biden wants to revive the agreement but Washington and Tehran have been at odds over who should take the first step.
Iran, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain — all parties to the 2015 deal — held virtual talks on Friday to discuss the possible return of the United States to the accord.

Philippines reports 12,576 new coronavirus cases, second-highest daily cases

Philippines reports 12,576 new coronavirus cases, second-highest daily cases
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

Philippines reports 12,576 new coronavirus cases, second-highest daily cases

Philippines reports 12,576 new coronavirus cases, second-highest daily cases
  • The Southeast Asian nation battles a renewed spike in cases
Updated 03 April 2021
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippines reported 12,576 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, the country’s second-highest daily increase, as the Southeast Asian nation battles a renewed spike in cases.
The health ministry confirmed cases had increased to 784,043 while COVID-19 deaths rose by 103 to 13,423.
President Rodrigo Duterte’s office is to announce on Saturday quarantine restrictions for the capital region, the country’s coronavirus hotspot, for April.

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown

Myanmar death toll mounts amid protests, military crackdown
  • Government forces fired at demonstrators in Monywa city in central Myanmar
  • Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar
Updated 03 April 2021
AP

YANGON, Myanmar: Security forces in central Myanmar opened fire on anti-coup protesters on Saturday in violence that a human rights group said has left 550 civilians dead since the Feb. 1 military takeover.
Of those, 46 were children, according to Myanmar’s Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Some 2,751 people have been detained or sentenced, the group said.
Threats of lethal violence and arrests of protesters have failed to suppress daily demonstrations across Myanmar demanding the military step down and reinstate the democratically elected government.
Government forces fired at demonstrators in Monywa city in central Myanmar, according to social media posts. One video showed a group of protesters carrying away a young man with what appeared to be a serious head wound, as gunfire sounded. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
Late Friday, armed plainclothes police took five people into custody after they spoke with a CNN reporter in a Yangon market, local media reported, citing witnesses. The arrests occurred in three separate incidents.
Two women reportedly shouted for help as they were being arrested, Myanmar Now news service reported. One police officer, who was carrying a gun, asked if “anyone dared to help them,” a witness told the news service.
“They pointed their pistols at everyone— at passersby and at people in the store,” a witness said of two police officers who forcibly took away two other women in the market.
Meanwhile, the Karen National Union representing the ethnic minority rebel group that has been fighting the government for decades condemned “non-stop bombings and airstrikes” against villages and “unarmed civilians” in their homeland along the border with Thailand.
“The attacks have caused the death of many people including children and students, and the destruction of schools, residential homes, and villages. These terrorist acts are clearly a flagrant violation of local and international laws,” the group said in a statement.
In areas controlled by the Karen, more than a dozen civilians have been killed and over 20,000 displaced since March 27, according to the Free Burma Rangers, a relief agency operating in the region.
About 3,000 Karen fled to Thailand, but many returned under unclear circumstances. Thai authorities said they went back voluntarily, but aid groups say they are not safe and many are hiding in the jungle and in caves on the Myanmar side of the border.
More than a dozen minority groups have sought greater autonomy from the central government for decades, sometimes through armed struggle. Several of the major groups — including the Kachin, the Karen and the Rakhine Arakan Army — have denounced the coup and said they will defend protesters in their territories.
After weeks of overnight cutoffs of Internet access, Myanmar’s military on Friday shut all links apart from those using fiberoptic cable, which was working at drastically reduced speeds. Access to mobile networks and all wireless — the less costly options used by most people in the developing country — remained blocked on Saturday.
The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions. As the generals loosened their grip, culminating in Aung San Suu Kyi’s rise to leadership in 2015 elections, the international community responded by lifting most sanctions and pouring investment into the country.

