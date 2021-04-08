REVIEW: ‘The Mauritanian’ has star power, but avoids the hard questions

LONDON: There were some raised eyebrows when the nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards included no mention of Kevin Macdonald’s legal drama “The Mauritanian” — but perhaps fewer than there may have been, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has (as in so many cases) restricted its wider release to streaming services, so audiences outside of America only now have the chance to see Macdonald’s adaption of Mohamedou Ould Slahi’s 2015 memoir “Guantánamo Diary.”
“The Mauritanian” stars Tahar Rahim as Slahi, and chronicles his 14-year captivity in the infamous US military prison, where he was held without charge. When defense attorneys Nancy Hollander (Jodie Foster) and Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) learn of Slahi’s situation, they find themselves facing down tenacious military prosecutor Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the might (not to mention the ability to drag its heels) of the US government.
Clocking in at just over two hours, “The Mauritanian” is not an easy watch — there are a lot of furrowed brows poring over documents, and some brutal enactments of the treatment Slahi was subjected to during his detention. Foster is a powerhouse as the no-nonsense Hollander and Cumberbatch is decent as the zealous prosecutor with an axe to grind, but Rahim puts in the most work as the embattled Mauritanian, showing us impotent rage, reconciled acceptance, philosophical forgiveness and everything in between.
But therein lies the main problem with this film. As viewers, we become so outraged by the treatment of Slahi, and the injustice of his story (even after securing his legal exoneration, he was held for another six years), that the level of grace and forgiveness that Rahim portrays — in the face of such deplorable and widespread malpractice behind the walls of Guantánamo — fails to resonate. As Macdonald reveals the shocking nature of the facility, and the far-reaching power that enabled it to operate with virtual impunity, there’s little in the way of direct accusation beyond some epilogue text.
Egyptian architect Hani Rashid: ‘We should design things that elevate our sense of what it is to be human’
The Egyptian architect on the importance of cultural heritage in design
Updated 08 April 2021
Denise Marray
LONDON: Architect Hani Rashid has a clear-sighted view of what his profession entails.
“For me our job is to bring out the best in people and their culture and put it into permanent reality — into buildings that might last for many lifetimes. That’s a big responsibility. Everything else we think we ‘must’ do as architects — help make clients wealthy, design icons as shrines to individuals or large entities, or embellish skylines — is all nonsense. That’s not really our job,” he told Arab News.
Rashid stressed the importance of societies retaining their own unique identities.
“Every culture carries beautifully rich and powerful traditions. Unfortunately, at times, we see that a self-inflicted neurosis and sense of misplaced shame sets in with certain cultures, and that (often) has a great deal to do with the dominance of another more powerful culture at its doorstep that makes people feel their roots and heritage need to be questioned and at times discarded. It happened historically in countries like India and Egypt under British rule, and in many ways American culture has prevailed throughout the world and at times impacted places not necessarily always for the better,” he said.
Rashid’s father’s work as an artist meant his family moved around a lot. Rashid was born in Cairo, but lived in Italy, Algeria, the UK and Canada as a child. He credits this experience for developing his sensitivity to other cultures.
“I had to speak Italian fluently as a kid in Rome. I had to speak French in Algeria. I had to get along with the kids in the playground in London. In my teenage years in Canada, I played hockey and picked up a Canadian accent,” he said. “Now, after almost three decades of living in New York, I have essentially become a New Yorker. I am a sort of cultural sponge with a desire to understand and immerse myself in places as deeply as I can.”
He recalled, for example, how on his first visit to Madinah he was captivated by the “surreal and impressive” urban atmosphere. “I arrived at four in the morning during Eid and the streets and mosques were teeming with people from all over the world. I was overwhelmed and fascinated by the whole place, its remarkable spirituality and celebration of the beauty and power of the human spirit,” he said.
When Rashid and his partner Lise Anne Couture, co-founders of the New York based architectural firm Asymptote, designed the W Abu Dhabi –Yas Island hotel, which spans the UAE capital’s Formula One racetrack, they paid special attention to local traditions and culture. Their design, Rashid explained, incorporated rich abstract artistry “taken in particular from looking at the nomadic traditions of movement across the desert combined with the precision of ancient Islamic art and craft traditions, as well as architecture.”
“When the Grand Prix runs every year, about 700 million people around the world tune in to watch the spectacle,” he added. “With each lap, the building is featured in live feeds and I feel this brings civic pride to the region.”
His work has taken him all over the world with projects in the Middle East, the US, China, Russia, Azerbaijan, South Korea, Malaysia, the Netherlands, Denmark, Italy, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Belgium, and Asymptote Architecture has won numerous awards in recognition of its contributions to the progress and merging of art and architecture.
Progress has its drawbacks, though, Rashid warned. While he is impressed with the ambition to utilize advanced technological innovation in architecture — a trend that is increasingly prevalent in the Gulf region — he believes there also needs to be a better understanding of the nature of the buildings and the relationship people will have with their immediate surroundings.
“I am a very big believer that architecture has to inspire — has to be powerful and beautiful. I think for the moment there is a little bit too much of an emphasis on the technological aspects and not enough on the human side of the equation,” he said. “It’s one of my pet peeves that many architects are too busy justifying their work through technology and catchphrases like ‘environmental sustainability’ and ‘intelligent’ building. As a profession we need to stand back and realize that we owe it to the world to design some remarkably beautiful things that not only solve problems but inspire and elevate our sense of what it is to be human.”
Rashid recently designed a large sports complex to be built in Qiddiya Entertainment City — Qiddiya Sport Park — and said he has been approached for possible hotels and hospital projects in NEOM, but that discussions are still in the early stages.
In March, Rashid participated in Healing Arts London, a five-day cultural program in response to the mental health crisis caused by COVID-19, presented by Culturunners’ “The Future is Unwritten” as part of the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Series of Events.
Over the past year, Rashid has been looking at the design of future hospitals and how medical networks could function better. He has researched this subject with his students at the Institute of Architecture at the University of Applied Arts in Vienna, where he holds the post of International Dean.
“When we design luxury hotels or residential towers, we spend a lot of time on the public lobbies and spaces and consider what a person feels when they enter a building,” Rashid said. “That thinking should be the same for a hospital — you should feel welcome in a well-designed, beautiful environment with all the amenities you would need in any public realm.”
He believes the pandemic will cause some major shifts in both working and living patterns.
“All of us are going to come out of this pandemic and realize we have to make the most of our surroundings. In architecture and design we are going to see a drive to make the most of our local situation and not see the local as something of less value than places that are far away,” he said.
“Also, there is no doubt we will see less focus on the office environment as we have known it. The idea that to be productive you have to work in a 50-plus-story skyscraper and sit shoulder-to-shoulder in a room full of other people with potentially no operable windows, is a scene we will one day look back on in the same way that today we look back on people crammed into factories in the late 19th century,” he concluded.
Get your negative test and enjoy a pre-COVID vacation throwback at the Soneva Jani resort
Updated 08 April 2021
Ashleigh Stewart
DUBAI: Being greeted with a handshake shouldn’t be such a jarring experience. But stepping into the restaurant at the Soneva Jani resort in the Maldives’ Noonu Atoll, this is how you’ll be welcomed. And in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it feels, well, strange.
Strange but safe: Masks are cast aside. Open buffets exist. Hands are shaken. On this island, at least momentarily, the pandemic does not exist.
The Maldives reopened to all international travellers on June 15, 2020, with the exception of the capital, Male, which remains largely off limits, due to COVID cases often emanating from there.
At the time of writing, the Maldives had recorded about 24,000 cases of COVID-19 and 66 deaths, from a population of roughly 531,000 people. It has administered around 233,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The country also has strict regulations and guidelines in place for managing resorts and guesthouse facilities, should an outbreak take place — so be prepared to pay (in most cases) for two weeks of quarantine in your luxury overwater villa if you do test positive.
Due to this perception of being a safe travel destination during the pandemic, tourists have been flocking to the island archipelago. In March, about 110,000 tourists arrived at Velana International Airport, compared to 59,630 in March 2020 and 156,553 in March 2019. Currently, around 3,550 people are arriving every day. Staff at Soneva say the resort is perhaps even busier now than it was over the 2019/2020 festive period.
Clearly, it’s vital to them that the Maldives continues to be a safe destination — and that their resort, especially, stays COVID-free. So safety (theirs and yours) is paramount.
While Velana is thronging with arrivals from all corners of the globe and your seaplane to Soneva will likely be full, there’s no chanting crowd awaiting your arrival to offer refreshments and a change to mingle . Instead, you’re picked up by speedboat and whisked off to your villa in isolation, where you’ll need to stay for most of that day, since Soneva requires you to take another PCR test on arrival, separate from the one you’ve already taken to board your international flight.
Fortunately, indoor quarantine here is luxurious. The overwater villas at Soneva Jani are some of the largest in the world. The island’s newest set of bungalows, its 27 ‘Chapter Two’ villas, are bigger than most Dubai apartments. There’s enough seating to comfortably host a football team, freshwater infinity pool, kitchen, retractable roof for stargazing, rooftop dining area and in some, a slide that will transport you from the villa’s rooftop to the azure waters below. Frankly, you’ll struggle to fit it all in during your 12-hour quarantine.
In-villa dining, courtesy of a team of cautious staff, is dropped off while you wile away your quarantine by the pool or in the ocean.
Once your results are through (between six to 12 hours), life goes back to normal. As in, pre-COVID normal. Staff and guests alike are free to go about their days without masks. High-fiving and handshakes are common. Physical distancing isn’t imposed — but is easy to achieve if you’d prefer to be extra-cautious.
Soneva Jani is based on a large island, and despite being home to 51 overwater villas and three island villas, most of which are full during our stay, it is blissfully quiet. The restaurants never seem to have more than a few other families or couples in at a time, and as most of the options are outdoors (Cinema Paradiso, the overwater, open-air theatre, being a very 2021 way to take in a movie), you’ll never feel cramped.
Excursions on the island are just as pandemic-friendly. The boats that provide dolphin cruises or snorkelling trips are huge, and the water is the perfect place to social distance.
At Soneva, the pre-pandemic holiday still exists. For a few nights, at least, you won’t be rushing back to your room to retrieve a forgotten mask, or feel the need to stare down anyone who accidentally gets a little too close.
The resort’s extra PCR test is imposed for this reason. If you do test positive, your quarantine is free. If you don’t, then the anxiety of travel in 2021 is relieved. For that reason alone, if you’re in need of a holiday at a time when safety is key, Soneva is a great option.
Saudi chef’s passion for cooking burns bright despite challenges of multiple sclerosis
One of the main things that helped Aljaadi overcome her depression was her passion for cooking
Updated 08 April 2021
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: Afnan Aljaadi was a freshman in college when she received the life-changing news that she had multiple sclerosis (MS) in 2008. Aljaadi is now one of Saudi Arabia’s leading chefs, specializing in French, Italian, and Asian cuisine. She talked to Arab News about how she has been able to make her dreams come true against the odds.
MS is a medical mystery. Its cause is still unknown, there is no cure yet, and symptoms and progress vary from person to person. It is a relatively rare autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system including the brain, cerebellum, and spinal cord. According to the American National Multiple Sclerosis Society, there are only 2.3 million people worldwide with a confirmed diagnosis of MS, 1 million of whom are in the US.
The first symptoms Aljaadi noticed back in 2008 were dizzy spells that would cause her to faint, sensitivity to sunlight, and migraines. Her college work began to suffer and her GPA dropped significantly. Unfortunately, she told Arab News, her college professors thought she was making excuses and faking her symptoms until she had been properly diagnosed.
After a series of tests and an MRI, she was transferred to a neurologist, who suggested brain and nerve radiation therapy. It took several more tests and visits to other neurologists before her diagnosis was confirmed.
“The disease was very strange. I had never heard of it before, but I am very thankful that I discovered the symptoms (early) and did not lose the ability to move,” Aljaadi said. “I was struggling so much in that first year because society did not accept the changes I was going through. That has turned me into a very reserved person.”
Aljaadi developed further symptoms: The frequency of her fainting increased, the left side of her face felt numb, and her skin became extremely sensitive to cold water. These are not uncommon — the lesions seen when patients with MS undergo an MRI can affect areas of the brain responsible for sensation, meaning many experience a loss of feeling in parts of their bodies, as well as blurred vision, weakness, and “brain fog.”
Like many people diagnosed with a life-altering condition, Aljaadi became depressed. “I went into a spiral of sadness and depression after acknowledging that I had been diagnosed with the disease and was not receptive to it,” she said.
The head of the neurology department at My Clinic in Jeddah, Dr. Rumaiza Hussein Alyafeai, a Saudi neurologist and consultant, and an MS specialist, explained how MS affects the brain and muscle function.
FASTFACT
MS is a medical mystery. Its cause is still unknown, there is no cure yet, and symptoms and progress vary from person to person. It is a relatively rare autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system including the brain, cerebellum, and spinal cord. According to the American National Multiple Sclerosis Society, there are only 2.3 million people worldwide with a confirmed diagnosis of MS, 1 million of whom are in the US.
“The immune system is not affected in itself, but some immune cells lose track of attacking foreign particles and they start to attack the myelin sheath (an insulating layer around the nerves) in the nervous system, hence the lesions start to appear,” she said.
“Among the most challenging obstacles that patients with MS might face is the lack of knowledge,” she continued. “Autoimmune diseases, in general, are quite difficult to handle as they have a variety of symptoms that make the patients pass through a sometimes overwhelming journey prior to having their diagnosis declared. You might start to see symptoms such as mood swings, depression, euphoria, forgetfulness, and emotional lability.”
One of the main things that helped Aljaadi overcome her depression was her passion for cooking. Having completed her college degree in six years, she started work as an administrator. But she also participated in several cooking competitions, and in 2013 she took part in “Master Chef,” which she credits with opening many doors for her.
She has now received two chef certifications from the acclaimed French-born Monégasque chef Alain Ducasse and French culinary school Le Cordon Bleu, and she is a certified professional pastry chef. She runs her own cake decoration business — @unemeringue (“My inspiration is generated from my passion in art, combined with my pastry skills to create edible art pieces with a unique fine taste,” she said) and has also joined the Middle Eastern food and lifestyle TV channel Fatafeat.
“The most challenging obstacle is losing control of my muscles, especially when I do my daily routine of work in pastries and cooking and all I feel is numbness,” she said. “But I am a survivor. I changed my lifestyle and understood what could hurt me. I’m still fighting it. It’s a matter of adapting and adjusting to a certain healthy lifestyle and habits to maintain a sustainable day-to-day routine.”
Finding the right diet has played an important role in living with her condition, she explained. Every patient’s dietary needs will differ, depending on their blood type and their family’s medical history.
“I follow a gluten-free diet,” Aljaadi said. “I avoid lactose, I increased the amount of vegetables I was eating and reduced my meat intake.” Exercise, especially walking, is also crucial, she added. “Continuing treatment without a healthy lifestyle will not give any satisfactory results.”
But it’s not just her physical well-being that Aljaadi needs to pay attention to, she explained. “Visiting a psychologist — just talking to a (professional) — helped me a lot,” she said. “It improved my confidence and (increased my belief) in Allah’s mercy, with patience and persistence, to accomplish my ambition.”
“Most MS patients are great warriors and heroes of their own unique stories,” Alyafeai said. “They almost always cope well with the disease (with the help of) their neurologists.”
For anyone else with MS, Aljaadi has some advice. “I’d encourage you to let go of your comfort zone to avoid bouts of depression,” she said. “Remember that your persistence is a source of energy for others who are suffering.”
Saudi Arabia’s National Choir ready to welcome new voices
Applicants can apply through the e-platform https://engage.moc.gov.sa/reg_form/tracks/278/new from April 7 until May 30
Updated 08 April 2021
Arab News
JEDDAH: Applications are now open for Saudi singers wishing to join Saudi Arabia’s National Choir.
The choir is one of the commission’s initiatives to develop the music sector in the Kingdom. The professional national band will participate in performances at home and around the world.
Applicants must be Saudi nationals aged 18 and above with some signing experience. They must be able to sing the main Eastern “maqams,” the melodic modes used in traditional Arabic music.
Aspiring singers must also upload a high-quality and clear-sound two-minute video of their solo voice, without using sound enhancements from a studio.
Through this initiative, the music commission aims to “form the national choir on scientific bases. The choir will represent the Kingdom locally and internationally in music events. It will also support and empower Saudi talent, and enhance the applicants’ performance.”
Applicants can apply through the e-platform https://engage.moc.gov.sa/reg_form/tracks/278/new from April 7 until May 30.
In February 2020, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture set up 11 new cultural authorities to drive the development of sectors such as films, fashion, music, heritage and the arts which aims to promote culture as a lifestyle, contribute to economic growth and enhance the Kingdom’s position internationally.
The Music Commission is headed by Jihad Al-Khalidi, who has more than 33 years of experience in music. She was a violinist in the Egyptian Orchestra for eight years.
Decoder
Maqam
Maqam is the system of melodic modes used in traditional Arabic music. Applicants to Saudi Arabia's National Choir must be able to sing the main Eastern “maqams.”
Model Mariah Idrissi reveals Ramadan excitement in online series
Updated 07 April 2021
Arab News
DUBAI: This week, British-Pakistani-Moroccan model Mariah Idrissi sat down for an intimate conversation with the Muslim N’ Young podcast’s “Ramadan Remedies IG Live Tour,” an online social media series that invites special guests to talk about their faith, experiences during Ramadan, and overcoming struggles and hardships.
The “Ramadan Healing Live IG Tour” series, which was founded by co-hosts Jibreel Salaam and Mohamed Hassan, kicked off on March 23. Previous guests include Toronto-based social media influencer Falafel Kimchi, actress and musician Boshia Rae Jean, and award-winning author Tariq Toure.
The 28-year-old often takes to her Instagram account to open up about her faith and has recently shared her excitement about the Holy Month on social media.
“Who’s looking forward to Ramadan?!” she asked her 92,500 Instagram followers. “I am, I actually found last year to be one of the most peaceful and spiritual. Hoping this year is more blessed for us all insha’Allah,” she added.
Born in northwest London to Moroccan and Pakistani parents, the model gained prominence after becoming the first hijab-wearing model to be featured in a campaign for global retailer H&M.
The show is about two friends running an Indo-Chinese take-away whilst chasing a dream in the Entertainment industry but hiding it from their cultural parents. Idrissi co-wrote the story alongside Vietnamese actor Michael Truong.
“I still remember Islah shouting in excitement when we were brainstorming saying ‘that’s sick! Write that down!’” said Idrissi of working on the show. “I love being able to tell stories that matter, stories that don’t get to be heard. When Islah came to me with the idea we were both able to put our South Asian spin on it and I really enjoyed developing the storyline.”