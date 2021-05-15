UK’s Labour slams Israel over destruction of media building

You are here

Smoke billows as an air bomb is dropped on the Jala Tower during an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on May 15, 2021. (AFP)
  • ‘Targeting of media offices in Gaza completely unacceptable. Press freedom is a fundamental right’
LONDON: Britain’s main opposition Labour Party on Saturday branded an Israeli airstrike that leveled a media building in Gaza as “completely unacceptable,” as up to 100,000 protesters marched through central London to show solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The high-rise building, which hosted offices for journalists from international outlets such as the Associated Press and Al Jazeera, was destroyed on Saturday afternoon.

The strike leveled the building an hour after people were told to evacuate. It followed an earlier Israeli attack in Gaza City that killed eight children and two other Palestinians from an extended family.

“The targeting of media offices in Gaza by Israeli air strikes is completely unacceptable. Press freedom is a fundamental right,” said Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy.

“The devastating escalation of violence — including Hamas rocket attacks on Tel Aviv and air strikes on the Gaza City refugee camp — has cost more civilian lives and we condemn it in the strongest possible terms,” she added.

“The UK must join our international partners in calling for an immediate ceasefire, an end to all rocket attacks and air strikes, and work with both Israeli and Palestinian leaders to prevent this dangerous situation deteriorating further.”

Labour MP Diane Abbott told the crowd at the London demonstration: “We must remember we’re part of an international movement. This is a worldwide movement for justice.”

She added: “Palestinian people are having their land seized ... and they’re now being killed in their homes. All of this is illegal.”

Thousands march on Israeli Embassy in London

Protesters carried placards reading “Stop Bombing Gaza” and chanted “Free Palestine” as they marched toward the Israeli Embassy. (AN Photo/Lauren Lane)
Protesters carried placards reading “Stop Bombing Gaza” and chanted “Free Palestine” as they marched toward the Israeli Embassy. (AN Photo/Lauren Lane)
Updated 15 May 2021
Arab News

Thousands march on Israeli Embassy in London

Protesters carried placards reading “Stop Bombing Gaza” and chanted “Free Palestine” as they marched toward the Israeli Embassy. (AN Photo/Lauren Lane)
  • Palestinian envoy: ‘We won’t be denied anymore. We’ve had enough of oppression’
  • Organizers: UK ‘must stop allowing Israel’s brutal violence against the Palestinian people to go unpunished’
Updated 15 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Thousands of people staged a protest march in central London on Saturday in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Protesters carried placards reading “Stop Bombing Gaza” and chanted “Free Palestine” as they marched toward the Israeli Embassy.

Organizers said “immediate action” is necessary from the UK government to put an end to Israel’s “brutal violence.”

A makeshift stage was set up, and protest leaders urged calm amid a surge in numbers and growing police presence.

London’s Metropolitan Police, who oversaw the march, said its strategy “was to ensure everybody is kept safe and to reduce the spread of coronavirus.”

Organizers said at least 100,000 people joined the march. Among the protesters was Jeremy Corbyn, former leader of the main opposition Labour Party, who told crowds that “international action” could provide urgent help to those suffering in the conflict with Israel.

“Think what it’s like being a mother or father and seeing a building bombed in front of you, knowing your family is in there, and you can do nothing,” he said.

“It’s our global voices that will give support to those who are suffering at this time. End the occupation now. End all the settlements now and withdraw. End the siege of Gaza now.”

Husam Zomlot, Palestinian ambassador to the UK, told crowds: “This time is different. This time we won’t be denied anymore. We’re united. We’ve had enough of oppression. Today we’re saying enough, enough with the complicity. Thank you for standing with us.”

The demonstration was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, the Palestinian Forum in Britain, the Stop the War Coalition, the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Muslim Association of Britain.

“It is vital that the UK government take immediate action. It must stop allowing Israel’s brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people to go unpunished,” said a spokesperson for the march.

“The bombardment of Gaza, which is killing civilians including children, is a war crime. It is occurring in the context of the illegal forced displacement of families in Jerusalem and attacks on Palestinian citizens of Israel by far-right groups including illegal settlers from the West Bank,” the spokesperson added.

“The UK government is complicit in these acts as long as it continues to offer Israel military, diplomatic and financial support. Such support must end, with a minimum start being an end to the two-way arms trade and trade with illegal Israeli settlements.”

Demonstrations also took place in other major UK cities, including Birmingham, Coventry, Bristol, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

Topics: London UK Israel Palestine Gaza East Jerusalem violence

  • In London, several thousand protesters converged on Marble Arch
  • The marches came amid the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence since a 2014 war in Gaza
Updated 15 May 2021
AFP

LONDON: Thousands of protesters in London and Madrid marched in support of Palestinians on Saturday as the worst violence in years raged between Israel and militants in Gaza.
In London, several thousand protesters carrying placards reading “Stop Bombing Gaza” and chanting “Free Palestine” converged on Marble Arch, near the British capital’s Hyde Park, to march toward the Israeli embassy.
In Madrid, some 2,500 people, many of them young people wrapped in Palestinian flags, marched to the Puerta del Sol plaza in the city center.
“This is not a war, it’s genocide,” They chanted.
“They are massacring us,” said Amira Sheikh-Ali, a 37-year-old of Palestinian origin.
“We’re in a situation when the Nakba is continuing in the middle of the 21st century,” she said, referring to the “catastrophe” word used by Palestinians to describe Israel’s creation in 1948, when hundreds of thousands fled or were driven out.
“We want to ask Spain and the European authorities not to collaborate with Israel, because with their silence, they are collaborating,” said Ikhlass Abousousiane, a 25-year-old nurse of Moroccan origin.
The marches came amid the worst Israeli-Palestinian violence since a 2014 war in Gaza.
Israel is fighting Hamas militants in Gaza, trying to contain an outbreak of internal Jewish-Arab clashes, and violence in the West Bank.
The Israeli bombardment began Monday, after the Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem.
That was in response to bloody Israeli police action at the flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem, as well as a crackdown on protests against the planned Israeli expulsion of Palestinians from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in annexed east Jerusalem.
Since Monday, Israeli air and artillery strikes on Gaza have killed 139 people including 39 children, and wounded 1,000 more, health officials say.
Palestinian armed groups have fired hundreds of rockets at Israel since, killing 10 people, including a child and a soldier. More than 560 Israelis have been wounded.

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling
Updated 15 May 2021
Arab News

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling

UK court clears Iranian asylum seeker of smuggling
  • Fouad Kakaei spent 17 months in prison after crossing to Britain from France
  • Lawyer: His case could lead to other migrants currently in jail on smuggling charges being freed
Updated 15 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: An Iranian asylum seeker jailed on smuggling charges for helping to direct a vessel carrying migrants across the English Channel has been cleared of all charges at a retrial after spending 17 months in jail.

Fouad Kakaei, 31, was rescued by British border enforcement officials in July 2019 while crossing to the UK from France in a crowded dinghy with several others.

He was then deported to Denmark before making his way back to the French coast and making a second crossing attempt in December that year.

He was sentenced to two years and two months in jail in January 2021 after admitting to British authorities that he had actively commandeered the vessel because he “didn’t want to die at sea.” The court of appeal overturned his verdict in March.

Kakaei’s lawyers argued at his retrial this week that it was wrong to have found him guilty of breaking immigration laws because he was hoping to claim asylum via being rescued at sea.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has been challenged by charities over its decision to prosecute migrants guiding vessels from France to England, with campaigners arguing that the legal action could be linked to political pressure.

In March, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his administration would “ruthlessly stiffen the sentences for anybody who is involved in this kind of people smuggling and trafficking human beings across the Channel.”

Kakaei’s lawyer Aneurin Brewer of Red Lion Chambers told The Guardian that his case could lead to other migrants currently in jail on smuggling charges being freed.

“The critical point is that the individuals on the boat were intending to be rescued at sea and were not planning to disembark and enter illegally. That means there was no breach of immigration law,” Brewer said.

“This verdict throws into serious doubt the viability of future prosecutions. A large number of cases had been paused while this specific case was resolved, and it is difficult to see now how they can go ahead. It also raises very serious questions over the convictions that have been secured to date, including migrants who are serving significant prison sentences. There are individuals who pleaded guilty but who will now be potentially able to go to the court of appeal,” he added.

“Our case here was unusual in that he had crossed the Channel twice and the first time, for specific reasons, he had not claimed asylum and was sent to Denmark where he attempted again to reach the UK. Despite this he has still been found not guilty. So there will be other cases stronger than his.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are deeply disappointed by today’s verdict and are considering next steps in conjunction with the Crown Prosecution Service. The government is it determined to crack down on the criminals who facilitate illegal entry into the UK and put lives at risk.”

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have been working with law enforcement agencies to develop updated immigration legal guidance, setting out our approach to small boats and other illegal entry cases, which will be published shortly.”

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge
Updated 15 May 2021
AFP

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge

Taiwan raises alert level after coronavirus cases surge
  • Authorities raised the alert level for Taipei and New Taipei City after 180 new domestic coronavirus infections were confirmed
Updated 15 May 2021
AFP

TAIWAN: Taiwan ordered stricter social distancing measures for its capital and surrounding areas on Saturday after a sudden spike in coronavirus cases in a place that has so far weathered the pandemic comparatively unscathed.
Authorities raised the alert level for Taipei and New Taipei City after 180 new domestic coronavirus infections were confirmed, up from 29 cases the previous day.
The new restrictions mean no more than five people can gather indoors and 10 outdoors – but authorities stopped short of ordering a total lockdown.
Schools, government offices, workplaces and most businesses can stay open as long as social distancing measures can be maintained and masks are worn at all times.
“We will closely monitor in the next few days the development of the epidemic and adjust (closures) accordingly,” health minister Chen Shih-chung said.
Taiwan has been hailed as a global leader in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, with just 1,500 cases, 12 deaths and minimal social distancing needed once its initial outbreak was quelled.
As a result, the island was one of the few industrialized economies to grow last year.
The latest measures come a day after authorities ordered an indefinite closure of entertainment venues in the wake of the widening outbreak.
The order covers bars, dance clubs, karaoke lounges, nightclubs, saunas and Internet cafes as well as hostess clubs and teahouses.
Municipal facilities including libraries and sports centers will also be closed.
A similar cluster centered on a hospital led to the suspension of large-scale Lantern Festival events during the Lunar New Year in February.
That outbreak was quickly brought under control.
But the current cluster appears to be larger and more widespread.
Taiwan has ordered millions of vaccine doses from Moderna and AstraZeneca.
Only a small number of the latter have arrived and until this week public take-up of the vaccine scheme had been very low.

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India’s daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies
  • The World Health Organization's chief said India was a huge concern
  • Police are patrolling the banks of the Ganges in India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh to stop any dumping of corpses in the river
Updated 15 May 2021
Reuters

MUMBAI: India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organization warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than the first.
In the past 24 hours, India had 326,098 new infections, taking its tally to 24.37 million, with 3,890 deaths, for a toll of 266,207, health ministry data shows. But the slow growth may also reflect test rates that are at their lowest since May 9.
In Geneva, the World Health Organization’s chief said India was a huge concern, with the second year of the pandemic set to be more deadly than the first.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus’s remarks to an online meeting came after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded the alarm on Friday over the rapid spread of the disease through the vast countryside.
During the past week, the south Asian nation has added about 1.7 million new cases and more than 20,000 deaths in a second wave of infections that has overwhelmed hospitals and medical staff.
Police are patrolling the banks of the Ganges in India’s most populous state of Uttar Pradesh to stop any dumping of corpses in the river, a government official said.
“We keep recovering 10 to 20 bodies every now and then,” Navneet Sehgal, a spokesman for the northern state, which has more people than Brazil, said.
“We have put a police force on the river and have also sent communications to local authorities that this practice be stopped.”
Sehgal was denying a report in the Asian Age newspaper, citing federal government sources, that nearly 2,000 bodies of possible virus victims had been pulled from the river in the past week or so.
Some riverside villages did not cremate their dead in line with Hindu tradition during certain periods of religious significance, he added.
The state’s virus infections officially peaked late last month but experts say many more cases are going undetected in the villages home to the bulk of the state’s 240 million people.
Cases have fallen steadily in some Indian states hit by an initial surge in infections, such as the richest state of Maharashtra and the capital New Delhi, after they imposed stringent lockdowns.
Delhi’s positive cases as a share of tests have fallen to 11 percent, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told a news briefing, from more than 30 percent early this month.
But the eastern state of West Bengal, which held elections last month, had its biggest single-day spike. On Saturday, it ordered a state-wide lockdown for 15 days until the end of May.
Some other states, such as Karnataka in the south, have also reported recent rises, implying an fall in overall cases is still some time away.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to accelerate Britain’s vaccination program, reducing the gap between doses for the vulnerable, to try to contain a fast-spreading variant first detected in India.
Johnson’s comments came soon after India accepted a government panel’s recommendation to double to 12 to 16 weeks the gap between doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

