You are here

  • Home
  • From Gigi Hadid to Shanina Shaik, models got creative this Easter holiday

From Gigi Hadid to Shanina Shaik, models got creative this Easter holiday

From Gigi Hadid to Shanina Shaik, models got creative this Easter holiday
Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid shared a sweet picture of her daughter Khai’s first celebration wearing an easter bunny outfit.  (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6dmct

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

From Gigi Hadid to Shanina Shaik, models got creative this Easter holiday

From Gigi Hadid to Shanina Shaik, models got creative this Easter holiday
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: From egg hunts to decorative baskets, celebrities around the world shared their Easter celebrations with family and friends on social media.

Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid shared a sweet picture of her daughter Khai’s first celebration wearing an easter bunny outfit. 

“Our little bunny, first Easter!” the supermodel captioned the photo.  

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Meanwhile, part-Saudi model Shanina Shaik posted on her Instagram stories videos of her Easter bash that featured not only big pastel balloons and bunny statues, but also real rabbits.      

Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of her three children painting eggs and competing for an egg hunt. 

Paris-based Lebanese model Nour Arida also shared videos on her stories of her Insta-famous daughter Ayla decorating her eggs.  

Scroll through the below posts for more celebrity celebrations.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith)

Topics: Gigi Hadid Easter Shanina Shaik

The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts

The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts

The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
Updated 12 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian singer The Weeknd pledged to donate $1 million toward Ethiopian relief efforts, he announced in an Instagram post this week.

Reports claim that thousands of Ethiopians have been killed, abused, raped or left homeless during the course of Ethiopia’s five-month-old conflict between the ethnic Tigrayan population and the country’s government. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd)

The “Blinding Lights” star shared pictures of Ethiopians with his 30 million followers accompanied by text that read: “My heart breaks for my people of Ethiopia as innocent civilians ranging from small children to the elderly are being senselessly murdered and entire villages are being displaced out of fear and destruction.”

“I will be donating $1 million to provide 2 million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme and encourage those who can to please give as well,” he wrote.

Topics: The Weeknd Ethiopia

Actress Lily Collins stuns in Georges Hobeika gown at 2021 SAG Awards

Lily Collins wearing Georges Hobeika for the 27th SAG Awards. Instagram --
Lily Collins wearing Georges Hobeika for the 27th SAG Awards. Instagram --
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

Actress Lily Collins stuns in Georges Hobeika gown at 2021 SAG Awards

Lily Collins wearing Georges Hobeika for the 27th SAG Awards. Instagram --
Updated 05 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Awards season is here and while it does bring the glamour and glitz back to fashion, this year things are a little different. Due to the ongoing pandemic and strict safety restrictions in place, celebrities are dressing up to the nines in the comfort of their own backyards and posting their glamorous get-ups via social media. The award season continues with the Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021, and the one-hour pre-taped ceremony had some memorable fashion moments despite the lack of a physical red carpet.

First up, there was British-American actress Lily Collins who presented an award wearing a pastel pink mini dress from Lebanese couture house Georges Hobeika that we could easily picture her “Emily in Paris” character wearing.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lily Collins (@lilyjcollins)

 The A-line gown featured a high collared neckline with short sleeves. The heavily-embellished dress also featured an explosion of pale pink jewels and floral embroidery that shone bright. Upon closer inspection, there was a pair of beaded wings stitched on the waistline. 

She completed the look with strappy Casadei heels and Cartier jewels.

“Puttin’ on the glitz for the @sagawards,” wrote Collins, who appeared from her home ahead of the pre-taped ceremony. “Might be a little dressed up for the location, but so excited to be a (virtual) presenter tonight! See you soon,” she added.

The sparkling gown was plucked from the Beirut-based brand’s Spring 2018 couture collection and was the brainchild of the label’s co-creative director Jad Hobeika, who reposted the 32-year-old actress on his Instagram feed and wrote: “@lilyjcollins wearing one of the first dresses I drew for @georgeshobeika.”

The fashion house’s Spring 2018 couture offering paid tribute to the cultural richness of ancient Greek civilization. Presented during Paris Fashion Week, the collection spilled over with strategically-placed laurel leaf appliques, crystal embroidery evoking Icarus’s wings and ultra-feminine diaphanous gowns.

Collins wasn’t the only star to champion Lebanese talent during the awards show, however.

American actress Jurnee Smollett wore a bordeaux taffeta, off-the-shoulder, high-low gown from Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad’s Pre-fall 2021 ready-to-wear collection. She paired the dramatic, plunging gown with diamond and ruby jewelry by Bulgari.

Elsewhere, Broadway star Merle Dandridge opted for a heavily-embellished Georges Chakra jumpsuit with a bright blue bow tied around the waist.

Topics: Lily Collins Georges Hobeika

Egyptian celebrities steal mummies show in Cairo

Egyptian celebrities steal mummies show in Cairo
Updated 05 April 2021
SALMA AHMED

Egyptian celebrities steal mummies show in Cairo

Egyptian celebrities steal mummies show in Cairo
  • The event featured actors Yousra, Mona Zaki, Ahmed Helmy and Nelly Karim, among others, all dressed in outfits that paid homage to ancient Egypt
Updated 05 April 2021
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: From actress Mona Zaki to timpani player Radwa Al-Beheiry, Egyptian women taking part in the Pharaoh’s Golden Parade in Cairo stole the show, as people found themselves mesmerized by their beauty.
Cairo hosted the parade as 22 royal mummies were transferred from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir to the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization in Fustat, which Egyptians and people all over the world tuned in to watch.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by هند صبري (@hendsabri)


The event featured actors Yousra, Mona Zaki, Ahmed Helmy and Nelly Karim, among others, all dressed in outfits that paid homage to ancient Egypt.
Similarly dressed were the singers Riham Abdel Hakim, Amira Selim and Nesma Mahgoub, who were backed by the United Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Nader Abbassi.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahmed Helmy (@ahmedhelmy)


“We felt how great Egypt is … it is a country of history,” Abdel Hakim said following her performance.
“We are proud of the event, and we had to play with all of our hearts,” timpani player Radwa Al-Beheiry said in a televised interview following the parade. She took to her Twitter account to thank those who complimented her and her talent. “It is an honor for me that I was a small part of this event,” she added.

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Youssra يسرا (@youssra)


Fashion and styling played a significant part in the event, as most outfits were either modern takes on ancient Egyptian clothing or directly inspired by it, designed by Nour Azazy, Farida Temraz, May Galal and Khaled Azzam.

 

 


The parade was led by model Miral Mahilian.
“Words cannot describe the feeling of walking along with the great pharaohs at the golden parade,” she said in an Instagram post.
The hashtag #Egypt_Impressed_The_World started trending on Twitter shortly after the event was over, with people expressing their views in more than 19,000 tweets.

 

Topics: National Museum of Egyptian Civilization

Related

March of the mummies: Egypt readies for pharaohs’ parade
Art & Culture
March of the mummies: Egypt readies for pharaohs’ parade
Special Pharaohs rule again as mummies parade through Cairo photos
Lifestyle
Pharaohs rule again as mummies parade through Cairo

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra opens virtual exhibition that contemplates life during the COVID-19 pandemic

One of the submissions include a series of paintings made during lockdown in the UK. Supplied
One of the submissions include a series of paintings made during lockdown in the UK. Supplied
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s Ithra opens virtual exhibition that contemplates life during the COVID-19 pandemic

One of the submissions include a series of paintings made during lockdown in the UK. Supplied
Updated 04 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: It’s been one year since the coronavirus pandemic hit, forcing museums, art galleries and exhibitions the world over to shut down as nations went into total lockdown. And while some cultural institutions have reopened to the public (with safety measures in place) within the last few weeks, others are still opting to go the virtual route. 

Saudi Arabia’s The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, also known as Ithra, recently launched a digital showcase titled “COVID-19 Exhibit” that aims to reflect on this unprecedented time. 

The virtual showcase, which will run for two years, is a collection of personal objects belonging to individuals around the world that symbolize this turbulent period.

#نبيها_صفر We want it “Zero”
Bedour Hussain Al-Yafie
Al-Dammam, Saudi Arabia

“Art is about connecting people through culture, but we connect maybe even more easily through common objects,” said Ithra curator and head of Ithra museum, Farah Abushullaih. 

The carefully-curated pieces include everyday items that helped people cope in a time of change as well as instruments, photos, notes and artworks.

Untitled
Fatema Alsraidy
United Arab Emirates

On display, there’s a ball of yarn and knitting needle, a jar of natural yeast, which the submitter learnt to grow during lockdown, a Playstation controller, a box of surgical face masks and a boarding pass from London to Jeddah before the travel ban to and from Saudi Arabia was implemented to prevent the spread of coronavirus, among other objects.

The 270 objects being showcased were selected from hundreds of online submissions that came from all around the world, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Australia, USA, Egypt, Germany, UK and more.

Topics: Saudi Arabia COVID-19 ITHRA

Related

Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia announces six more COVID-19 deaths
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan
Sport
Saudi Sports for All Federation launches fitness challenges at the start of Ramadan

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar tests positive as India virus surge worsens
  • Saturday also saw Indian spin star Axar Patel announce he had tested positive
  • The news came just a day after Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said he had been hospitalized as a precautionary measure after testing positive a week earlier
Updated 04 April 2021
AFP

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar said Sunday he has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the latest Indian celebrity to contract the virus as the vast nation battles a new wave of cases.
India reported 93,249 new daily infections on Sunday, according to health ministry data, the highest increase since September, taking the total known cases to almost 12.5 million.
“I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for Covid-19,” the 53-year-old actor tweeted.
Kumar said last year that he drinks cow urine daily to stay healthy — a practice some Hindus believe has medical benefits, including against the coronavirus.
He tweeted that he is now under home quarantine and has “sought necessary medical care.”
Saturday also saw Indian spin star Axar Patel announce he had tested positive and was in isolation ahead of the start of the lucrative Twenty20 Indian Premier League tournament.
The news came just a day after Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar said he had been hospitalized as a precautionary measure after testing positive a week earlier.
Single-day infections in the nation of 1.3 billion have been rising since early February when they fell to below 9,000 after peaking at almost 100,000 in September.
Experts have warned that infections are increasing at a faster pace in India, which has the world’s third-highest number of cases after the US and Brazil, compared to last year.
Maharashtra, where the country’s financial capital Mumbai is located, has been the worst-hit state or territory in recent weeks.
The megacity of 20 million people saw its highest single-day spike on Saturday with 9,090 fresh cases.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray tweeted Friday that “if things do not improve visibly in a couple of days and if no other solution is found, we will have to announce another lockdown like it is being done globally.”
Ahead of Sunday’s figures, India had recorded more than 456,000 cases in the last seven days — an increase of 37 percent compared to the previous week, according to an AFP database.
Brazil recorded over 505,000 cases for the same period but with a decreasing trend from the previous week, and the US reported 451,000 infections.
In neighboring Bangladesh, authorities said a seven-day lockdown would be imposed from Monday, with all domestic travel services including flights suspended, and malls and shops shut.
Banks would be allowed to open for just 2.5 hours on weekdays, while public and private sector businesses were told to only have a skeleton crew in their offices.
“The corona(virus) infections are spreading fast. The infection and death rates are jumping,” Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader said in a video message late Saturday.
“In view of the prevailing situation, the Sheikh Hasina government has decided to enforce a lockdown across the country for seven days starting from Monday.”
The nation of 168 million people has been grappling with a sharp rise in cases in recent weeks.
Health authorities reported 7,087 new cases on Sunday — the highest since the start of the pandemic — taking the infection toll to just under 640,000.

Topics: Coronavirus Bollywood Akshay Kumar

Related

India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
World
India’s daily coronavirus infections hit six-month high
Special Aging brothers in Hyderabad run last radio repair shop in southern Indian state photos
Offbeat
Aging brothers in Hyderabad run last radio repair shop in southern Indian state

Latest updates

The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
The Weeknd donates $1m to Ethiopian relief efforts
7 winners of Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for excellence in social work honored at ceremony
7 winners of Princess Seetah bint Abdul Aziz Award for excellence in social work honored at ceremony
Virgin Mobile UAE partners with Merkle
Virgin Mobile UAE partners with Merkle
Emirati fighters set for big impact at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Emirati fighters set for big impact at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute
Saudi fund gives women travel expense increase for daily commute

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.