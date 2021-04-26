You are here

French billionaires said to eye truce in battle for Qatar-backed Lagardere

French billionaires said to eye truce in battle for Qatar-backed Lagardere
Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, attends the company's shareholders meeting in Paris. (Reuters)
Reuters

French billionaires said to eye truce in battle for Qatar-backed Lagardere

French billionaires said to eye truce in battle for Qatar-backed Lagardere
  • Qatar's sovereign fund holds 13 percent of media group
  • Saga transfixes top political circles in France
Reuters

PARIS: Two of France’s richest businessmen are close to a deal over media and publishing company Lagardere that would hit pause on their attempts to cherry-pick its assets for several years, three sources close to the discussions said on Sunday.
Vincent Bollore, the top shareholder in Lagardere via his Vivendi group, and luxury goods tycoon Bernard Arnault, also a Lagardere investor, have been at the center of a tussle over the firm and its influential media outlets for months.
The saga has transfixed top political circles in France a year ahead of a presidential election, with some in President Emmanuel Macron’s camp fearing that Bollore could seize assets like Lagardere’s Europe 1 radio and build up a powerful ring-wing outlet that would go against his campaign.
The three sources familiar with the talks said that Bollore, LVMH boss Arnault and Lagardere’s CEO Arnaud Lagardere are finalizing a deal that would include a five-year pact not to dismantle the company.
The details of the agreement and shareholder alliances as well as what would happen to some Lagardere assets, such as Europe 1 and the Journal du Dimanche (JDD) newspaper, have not yet been finalized, the people added.
They cautioned that the deal had not yet been signed and that the talks could come off the boil at the last minute.
Lagardere is due to hold a board meeting on Monday, the sources said.
Arnaud Lagardere, who runs the indebted company founded by his late father, would be ready to let go of an arcane “commandite” structure as part of the deal, the three sources added.
That set-up gave him the power of veto over many key decisions despite holding only 7 percent of the shares, and had been a major obstacle to any takeover attempts of the company.
The “commandite” has been the target of criticism from hedge fund Amber Capital, which has waged an activist campaign against Lagardere’s management over its governance.
Vivendi holds 27 percent of Lagardere, ahead of Amber with 20 percent and Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund with 13 percent, while Bernard Arnault has just under 8 percent and has also invested in Arnaud Lagardere’s personal holding company.
“This deal would help clarify the governance problem. There were two layers before, now there would only be one,” one of the people close to the talks said.
It is not yet clear, however, how the pact can be cemented to avoid takeover bids on Lagardere, including by Vivendi, and whether there will be get-out clauses. Sources have previously said that Amber and the Qataris are keen to eventually sell out.
Under the deal being discussed, Bollore could be a big winner. Vivendi could get three Lagardere board seats, one of the sources said.
Arnaud Lagardere would get to run the company for five years, the three source said. Les Echos newspaper reported on Saturday that his stake could also be increased to 14%.
Bernard Arnault had been keen to snap up the JDD newspaper or Paris Match magazine, sources previously told Reuters.
The truce would at least meet one of the billionaire’s goals, which had been to help Arnaud Lagardere keep his job at the top and avoid a full break-up of the group, another of the sources familiar with the talks said.
Arnault’s investment has so far been profitable, this second source said.

Topics: luxury media France Qatar

Dubai bank joins robo-advisory investment trend with new app

Dubai bank joins robo-advisory investment trend with new app
Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai bank joins robo-advisory investment trend with new app

Dubai bank joins robo-advisory investment trend with new app
  • The bank worked with Belgium-based wealthtech company InvestSuite to develop “CBD Investr”
Updated 21 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD) has launched a robo-advisory investment application, as demand for online trading grows.
The bank worked with Belgium-based wealthtech company InvestSuite to develop “CBD Investr,” a mobile application that uses smart algorithms to actively manage investment portfolios.
“CBD Investr offers customers convenient access to globally diversified and personalized portfolios of stocks, bonds and other asset classes using low-cost exchange traded funds (ETFs),” it said in a statement.
Customers can use the app without a bank account with CBD.
Robo-advising trading platforms including Robinhood, e-Toro, and the UAE-based Sarwa has been gaining traction in recent years, even accelerated by the pandemic.
One study said assets under management in the robo-advisory sector could reach up to $2.845 trillion in 2025.
Some analysts argued this demand is due to the fact that these platforms offer relatively lower fees, and give users more flexibility in their investment amounts.

Topics: Dubai UAE banking trading

Orascom Construction adds $650m to its backlog in first quarter

Orascom Construction adds $650m to its backlog in first quarter
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

Orascom Construction adds $650m to its backlog in first quarter

Orascom Construction adds $650m to its backlog in first quarter
  • Projects in Egypt comprised 85 percent of new awards during the first quarter
Updated 25 min 49 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Orascom Construction added $650 million of new awards to its backlog in the first three months of the year.
These new awards represent an 8 percent increase from a year earlier, the company said.
Projects in Egypt comprised 85 percent of new awards during the first quarter as the group added contracts across the health care, roads, infrastructure and commercial sectors.
New awards in the US, which accounted for the balance, were mostly commercial and light industrial projects.
The estimated consolidated backlog stood at $5.3 billion as of March 31 2021, it said.

Topics: Orascom Construction construction Egypt

Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE's Mubadala for $1.1bn

Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE’s Mubadala for $1.1bn
Updated 33 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE’s Mubadala for $1.1bn

Delek may sell Israeli gas field stake to UAE’s Mubadala for $1.1bn
  • The deal, if finalized, would be one of the most significant developments since Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize ties last year
Updated 33 min 19 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Delek Drilling said on Monday it had signed a non-binding deal to sell its stake in the east Mediterranean natural gas field Tamar to Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Petroleum for $1.1 billion.
The deal, if finalized, would be one of the most significant developments since Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize ties last year.
The Tamar gas field is one of Israel’s primary energy sources and is able to produce 11 billion cubic meters of gas each year. That is enough to cover much of the Israeli market as well as exports to Egypt and Jordan. Delek holds a 22% stake in the field, which is operated by Chevron.
Delek, which also holds a major stake in the even larger Leviathan gas field nearby, is selling its Tamar stake to comply with government moves to open the market to more competition.
Delek said the aim was to try to complete the deal, which would require approval by Israel’s Energy Ministry, by the end of May.

Topics: Delek Israel UAE Mubadala

Abu Dhabi's IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition

Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition

Abu Dhabi’s IHC boosts health care portfolio with new acquisition
  • The acquisition will allow UAE-based RPM to further expand to other Gulf countries, as well as in the African continent
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: International Holding Company (IHC), an Abu Dhabi-based conglomerate, has acquired a 40 percent stake in emergency health care provider Response Plus Medical Services (RPM).
RPM offers on-site health care management and medical emergency transfers from remote work sites – usually for the oil and gas sector, chemical industries, as well as construction sites.
“IHC has a mission to transform health care and this acquisition expands our reach, scale and expertise to pursue our commitment on a truly regional and international level,” IHC chief Syed Basar Shueb said in a statement.
The acquisition will allow UAE-based RPM to further expand to other Gulf countries, as well as in the African continent where on-site health care management is crucial, he added.
RPM already has a presence in Saudi Arabia and Oman since 2019. It currently has more than 200 site clinics, and operates the largest fleet of ambulances in the UAE.
IHC has been investing in the health care industry over the last six months including in UK-based DNA sequencing firm Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Quantlase Lab, and Tamouh Healthcare.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi Healthcare IHC

Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%

Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News
Arab News

Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%

Saudi National Bank profits jump 20%
  • The bank said profits were driven by stronger total operating income and lower expenses including impairments
Updated 26 April 2021
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi National Bank reported a 20 percent rise in first quarter net profit to SR3.41 billion ($907.6 million) compared to a year earlier.
The bank said profits were driven by stronger total operating income and lower expenses including impairments.
Total operating income gained 8.8 percent from a year earlier, it said. At the same time, total operating expenses including impairments fell 8.9 percent mainly due to lower salaries and employee-related expenses.
Overall net impairment charges for expected credit losses fell by 29 percent to SR280 million.
Saudi National Bank (SNB) officially came into being in March with the formal approval by shareholders of the merger between National Commercial Bank (NCB) and Samba Financial Group (Samba).
The new lender was heralded as the national champion of the Kingdom’s banking industry –tasked not only with delivering shareholder value but also financing economic development, supporting Vision 2030 projects, and facilitating trade and capital flows with the region and the rest of the world.

Topics: Saudi National Bank Finance banking

