Saudi Arabia and Greece sign defense agreement

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held talks with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Greece, aspects of joint cooperation in various fields, and ways to support and develop it. They also discussed current regional issues and the efforts made toward solving them.
#Jeddah: FM @NikosDendias & DefMin @npanagioto are received by Crown Prince of #SaudiArabia Mohammed bin Salman – exchange of views on dvpts in the region, further advancing bilateral cooperation discussed pic.twitter.com/j9H4U7Xq25
— Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) April 20, 2021
The meeting was attended by Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, along with Greece’s Minister of National Defense Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Kingdom and Greece signed an agreement related to defense cooperation during a series of ministerial meetings in Riyadh.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Saudi and Greek foreign ministers signed an agreement regarding draft arrangements for the legal status of the Greek armed forces participating in supporting the Kingdom’s defense capabilities.
Prince Faisal then held official talks with the two visiting ministers to discuss bilateral relations, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
They also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual concern.
FM @NikosDendias & #SaudiArabia FM @FaisalbinFarhan sign Status of Forces Agreement b/w &
Ο ΥΠΕΞ Ν.Δένδιας & ο ΥΠΕΞ Σαουδικής Αραβίας Faisal bin Farhan υπογράφουν Συμφωνία Διευθέτησης Καθεστώτος Ενόπλων Δυνάμεων μεταξύ & pic.twitter.com/woAWKHmeFC
— Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) April 20, 2021
Following the meeting, Panagiotopoulos said “Greece and Saudi Arabia are linked by strong friendships, have common concerns about current geostrategic challenges and a common vision for the future.”
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also held talks with Dendias and his accompanying delegation.
Nayef Al-Hajraf, secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), met Dendias and Panagiotopoulos, where he stressed the importance of growing Gulf-Greek relations.
Al-Hajraf and Dendias signed a memorandum of understandingfor consultations on issues of common interest between the GCC’s General Secretariat and the Greek government.
Al-Hajraf said the agreement included a mechanism for cooperating and consulting in the political, economic, commercial and investment fields.
FM @NikosDendias & @GCC SecGen Nayef bin Falah Al Hajraf sign Memorandum of Understanding for the establishment of consultations on matters of common interest pic.twitter.com/nubzyrLKgA
— Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) April 20, 2021