You are here

Coronavirus
Coronavirus

New protocols for public entry to stadiums, sports facilities

Spectators can now be admitted to statiums or sports facilities under a new set of guidelines. (SPA file photo)
Spectators can now be admitted to statiums or sports facilities under a new set of guidelines. (SPA file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vyept

Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

New protocols for public entry to stadiums, sports facilities

New protocols for public entry to stadiums, sports facilities
  • People recorded in the Tawakkalna as "immune" from COVID-19 can now be admitted in sports arenas
Updated 10 min 19 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Sports on Wednesday issued new guidance for mass entry to stadiums and sports facilities, which included a number of important precautionary measures.

The protocols included social distancing and the wearing of masks, in addition to the mechanism for crowd entry and preventing gatherings inside the stands or at the doors.

The new guidance specified the categories of people that will be allowed to attend sports matches, according to what appears in the Tawakkalna app. 

People can be admitted if they are “immune” (having completed both doses of the vaccine), “immune after infection” (having recovered from the virus within the last six months), or “immune by the first dose” (having received the first dose of the vaccine).

Entry will also be permitted for people over seven and under 18, provided that their condition on Tawakkalna app is not “infected.” 

The new list of protocols follows an announcement on March 20, which limited sports match crowds to 40 percent of their total capacity from May 17.

The ministry said it had taken the necessary measures with sports federations and clubs to implement the protocols to ensure the health and safety of everyone. 

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia reported 13 more COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 7,111.

The Ministry of Health reported 1,020 new cases, meaning that 429,389 people have now contracted the disease. There are 9,268 active cases, 1,352 of which are in critical condition.

According to the ministry, 342 of the newly recorded cases were in Riyadh, 276 in Makkah, 133 in the Eastern Province and 56 in Madinah.

In addition, 908 patients had recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 413,010 recoveries.

Saudi Arabia has so far conducted 17,740,919 PCR tests, with 71,040 carried out in the past 24 hours.

Saudi health clinics set up by the ministry as testing hubs or treatment centers have helped hundreds of thousands of people around the Kingdom since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Among those testing hubs are Taakad (make sure) centers and Tetamman (rest assured) clinics.

Taakad centers provide COVID-19 testing for those who show no or mild symptoms or believe they have come into contact with an infected individual, while the Tetamman clinics offer treatment and advice to those with virus symptoms, such as fever, loss of taste and smell and breathing difficulties.

Appointments to either service can also be made through the ministry’s Sehhaty app.

Saudis and expats in the Kingdom continue to receive their COVID-19 jabs, with 11,075,209 people inoculated so far.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

Saudi Arabia records 13 COVID-19 deaths, 1,020 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia records 13 COVID-19 deaths, 1,020 new cases
Saudi authorities ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities ramp up anti-coronavirus health tours

Serena, playing her 1,000th career match, crashes out of Italian Open

Serena, playing her 1,000th career match, crashes out of Italian Open
Updated 13 May 2021
AFP

Serena, playing her 1,000th career match, crashes out of Italian Open

Serena, playing her 1,000th career match, crashes out of Italian Open
  • The early exit is a blow three weeks before the French Open in Paris on May 30
Updated 13 May 2021
AFP

ROME: Serena Williams, playing the 1,000th WTA match of her career, lost on her return after nearly three months away to Nadia Podoroska in the second round of the WTA Italian Open on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old eighth seed fell 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 in under just two hours to the 44th-ranked Argentine, a surprise semifinalist at last year’s Roland Garros.

Williams, a four-time Rome winner and 23-time Grand Slam champion, had not played since her semifinal defeat in the Australian Open this year.

The early exit is a blow three weeks before the French Open in Paris on May 30 where the American continues her bid to equal Australia’s Margaret Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam trophies.

Despite a battling performance Williams could not wear down the 24-year-old Argentine who broke the American twice in the first set. Podoroska forced a tiebreak with an ace and squandered three set points before sealing the set.

In the second, Williams was trailing 5-2 but held and broke the Argentine to love while she served for the match to level at 5-5.

Podoroska held her nerve to earn three match points to secure just her third career win over a top-10 player, all in the last eight months.

For Williams it was her 149th defeat, with 851 wins over the course of a WTA career covering 1,000 matches.

But she will not get to celebrate with the Rome public, with spectators only allowed from Thursday’s third round at the Foro Italico while limited to a 25 percent capacity.

Podoroska next meets Croatia’s Petra Martic, who earlier beat France’s Kristina Mladenovic 7-5, 6-3. 

Topics: Serena Williams Italian Open Nadia Podoroska

Related

Serena ends 9-month title drought at Italian Open
Sport
Serena ends 9-month title drought at Italian Open
Zverev clay-court horror show continues with Italian Open exit
Sport
Zverev clay-court horror show continues with Italian Open exit

UEFA begins legal battle with Super League holdouts Real, Barca and Juve

UEFA begins legal battle with Super League holdouts Real, Barca and Juve
Updated 13 May 2021
AFP

UEFA begins legal battle with Super League holdouts Real, Barca and Juve

UEFA begins legal battle with Super League holdouts Real, Barca and Juve
  • The maximum punishment under UEFA’s disciplinary pathway is a two-year ban from European competition
Updated 13 May 2021
AFP

LAUSANNE: UEFA on Wednesday initiated disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs yet to renounce the aborted European Super League project.

European football’s governing body has appointed disciplinary inspectors to conduct an investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA rules by the clubs “in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project,”  it announced.

“Further information regarding this matter will be made available in due course.” 

UEFA last week said it would take “appropriate action” against the three clubs who still support the proposed Super League, a competition that would guarantee its founding members involvement every season, instead of having to qualify.

It did not specify the violations that may have been committed, although its statutes prohibit “combinations or alliances” between clubs without the body’s permission.

The maximum punishment under UEFA’s disciplinary pathway is a two-year ban from European competition, while club officials could be banned from any football-related activity.

However, UEFA’s options are clouded by a ruling from a commercial court in Madrid on April 20.

The court banned UEFA and FIFA from making any moves to block a Super League or taking any disciplinary measures against the clubs, players or officials involved.

It is also unclear what penalties the clubs that have withdrawn may owe to the remaining clubs for breaking their agreement to join the Super League.

The Super League was announced on April 18 but two days later it collapsed as the six Premier League clubs withdrew after angry protests from supporters and under pressure from the British government.

Nine of the original 12 clubs have now dropped out.

Tottenham, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, Inter Milan and AC Milan were on Friday given a financial penalty by UEFA for their involvement.

They committed to taking “all steps within their power” to end their involvement in the breakaway league and agreed to participate in UEFA competitions for which they qualify. They also agreed to pay fines of 100 million euros ($121 million) if they ever seek to play in an “unauthorized” competition.

In response, Real, Barca and Juventus continued to defend the Super League proposal and condemned what it termed “threats” from UEFA.

The clubs issued a joint statement that said “the founding clubs have suffered, and continue to suffer, unacceptable third-party pressures (and) threats.”

“This is intolerable under the rule of law,” they added.

The trio said the Super League had been launched “with the aim of providing solutions to the current unsustainable situation in the football industry.”

Topics: UEFA real madrid Barcelona Juventus European Super league

Related

UEFA says will ban clubs who take part in breakaway 'European Super League'
Sport
UEFA says will ban clubs who take part in breakaway 'European Super League'
France eye more titles in 2021; UEFA faces Euro conundrum
Sport
France eye more titles in 2021; UEFA faces Euro conundrum

Gerd Mueller would be happy if Lewandowski equals goal record, says wife

Gerd Mueller would be happy if Lewandowski equals goal record, says wife
Updated 12 May 2021
AFP

Gerd Mueller would be happy if Lewandowski equals goal record, says wife

Gerd Mueller would be happy if Lewandowski equals goal record, says wife
  • Lewandowski hit a hat-trick on Saturday as Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions before thrashing Borussia Moenchengladbach 6-0
  • Mueller’s wife Uschi says the former Bayern and West Germany star, who suffers dementia, would be happy for Lewandowski if his record is finally matched
Updated 12 May 2021
AFP

BERLIN: The wife of Gerd Mueller says the former Bayern Munich legend would be happy to see Robert Lewandowski equal — but not break — his 49-year-old Bundesliga goal record with the Poland striker just one short.
Lewandowski hit a hat-trick last Saturday as Bayern were crowned Bundesliga champions for the ninth season in a row before their 6-0 thrashing of Borussia Moenchengladbach.
He is now on 39 league goals this season — tantalisingly close to Mueller’s record of 40 scored in the 1971/72 Bundesliga season.
Lewandowski, 32, has two games left to reach Mueller’s milestone — away to mid-table Freiburg on Saturday and home to Augsburg the weekend after on the final day of the season.
Mueller, 75, is currently in poor health and suffering from dementia.
However, his wife Uschi says the former Bayern and West Germany star would be happy for Lewandowski if his record is finally matched.
During his stellar career, Mueller scored a total of 365 goals in 427 Bundesliga games, but has been in a care home since November 2015.
“Gerd would be happy for him,” Uschi Mueller told magazine Sport Bild.
“He would be the first to congratulate him.
“He was always surprised that someone hadn’t caught up with him long ago.
“I am firmly convinced that Lewandowski will do it. He has played a great season, is a hard worker.”
Mueller, nicknamed ‘The Bomber’, scored his 40 goals in 34 games during an incredible season in which he claimed four Bundesliga hat-tricks, as well as scoring four goals in an 11-1 mauling of Borussia Dortmund and five goals in a 7-0 drubbing of Oberhausen.
Lewandowski’s tally of 39 goals is all the more remarkable as he has only played 27 of Bayern’s 32 league games so far this season.
His superb hat-trick on Saturday was his fifth in the league this season, which includes the four goals he netted for Bayern in a nervy 4-3 home win against Hertha Berlin last October.
Lewandowski, voted FIFA’s best male player of 2020, is one of the world’s top strikers having scored 275 goals in 348 Bundesliga matches for Bayern and former club Dortmund.
Mueller’s wife says comparisons between her husband and Lewandowski are pointless as they come from such different eras.
“You can’t compare the two at all. Robert is an athlete, Gerd was an artist,” added Uschi Mueller.
“He was like a rubber ball. Gerd always had two men practically standing on his feet (marking him).
“That is impossible with Lewandowski and his athletic build.”
However, Uschi Mueller also kindly requested that Lewandowski equal, not break, her husband’s record.
“As a wife, I’d rather Gerd kept it,” she laughed.
“Dear Robert Lewandowski, 40 goals is enough.”

Topics: Gerd Mueller Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich Bundesliga

Related

Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Robert Lewandowski is going nowhere
Sport
Bayern Munich boss Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says Robert Lewandowski is going nowhere

Al Jazira claim third Arabian Gulf League title on last day of the season

Al Jazira claim third Arabian Gulf League title on last day of the season
Updated 12 May 2021
Arab News

Al Jazira claim third Arabian Gulf League title on last day of the season

Al Jazira claim third Arabian Gulf League title on last day of the season
  • Abu Dhabi club’s 3-1 win over Khorfakkan see them hold off the challenge of Baniyas
Updated 12 May 2021
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Al-Jazira are the new champions of the UAE after claiming the Arabian Gulf League title on the last day of the season with 3-1 win over Khorfakkan at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al-Nuaimi, chairman of the United Arab Emirates Football Association, crowned the winners of the Arabian Gulf League following a tense title race that saw underdogs Baniyas chase down Al-Jazira to the end.

Also present at the ceremony was Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, vice president of Al Jazira Club, chairman of the board executive committee, as club captain Ali Khaseif raised the trophy.

“This title win is especially significant as it has been a unique season on and off the pitch,” Al-Jaber said.

“Despite playing without fans in our stadium and other Covid related challenges, we managed to play great football with unyielding positivity, passion and teamwork to win a league title that the Al Jazira family has been pursuing since 2016-2017.”

This is Al-Jazira’s first title win since 2016-2017 and sees the club end the season on 57 points.

Led by Dutch manager Marcel Keizer, the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ fielded the youngest team in the league across the 2020-21 season, scoring 65 goals and conceding just 29 in 26 matches.

Thanks to his 25 goals, UAE international Ali Mabkhout claimed the Golden Boot for leading the goal-scorers chart and now stands just four goals short of becoming the all-time top scorer in the league’s history.

“I am so very proud of all the players, technical staff and everyone associated with the club for their hard work and dedication, culminating in a success, of which we should all be proud,” said Al-Jaber.

“I also want to commend sporting director Mads Davidsen, head coach Marcel Keizer, team director Hussein Suhail and the rest of the support staff, who built a squad that exemplified our philosophy of developing young talent from our academy.

He reserved a special mention to the club's supporters.

“At Al Jazira, we always strive to win every title. It is what the ‘Pride of Abu Dhabi’ passionate fans deserve. And today, we celebrate the return of the Arabian Gulf League trophy to Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium, the home of victories and titles,” Al-Jabber said.

“I would like to dedicate this victory to our fans and thank them for their unconditional support throughout the season. I would also like to acknowledge the club’s many partners. Every member of the Club family appreciates their support.”

Topics: football UAE Arabian Gulf League sport

Related

Jerseys, shorts and socks are often given to players by their clubs, but not hijabs, and this can deter some players from taking part, the Finnish FA said. (Supplied/Finland FA/palloliitto.fi)
Sport
Finland FA partners with Nike to donate hijabs to all female footballers in the country
Pandemic boost for ice cream sales at Saudi Arabia’s SADAFCO
Business & Economy
Pandemic boost for ice cream sales at Saudi Arabia’s SADAFCO

Dakar Rally to take place across Saudi desert in first week of January 2022

The Dakar Rally will be raced in Saudi Arabia for the third time in January 2022. (Supplied/Dakar/SAMF)
The Dakar Rally will be raced in Saudi Arabia for the third time in January 2022. (Supplied/Dakar/SAMF)
Updated 11 May 2021
Ali Khaled

Dakar Rally to take place across Saudi desert in first week of January 2022

The Dakar Rally will be raced in Saudi Arabia for the third time in January 2022. (Supplied/Dakar/SAMF)
  • The 44th edition of the world’s most famous rally, and the third to take place in the Kingdom, will start in Ha’il and conclude in Jeddah
Updated 11 May 2021
Ali Khaled

DUBAI: The 2022 Dakar Rally will take place across the deserts of Saudi Arabia between January 2 and 14, it was been announced by Amaury Sport Organisation (ASO) and the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) in a virtual presentation on Tuesday night.

“Welcome for the third time to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the home of the Dakar Rally, the most famous and toughest rally in the world,” Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Abdullah Al-Faisal, Chairman of SAMF, said. “Thanks first and foremost to our wise leadership, and guidance of his highness the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the goal of his Vision 2030, the Kingdom was able to attract and host the Dakar Rally for the first time in 2020, after many years when it moved between Africa and South America.”

David Castera, director of Dakar, discussed the main points regarding the 44th edition of the race, which included the start, finish and rest day cities, in addition to the number of stages the competitors will face in January 2022.

He also spoke of the difficulties of organizing the rally in the middle of the pandemic.

“The 2021 Dakar was complicated to organize,” Castera said. “In the middle of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Dakar was one of the few major events that were held at the beginning of the year. All thanks to Saudi Arabia,” he said. “To all the Saudis who have mobilized with us so that the Dakar can happen, this Dakar allowed you to discover new tracks, new deserts, new dunes and all that gave us quite an incredible show. Suspense in the bike race until the last days when we didn’t know who would win. In the car race as well, until two or three stages from the finish, it was very tight.”

The 2021 edition of the race produced 2,300 hours of television action which were broadcast in more than 190 countries, with 4.5 million also following on social media.

The 2022 Dakar promises some new and unexplored routes.

“It will be an edition with a taste of sand, taste of dunes and wide open spaces,” said Castera. We will head south to the Empty Quarter. We had a first little taste of it in 2020, but this time we’ll go deep down in the Empty Quarter and its ocean of dunes.”

May 17 will see the opening of registration for the race, with the course announcement coming at the end of November. The vehicles will be boarded at Marseille harbor in the second week of December, arriving in Jeddah on Dec. 26-28.

On Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, scrutineering will take place in Ha’il.

“Ha’il will be the start city of this 2022 edition, where all the technical and administrative scrutineering will take place as well as the shakedown,” Castera said. “This year will have three for the three classes — bikes, cars and trucks. Then a prologue on (Jan.) 1st, and the real start of this Dakar will be on the 2nd of January in the morning and will head south towards the Empty Quarter.

“We’ll have three stages with 100 percent sand and dunes, including a marathon stage in the middle of the dunes, like in the good old days,” he added. “And then comes a novelty — we’ll go up to Riyadh for a rest day. During that rest day their will be transfer of vehicles that will be put on trucks, and transfer of competitors in planes.”

Week two will introduce four rather difficult stages, and, according to Castera, a lot of navigation, and more dunes.

“We have based this Dakar on mainly sand and dunes,” he said. “Once you’ve gone through all these obstacles, you’ll arrive in the city of Jeddah, which will welcome the podium ceremony before the vehicles board the ship to head back to Europe.”

The director also confirmed that the second running of the Dakar Classic will take place after its launch last year.

“The Dakar Classic was born last January for its first edition,” he said. “We wanted to pay a tribute to the pioneers of the Dakar, to its founder Thierry Sabine. It was way for us all to see those cars that made us dream in the 1980s and in the 1990s. I can already tell you that we have over 60 crews waiting to take part in an edition that promises to be fantastic."

Prince Khalid also said that preparations by SAMF and the organizers will ensure a spectacular viewing for motorsports fans.

“Today, as we edge closer to hosting the rally for the third successive year, our focus is fixed on the future as we call ups the extensive experience we have gained over the last two years, to arrange another exciting edition of the Dakar Rally,” he said.

“We are blessed with magnificent landscape that few countries can rival. This varied and challenging terrain is the perfect location for the Dakar Rally.

“One of the most special things about the Dakar Rally is that it introduces visitors and spectators alike to the true essence of our nation, with its tolerant culture, striking landscape and welcoming people.”

Topics: Motorsport Dakar Rally Dakar Saudi Arabia

Related

Female Saudi rally competitors set their sights on Dakar Rally 2022 in Jeddah
Sport
Female Saudi rally competitors set their sights on Dakar Rally 2022 in Jeddah
Extreme E's Desert X Prix will take place in AlUla on April 3-4. (Supplied/Extreme E)
Sport
Extreme E organizers promise whole new experience for drivers, audience as ‘Star Wars pod racing meets Dakar Rally’ in AlUla

Latest updates

Exclusion from US Census ‘weakens the Arab American voice’
Exclusion from US Census ‘weakens the Arab American voice’
UN Security Council urges immediate cease-fire in Yemen
UN Security Council urges immediate cease-fire in Yemen
Ancient site in Nefud Desert offers glimpse of early human activity in Saudi Arabia
Ancient site in Nefud Desert offers glimpse of early human activity in Saudi Arabia
Saudi air defenses intercept 8 UAVs and 3 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis from Yemen
Saudi air defenses intercept 8 UAVs and 3 ballistic missiles launched by Houthis from Yemen
New protocols for public entry to stadiums, sports facilities
New protocols for public entry to stadiums, sports facilities

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.