From Gigi Hadid to Shanina Shaik, models got creative this Easter holiday

DUBAI: From egg hunts to decorative baskets, celebrities around the world shared their Easter celebrations with family and friends on social media.
Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid shared a sweet picture of her daughter Khai’s first celebration wearing an easter bunny outfit.
“Our little bunny, first Easter!” the supermodel captioned the photo.
Meanwhile, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik posted on her Instagram stories videos of her Easter bash that featured not only big pastel balloons and bunny statues, but also real rabbits.
Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of her three children painting eggs and competing for an egg hunt.
Paris-based Lebanese model Nour Arida also shared videos on her stories of her Insta-famous daughter Ayla decorating her eggs.
