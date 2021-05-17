You are here

  • Home
  • Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant

Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant

Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant
1 / 4
Saudis and Bahrainis enjoy strong and lasting bond of relationship. (Shutterstock)
Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant
2 / 4
Saudis and Bahrainis enjoy strong and lasting bond of relationship. (Shutterstock)
Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant
3 / 4
Saudis and Bahrainis enjoy strong and lasting bond of relationship. (SPA)
Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant
4 / 4
Saudis and Bahrainis enjoy strong and lasting bond of relationship. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gw4th

Updated 26 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant

Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant
  • A coronavirus insurance certificate is required for travelers under the age of 18
Updated 26 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: As travel suspension for Saudis and the opening of land, sea and air ports is lifted starting May 17, some travelers are gearing up to visit the King Fahd Causeway linking Saudi Arabia and Bahrain for a vacation, while others remain cautious due to the Indian variant of the coronavirus disease.

Ten additional lanes have been installed in the departure area, bringing the total number of lanes to 27, as well as 36 lanes in the arrival area, said Duwaihi Al-Sahli, director of King Fahd Causeway Passports, in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency.

However, only those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed to leave the Kingdom, according to the Saudi authorities. Proof shall be presented via the Tawakkalna app.

A coronavirus insurance certificate is required for travelers under the age of 18.

Travelers will be required to carry any of the health applications approved in the GCC countries, which confirm whether they are vaccinated or have recovered from the virus, Bahrain’s News Agency BNA reported.

A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours before travel should  also be presented at the borders, the report added.

Barak Al-Barrak, owner of a Saudi commercial establishment who was a former partner in an advertising company, said that he used to head to Amwaj Island soon after entering Bahrain for shopping in the Chinese market, and the Laguna Resort located on the island of Muharraq (northeast of Bahrain).

He told Arab News that he will not travel to Bahrain during the current period for two main reasons: “To avoid crowding and for fear of the Indian mutated coronavirus.”

SPEEDREAD

• Ten additional lanes have been installed in the departure area, bringing the total number of lanes to 27, as well as 36 lanes in the arrival area, says senior official at King Fahd Causeway Passports.

• Only those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 will be allowed to leave the Kingdom, according to the Saudi authorities. Proof shall be presented via the Tawakkalna app.

• Travel suspension for Saudis and the opening of Kingdom’s land, sea and air ports will be lifted from May 17.

Sharing the same sentiment, Meshaal Hamdan, a private-sector employee, said that he wants to see new entertainment projects in Bahrain soon, but he ruled out traveling in light of the spread of the Indian COVID-19 variant.

Bahraini journalist Najat Showaiter said that the welcoming campaigns from her country’s citizens to Saudis is an indication of the mutual love and friendship between the two peoples.

“We as Bahrainis welcome our brothers and the Saudi people love us, and we invite them to visit Bahrain,” she said.

She expected the Bahraini markets, especially the commercial malls, to revive. Films and entertainment games for children are likely to attract more arrivals to the country for the purpose of tourism, suggesting the revival of Bahraini restaurants that offer a variety of eastern and western foods.

Popular markets, including the markets of Muharraq and Manama, are usual attractions to Saudi tourists, especially for the food and Bahraini sweets they offer.

Gold markets and the real-estate market in Bahrain are also expected to see a higher turnout from tourists, she said, along with an increase in sales and the movement of real estate trading, along with the high rates of rents, especially in chalets and tourist resorts. She expected hotel rooms to be occupied by no less that 80 percent.

Meanwhile, young Bahrainis launched a tourism app titled “b4bhcom” or Gate of Bahrian, coinciding with the country’s preparations to receive Saudis after the lifting of the travel suspension.

The app allows users to learn about events taking place in the country and current and future projects in Bahrain. It also contributes to highlighting tourist sites, shopping destinations and points of interest. It offers the option for users to create and plan their trips by adding places and events included in their personal itinerary.

Topics: Saudis Bahrain COVID-19 variants King Fahd causeway

Related

Saudi Arabia reopens King Fahd Causeway for travelers to and from Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reopens King Fahd Causeway for travelers to and from Bahrain
King Fahd Causeway reopening to give Bahrain $2.9bn tourism boost
Business & Economy
King Fahd Causeway reopening to give Bahrain $2.9bn tourism boost

Saudi authorities ready to receive passengers as travel ban ends

Saudi authorities ready to receive passengers as travel ban ends
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi authorities ready to receive passengers as travel ban ends

Saudi authorities ready to receive passengers as travel ban ends
  • Saudia airlines says it completed preparations to operate flights to 71 destinations from 95 airports
  • Interior ministry said a ban on travel to countries where the virus is not under control still stands
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s passport authority on Sunday said it was ready to operate international flights at full capacity at the Kingdom’s land border crossings, sea and air ports, as a travel ban is set to end on Monday.
The Ministry of Interior announced that citizens would be permitted to travel and all ports would reopen as of 1 a.m.
The General Directorate of Passports said those wishing to travel outside the Kingdom are required to follow the instructions issued by the interior ministry depending on what category they fall into.
The categories include those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, those who received one dose at least two weeks prior to travel, those recovering from the virus within six months from the date of travel, and citizens under 18-years-old provided they present a travel insurance policy approved by the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA), covering the risks of COVID-19 outside the Kingdom before travel.
Saudi Arabian Airlines said it has completed preparations to operate flights to 71 destinations from 95 airports, including 28 domestic and 43 international destinations.
The airline said since the beginning of the pandemic, it has operated more than 100,000 flights and transported more than 10 million passengers.
Its fleet is regularly sterilized using UVC disinfection systems and all crew have been vaccinated.
The General Authority of Civil Aviation said that around 385 flights are expected to operate throughout the Kingdom’s airports on Monday.
Meanwhile, the interior ministry said travel to a number of countries, directly or via another country, is still banned without prior permission.
In January, the ministry banned travel to Libya, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, Iran, Turkey, Armenia, Somalia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Afghanistan, Venezuela, Belarus, and India were the outbreak is till not under control or were the mutated strain is being spread.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Ministry of Interior Saudi General Directorate of Passports (GDP) COVID-19 Coronavirus Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) Saudia airlines vaccine Travel

Related

Saudi Arabia reopens King Fahd Causeway for travelers to and from Bahrain
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reopens King Fahd Causeway for travelers to and from Bahrain
Saudi Arabia confirms 15 COVID-19 deaths, 825 new cases
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia confirms 15 COVID-19 deaths, 825 new cases

Who’s Who: Dr. Mosaab Aljuaid, assistant secretary-general at Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants

Who’s Who: Dr. Mosaab Aljuaid, assistant secretary-general at Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants
Updated 29 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Dr. Mosaab Aljuaid, assistant secretary-general at Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants

Who’s Who: Dr. Mosaab Aljuaid, assistant secretary-general at Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants
Updated 29 min 43 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Mosaab Aljuaid has been assistant secretary-general for membership and professional development at the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants (SOCPA) since 2020.

Aljuaid, an assistant professor of accounting and governance at Umm Al-Qura University (UQU) since 2018, is the founder of Jadwa, an expertise house for financial consulting. He has acted as general manager for the firm since 2019. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UQU in 2008. Three years later, he was granted a master’s degree in accounting and finance from Bangor University in the UK.

In 2017, he obtained a Ph.D. in accounting and finance with a focus on corporate governance from Durham University in the UK. In early 2021, he also received another bachelor’s degree in law.

For almost three months beginning in January 2012, Aljuaid served as an audit associate at Ernst & Young. He then joined UQU, where he worked as a lecturer until 2017. In June 2018, he was promoted to professor. For nine months beginning in March 2019, he headed the university’s accounting department. During that period of time, he also served as vice dean at the deanship of library affairs.

The certified public accountant and SOCPA-certified VAT specialist has several accomplishments on the professional level, including a study he presented in 2018 on the phenomena of offshoring and secondment in auditing firms.

The study was assigned and funded by the SOCPA to assess the problems of offshoring and secondment in Saudi auditing firms, and to provide solutions to reduce negative consequences in the auditing market.

In 2019, Aljuaid, a certified strategic manager, also prepared a financial five-year plan for the Institute of Consulting Research and Studies at UQU. The same year, he also submitted a long-term financial proposal for Meat Star Company, as a requirement for financial reorganization under bankruptcy law.

Topics: Who's Who Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants SOCPA Umm Al-Qura University (UQU

Related

Who’s Who: Alanoud Abdullah Al-Showaier, GM at Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Alanoud Abdullah Al-Showaier, GM at Saudi Ministry of Communications and Information Technology
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, CEO of Saudi National Center for Palms and Dates
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Mohammed Al-Nuwairan, CEO of Saudi National Center for Palms and Dates

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discusses Palestine with US Secretary of State Blinken

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discusses Palestine with US Secretary of State Blinken
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discusses Palestine with US Secretary of State Blinken

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister discusses Palestine with US Secretary of State Blinken
  • They reviewed strategic bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields
  • The two ministers also discussed developments in Palestine and the region
Updated 17 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Sunday discussed the ongoing efforts to calm tensions in Israel and the West Bank and Gaza and bring the current violence to an end, during call with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.
Blinken “lamented the loss of Palestinian and Israeli lives and urged engagement to prevent a deepening of the crisis,” the State Department said, adding he also “expressed his belief that Palestinians and Israelis deserve equal measures of freedom, dignity, security, and prosperity.”
During the phone call, the two ministers reviewed the strategic relations between their two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Sunday.
They also discussed the most prominent developments, foremost of which are developments in Palestine and the region.
The two ministers also discussed other important priorities, including bolstering Saudi defenses, achieving a comprehensive cease-fire and transition to a political process in Yemen, the State Department added. 
Blinken also conveyed his best wishes to the foreign minister and the Saudi people for Eid Al-Fitr.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United States Anthony Blinken Prince Faisal bin Farhan Palestine Israel Gaza West Bank

Related

Update Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister accuses Israel of 'flagrant violations' against Palestinians video
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister accuses Israel of 'flagrant violations' against Palestinians
Saudi Arabia condemns Afghan mosque bombing during Eid Al-Fitr
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns Afghan mosque bombing during Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia condemns Afghan mosque bombing during Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia condemns Afghan mosque bombing during Eid Al-Fitr
Updated 16 May 2021
Arab News

Saudi Arabia condemns Afghan mosque bombing during Eid Al-Fitr

Saudi Arabia condemns Afghan mosque bombing during Eid Al-Fitr
  • A bomb ripped through a mosque in northern Kabul during Friday prayers killing 12 worshippers
  • Saudi foreign minister receives call from his Afghan counterpart
Updated 16 May 2021
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday said it condemns and denounces an explosion inside a mosque on the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul that killed at least 12 people and wounded 15.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in Shakar Dara district, as worshippers gathered for Friday prayers on the second day of the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.
The attack also occurred during a three-day cease-fire for the Muslim holiday declared by the Taliban.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Kingdom stands in solidarity with Afghanistan in combating violence, extremism and terrorism, adding that it rejects “these criminal acts that are inconsistent with all religious principles and moral and human values.”
The ministry offered condolences to the families of the deceased and the Afghan government and people, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Also on Sunday, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar.
During the call, they reviewed relations between their two countries, and opportunities to develop them in various fields.
They also discussed a number of regional issues, developments in Palestine, and other international developments.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Afghanistan Kabul mosque attack Daesh Faisal bin Farhan Eid Al-Fitr Mohammad Hanif Atmar Islamic State Taliban Cease-fire Eid Al-Fitr 2021 Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA)

Related

Update 12 killed in mosque blast near Afghan capital, shattering cease-fire calm: police
World
12 killed in mosque blast near Afghan capital, shattering cease-fire calm: police
Update Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister accuses Israel of 'flagrant violations' against Palestinians video
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister accuses Israel of 'flagrant violations' against Palestinians

KSrelief projects helping protect orphans in Yemen SPA Aden The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to provide urgent support to Yemeni orphans in the governorates of Al-Mahra, Aden and Marib. In April, the center or

KSrelief projects helping protect orphans in Yemen SPA Aden The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to provide urgent support to Yemeni orphans in the governorates of Al-Mahra, Aden and Marib. In April, the center or
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
SPA

KSrelief projects helping protect orphans in Yemen SPA Aden The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to provide urgent support to Yemeni orphans in the governorates of Al-Mahra, Aden and Marib. In April, the center or

KSrelief projects helping protect orphans in Yemen SPA Aden The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to provide urgent support to Yemeni orphans in the governorates of Al-Mahra, Aden and Marib. In April, the center or
Updated 10 min 43 sec ago
SPA

ADEN, Yemen: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) is continuing to provide urgent support to Yemeni orphans in the governorates of Al-Mahra, Aden and Marib.

In April, the center organized 3,000 services, covering psychological and community support, healthcare and maintenance payments. The services helped 1,000 people in the targeted governorates, 55 percent of whom were male, 45 percent female, 75 percent local and 25 percent with internally displaced status.

It comes as part of the Kingdom’s humanitarian projects, represented by KSrelief, to protect Yemeni orphans, empower them, provide them with care and improve their living conditions.

Meanwhile, KSrelief continues to implement its spraying campaign for disease vector control in Yemen’s Aden governorate. The campaign, organized in cooperation with the World Health Organization and the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population, will run for 12 days.

Dr. Ali Al-Walidi, undersecretary of the Ministry of Public Health and Population for primary healthcare, praised the efforts of KSrelief in supporting the health sector in Yemen and protecting the Yemeni people from disease.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Yemen

Related

KSrelief concludes Ramadan project in Palestine
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief concludes Ramadan project in Palestine
The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided more than $1.7 million worth of medical aid and supplies to Cameroon. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief delivers COVID-19 medical aid to Cameroon

Latest updates

Tyson Fury says heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua to take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14
Tyson Fury says heavyweight showdown against Anthony Joshua to take place in Saudi Arabia on Aug. 14
Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant
Shopping attracts Saudis to Bahrain amid spread of COVID variant
Lebanese demonstrations voice backing for Palestinian cause
Lebanese demonstrations voice backing for Palestinian cause
Iran press voices concern over presidential poll turnout
Iran press voices concern over presidential poll turnout
Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews
Turkey eases COVID-19 restrictions but keeps many curfews

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.