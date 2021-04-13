Iran admits nuclear plant hit by blast

JEDDAH:Iran admitted on Monday that an explosion had disabled uranium enrichment centrifuges at its flagship Natanz nuclear plant.
Officials in Tehran initially claimed that a power cut on Sunday had disrupted activities at Natanz, the center of Iran’s nuclear program, but it later emerged that Israel’s Mossad spy agency had carried out a cyberattack on the plant.
The attack came amid diplomatic efforts by Iran and the US to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, after former US President Donald Trump abandoned it three years ago and reimposed sanctions.
The Israelis “want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday.
“We will not fall into their trap. We will not allow this act of sabotage to affect the nuclear talks, but we will take our revenge.”
Israel and US allies in the Gulf strongly oppose restoration of the deal in its current form, without also addressing Iran’s ballistic missile program and its regional meddling through proxy militias in Iraq, Yemen and elsewhere.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after talks on Monday with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: “I will never allow Iran to obtain the nuclear capability to carry out its genocidal goal of eliminating Israel, and Israel will continue to defend itself against Iran’s aggression and terrorism.”
Sunday’s attack on Natanz came a day after Iran started up advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, which are banned under the nuclear deal.
“Our nuclear experts are assessing the damage but I can assure you that Iran will replace damaged centrifuges in Natanz with advanced ones,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi had promised extra rations for the holy month
“Ramadan fills me with dread. We need a lot of things for the house and new clothes for the children,” says a 32-year-old civil servant
BAGHDAD: Faced with sharp price rises, a decline in the buying power of the dinar and rising unemployment, Iraqis enter the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan with a feeling of dread.
“After a whole day of fasting, we have to eat something,” even if the price of a kilo of tomatoes has more than doubled, said Umm Hussein, a single mother of five who has no salary.
She struggles each month to raise the $45 rent for their modest home.
Like 16 million of Iraq’s 40-million population living under the poverty line, Umm Hussein relies on her ration card for food.
Under the legacy from the 1990s when Iraq’s Saddam Hussein was under a stringent international embargo, every Iraqi whose household heads earns less than $1,000 a month is entitled to certain basic provisions at subsidised prices.
But this year, “we’ve only received the rations for February,” said Abu Seif, 36, who like his father before him has the job of distributing bags of subsidised goods.
“We still haven’t got the rations for Ramadan,” during which Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, a period that starts this week.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhemi had promised extra rations for the holy month. But “people are coming in or calling every day to ask when they’re arriving,” said Abu Seif.
In Abu Ammar’s grocery store, the credit line has been stretched so far that he fears not being able to pay his suppliers any more.
With prices rising sharply, “some families owe more than 200,000 dinars” ($130), the grocer told AFP.
The authorities in energy-rich Iraq, with revenues slashed by the decline in world oil prices, last year devalued the dinar, which has lost 25 percent of its value against the dollar.
As a result, for example, the price for a bottle of cooking oil has gone up to 2,500 dinars, from 1,500 dinars.
On top of price hikes, Covid-19 restrictions such as lockdowns and curfews have killed jobs, especially the day jobs on which many Iraqis rely following decades of conflict.
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization says Iraqis are trapped in a vicious circle.
“Over 90 percent of small and medium enterprises in the food and agriculture sector reported being severely to moderately affected by the pandemic. To cope with decreased revenue, more than 50 percent either let staff go or reduced salaries,” it says.
A joke doing the rounds on Iraqi social media goes something like: “This year, salaries are in the group of death with Covid-19 and Eid Al-Fitr (the feast marking the end of Ramadan). Not sure they will make it though to the next round.”
Haider, a 32-year-old civil servant, says it’s no laughing matter.
“Ramadan fills me with dread. We need a lot of things for the house and new clothes for the children,” he said.
Even in normal times, he struggles to pay the rent, for daily expenses and electricity charges with his monthly salary of $600.
Electricity is one of the heaviest financial burdens, in a country with at times 20-hours-a-day power cuts that force Iraqis to turn to private generators that run on pricey fuel.
Abu Ahmad, a 32-year-old colleague, says he will skip the traditions this Ramadan.
“I’m not going to be giving big dinners at my place, so as not to spread Covid,” he said. “But also, because I can’t afford it.”
Shoukry: Reducing Egypt's water rights is a hostile act
Egypt’s top diplomat urged Moscow to help settle its dispute with Ethiopia over dam project
Egypt and Sudan deem the dam project a threat if filled and operated without a legally binding agreement
Updated 13 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has warned that curtailing his country’s water rights would constitute a hostile act.
Shoukry referenced international law in his statements and said that the issue must be addressed through diplomatic measures and the intervention of international parties.
He highlighted the intransigence of Ethiopia, saying that the country continues to take unilateral measures outside the framework of international law.
The minister also said that Egypt was closely coordinating with Sudan in a combined effort to persuade Ethiopia to change its mind before the second filling of the dam, which Ethiopia is seeking to achieve next July.
If damage occurs, the two downstream countries will take measures to protect their national and water security and deal with any irresponsible behavior from Ethiopia, said the minister.
On the eve of his talks with his Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Cairo, Shoukry said Egypt believes that Russia will play a positive role in the Renaissance Dam issue.
Report finds drugs, negligence led to fatal Egypt train collision
Two observers in the department revealed that they had violated their work duties
At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in the March 26 crash near Sohag in southern Egypt
Updated 13 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egypt’s Public Prosecution said that railway employees acted with gross negligence in the Sohag train accident after finding that the driver and assistant “were not present” in the cab car at the time of the collision.
It comes as the prosecution releases its report into the fatal crash, which killed 20 people and wounded 199 others.
According to a statement, the superintendent of the nearby Maragha station tower had consumed hashish before the crash, while the assistant driver of the train consumed the same drug and Tramadol, a pain medication.
The investigation revealed that the “distinguished train” (special train) had stopped before the Senussi crossing between two railway stations, Maragha and Tahta, for several minutes.
It then passed two crossings and collided with another train that had stopped.
Investigations confirmed that the head of the Central Control Department in Assiut left his workplace at the time of the accident, despite the responsibility of the department to monitor the movement of trains in the area.
Two observers in the department revealed that they had violated their work duties.
They failed to provide crucial information to either train regarding the situation on the tracks.
Despite one employee claiming that two failed attempts to contact the moving train were made, records from a telecommunications company show that no attempts were made to alert the driver.
The Public Prosecution listened to conversations recorded by communications devices at the department’s headquarters and analyzed recordings from Sohag station.
Authorities also found that the driver and assistant of the moving train had turned off the vehicle’s automatic control system just before the accident.
The assistant driver also forged a document that was intended to be signed by the driver of the train, who was not present in the cab car.
A report by Egypt’s Forensic Medical Authority confirmed that the signature on the document was written by the assistant.
River, road and rail: Egypt, Sudan move forward with joint projects
The railway line between Egypt and Sudan is expected to be completed over a three-year period beginning next July
Updated 13 April 2021
Mohammed Abu Zaid
CAIRO: Egyptian Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir said that the railway connecting Egypt and Sudan will extend more than 450 kilometers and cost between 4 to 5 billion Egyptian pounds ($254.6 million-$318.73 million).
Al-Wazir, who is visiting Khartoum as head of an official delegation, said that the main purpose of his trip is to move talks with Sudan forward and begin implementation of the projects.
“My visit to Sudan comes within the framework of continuous cooperation and mutual visits between the two countries,” he added.
As part of the cooperation, several major transport projects will be implemented in Sudan, he said.
These include river constructions, roads and railways networks. Egypt has increased shipments of ceramics and iron to Sudan as part of the development of the Wadi Halfa port and the construction of a new dock.
The project has “full Egyptian participation and Egyptian financing,” in order to “maximize trade between the two countries,” Al-Wazir said.
He added that Egypt’s Ministry of Transport has completed preliminary studies regarding rail links between the two countries.
Research is also being conducted in partnership with Cairo University to facilitate the movement and transfer of goods between the two countries.
The railway line between Egypt and Sudan is expected to be completed over a three-year period beginning next July.
Al-Wazir said there are also plans to link the two countries by land, and that officials are overseeing the completion of a road from Cairo to Aswan.
The road, which will reach the Egyptian border, will contain six lanes, he said, adding that more than 1,155 kilometers of roads are being developed elsewhere.
Al-Wazir also revealed plans for a central station in the Wadi Halfa region for the exchange of goods on two rail tracks.
The minister said that Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi had directed authorities to “meet all the Sudanese demands” regarding the joint construction projects.
On Lebanon's civil war anniversary, veterans warn: 'Do not repeat history'
‘No one is held accountable, we are facing systematic destruction of the state,’ says lawyer
Updated 13 April 2021
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: As Lebanon marks the 46th anniversary of its bloody civil war on April 13, public figures are warning that the country’s worsening crisis could lead to new conflict.
Though the regional and international situation is now different, Lebanon still faces the same fault lines that lead to the eruption of war in 1975.
The country’s unprecedented economic and social crisis, coupled with political gridlock, presents a situation that some are warning is reminiscent of pre-war Lebanon.
In 1990, fighting stopped after the signing of the Taif Agreement, which established a political settlement that has remained until today.
The brutal 15-year war killed more than 150,000 people and left 300,000 others with long-term injuries. On top of that, 17,000 people were missing by the end of the conflict, while more than 1 million Lebanese — one-third of the population — were displaced.
In March 1991, a general amnesty law was issued for all war crimes, with the exception of kidnappings, which were considered persistent crimes.
Militias were disbanded, except for Hezbollah, which kept its weapons under the rubric of resisting the Israeli enemy. Today, Hezbollah holds the largest arsenal of weapons in the country, an amount 10 times larger than that of Lebanon’s army.
Nizar Saghieh, a laywer and representative of the Committee of the Families of Kidnapped and Disappeared, told Arab News: “The war was based on the logic that the strong party rules by force of arms.
“We are still being ruled this way. No one is being held accountable and there is no recognition of the law.”
He added: “It is true that military and war actions stopped with the end of the civil war, but in practice, the post-war system is one that restored all war values to control the country and reduced public policy to war leaders, and now we live in the midst of a system in which no one is held accountable.
“We are living in disaster after the Aug. 4 explosion and we are experiencing an economic collapse.
“This means that we are in the stage of systematic destruction of the state. The strong do not feel that there should be a law that embraces equality.”
The fate of those who disappeared during the war remains relevant today, Saghieh said. “Those in power try to push people to forget the past and they want us to live by the same trick.
“Therefore, the mass graves were not revealed so that the system would not be exposed.”
Saghieh added: “Closing the file of the missing requires determining their fate in order to know whether their murder was committed before or after the issuance of the general amnesty.”
Progressive Socialist Party Secretary Zafer Nasser said that a political settlement must be reached if Lebanon is to avoid repeating history.
“Our reality may take us to what is more dangerous than a war, and that is a state of chaos that makes it impossible to control where the country is headed,” he said.
“Therefore, the party calls for and insists on the proposal of a settlement to avoid entering into chaos.
“As for the discussion about foreign interference in Lebanon and the possibility of it leading to war, what can be said is that Lebanon is so fragile that regional influences may pull it right or left.”
On Hezbollah’s weapons arsenal, Nasser told Arab News: “It is being debated and, in our opinion, will be resolved through a defense strategy and an internal dialogue among the Lebanese, because any other formula will lead to a problem.
“I do not think that disarming Hezbollah will happen soon, given the regional equation controlling a path of this kind.”
Antoine Zahra, a former Lebanese Forces member who took part in the civil war, ruled out “any scenario for a new civil war in Lebanon.”
He told Arab News: “The conditions Lebanon is going through today are not similar to those of the previous war, but we are in a situation that may lead us to something worse than a military war, and that is chaos.
“Hezbollah’s weapons cannot be used inside Lebanon, but these weapons remain as a result of Hezbollah’s regional links, as it is part of a project to control the region.
“Even if Iran is heading to negotiations, it still keeps Lebanon as a bargaining chip. And Hezbollah needs the Israeli enemy and will not abandon the argument of fighting the enemy.
“In my opinion, the solution is to end the Iranian project in the region, and until this is done, we are not able to devise solutions at home.”