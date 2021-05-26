You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts

Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts

Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts
1 / 2
A view of Facebook's "Like" button
Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts
2 / 2
The red heart used by followers to gives a " like" on a picture on the Instagram social media (File/AFP).
Short Url

https://arab.news/4pwdy

Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts

Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts
  • Facebook and Instagram introduce feature that allows users to hide the like counts on their posts.
  • "Likes" are used to measure the popularity of social media posts both personally and professionally.
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram is launching the option for users globally to hide like counts on posts and the change will soon roll out on Facebook, after years of tests focused on lessening the pressure of using their services.

Instagram users will be able to hide like counts on all posts in their feed and on their own posts. Both options will be available on Facebook in “the next few weeks,” Instagram said in a blog on Wednesday.

In a call with reporters, Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said the aim was to give people control over their experiences on the app. He said the platform’s tests on hiding like counts had not shown particular changes in users’ psychological well-being, but had polarized user opinion.

“Likes,” which are heart-shaped on Instagram and denoted by a thumbs-up on Facebook, can be used to measure the popularity of posts both personally for users and professionally by social media creators and businesses.

Instagram recently tested giving a small number of global users the option of toggling between showing like counts and hiding them. In the blog, the company said some users had found it beneficial, while users were annoyed by losing the metric.

Mosseri said he did not expect to see a significant change in user engagement from the move. He said social media creators, who make content on the service for their large followings, had been split in their reactions but there had been concern from some less-established creators.

Instagram has faced heat recently over its plans to build a version of the app for children under 13 years old, with attorneys general from 44 US states calling for Facebook to abandon the plan.

The default setting will be for likes to be turned on. Mosseri said Instagram would explore whether to hide like counts by default for users under the age of 18.

Topics: Instagram Facebook

Related

Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop anti-press hate
Media
Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop anti-press hate
Instagram partners with Bahraini artist Hala Al-Abbasi on Ramadan stickers 
Lifestyle
Instagram partners with Bahraini artist Hala Al-Abbasi on Ramadan stickers 

Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop anti-press hate

Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop anti-press hate
Updated 26 May 2021
AP

Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop anti-press hate

Israel media urge Twitter, Facebook to stop anti-press hate
  • Israel urged Facebook and Twitter to halt social media posts inciting violence against journalists.
  • Journalists covering the unrest in Israeli cities were attacked and received intense verbal attacks and death threats.
Updated 26 May 2021
AP

JERUSALEM: Major Israeli news outlets Tuesday called on Facebook and Twitter to halt what they said were social media posts inciting violence against journalists after a rash of attacks and death threats targeting reporters.

In letters sent to the social media giants, over a dozen newspapers, websites, TV and radio stations said “journalists have become a target for incitement, which has put them in clear and present danger.”

Israel has gone through a tumultuous month that included heavy-handed police crackdowns against stone-throwing Palestinian demonstrators at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site, mob violence between Israeli Jews and Arabs and an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Bystanders attacked journalists covering the unrest in Israeli cities, and news anchors and reporters covering the fighting in Gaza faced intense verbal attacks and death threats online.

“There have been countless tweets calling for physical harm to Israeli journalists or labeling them as traitors or enemies of the state in a manner that encourages or justifies violent action against them,” the letter sent on behalf of 14 Israeli news outlets said.

The posts and tweets highlighted include calls for sexual assault and murder and accusations of treason.

Since the Gaza war erupted on May 10, the Union of Journalists in Israel said it has documented at least 14 cases of verbal and physical attacks on journalists by police, officials and members of the public. At least two people have been charged for assaulting TV reporters in Tel Aviv.

Veteran Channel 12 reporter Rina Matsliah said in a televised monologue this month that while press criticism is necessary, “what’s happening now isn’t criticism ... What’s happening now is an assassination attempt.”

The station hired bodyguards to protect Matsliah and several other journalists after they were threatened.

Last week, the journalists’ union and Israel Democracy Institute issued a similar call to the country’s attorney general and Facebook. They said violent calls that started on social networks have progressed to messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and private Facebook groups, leading to physical attacks on journalists.

Earlier this month, a Telegram channel displaying the emblem of a Jewish ultranationalist group swelled from a few hundred members to more than 6,000 in just a few days. It was used to mobilize mobs of Israeli Jews to flashpoints, including the Tel Aviv suburb of Bat Yam, where a crowd pulled an Arab man from his car and beat him severely.

Facebook and Twitter said they were both committed to cracking down on incitement.

“While we allow criticism of public figures, such as journalists, we don’t allow people to threaten or harass them, and we remove this content whenever we become aware of it,” Facebook said.

Twitter said it has a “clear policy in place which prohibits people from issuing violent threats against others on the service.”

“Where we identify clear violations, we will take robust enforcement action,” it said. “This work is constantly evolving as new challenges emerge and we recognize we have to work hard to stay ahead of those who intend to undermine the public conversation.”

Dozens of ultranationalist Jewish activists in Israel, including the wife of lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, said Tuesday that they had been blocked from using Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging app.

Opponents of Ben-Gvir accuse him and his allies of inciting followers to violence.

In its 2020 report, advocacy group Reporters Without Borders said that journalists in Israel “are exposed to open hostility” by politicians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on trial for corruption charges, routinely accuses the media of being on a “witch hunt” against him. Critics say he has done little to stop supporters from harassing or threatening journalists.

Anat Saragusti, a union official in charge of press freedom, told The Associated Press that there has been a precipitous rise in online hate speech directed at journalists in Israel.

She said that much of the atmosphere that enables hostility toward reporters is “generated by politicians,” including Netanyahu.

While Netanyahu has not explicitly called for violence against reporters, the longtime Israeli leader has repeatedly blasted what he calls a biased media that distorts facts.

Topics: Facebook Twitter Israel Journalists harassment

Related

Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media
Media
Facebook deploys special team as Israel-Gaza conflict spreads across social media

Russia fines Google, Facebook for failing to delete banned content

Russia fines Google, Facebook for failing to delete banned content
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

Russia fines Google, Facebook for failing to delete banned content

Russia fines Google, Facebook for failing to delete banned content
  • Russian court fines Facebook 26 million roubles and Google 6 million roubles.
  • Fines were ordered given Facebook and Google's failure to delete content that Russia deems illegal.
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

MOSCOW: A Russian court said on Tuesday it has fined US technology giants Google and Facebook Inc. over a failure to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, the latest development in an escalating standoff between Russia and Big Tech.

Russia has already placed a punitive slowdown on US social network Twitter for not deleting banned content, part of a push by Moscow to rein in Western tech companies and beef up what it calls its Internet “sovereignty.”

Facebook was fined 26 million roubles ($353,890) in total, on eight separate counts, while Alphabet Inc’s Google was ordered to pay a total of 6 million roubles for three different offenses, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court said.

Both companies were guilty of administrative offenses, the court said in separate statements.

Google Russia declined to comment. Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The charges concern posts that Russia says encouraged minors to join unsanctioned protests in January, when people across the country took to the streets to support Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny after he was detained.

The fines come amid a wider spat between Moscow and Google. Russia’s communications watchdog on Monday warned that Moscow could eventually slow down the company’s traffic in the country if it failed to delete prohibited content.

Last week, Google’s Russian arm said it had lodged an appeal against a Moscow court order obliging it to unblock the YouTube account of a Christian Orthodox news channel owned by a Russian businessman who is under US and EU financial sanctions.

In April, a court issued three separate fines against Twitter Inc. totalling 8.9 million roubles, over accusations it had failed to delete banned content. TikTok has also been fined for similar offenses this year.

Topics: Russia Facebook Google

Related

Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations. (Shutterstock)
Media
India warns of clampdown on social media firms over failure to follow new rules
Pro-Palestine Facebook users hit app with mass 1-star rating campaign
Media
Pro-Palestine Facebook users hit app with mass 1-star rating campaign

Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment

Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment
Updated 26 May 2021
AP

Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment

Actor John Cena faces backlash in China over Taiwan comment
  • Fast & Furious actor John Cena apologizes to Chinese fans for calling Taiwan a country.
  • China has increasingly pushed foreign companies and celebrities to refer to Taiwan as part of China.
Updated 26 May 2021
AP

TAIPEI: Actor and professional wrestler John Cena has apologized to fans in China after he called Taiwan a country in a promotional interview for his upcoming film and became the latest celebrity to face the fury of Chinese nationalists.

In a short video posted Tuesday on Chinese social media site Weibo, Cena did not refer to Taiwan or go into much detail about the incident, which occurred earlier this month when he was doing a promotion for “Fast & Furious 9” with Taiwanese media.

“In one interview, I made a mistake,” he said in heavily accented Mandarin Chinese. “I need to say now that this is very, very, very, very, very important. I love and respect China and the Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry. As for my mistake, I really apologize for it.”

In his interview with TVBS, a Taiwanese cable channel, Cena was also speaking in Mandarin when he said Taiwan would be the first “country” to be able to see the film. That led to an uproar in China, which considers the self-governing democracy its own territory to be taken back by force if necessary.

It was unclear if Cena’s apology worked, as many comments on Chinese social media in response to his video were negative. Likewise, Cena was also facing scorn back in the United States, where Sen. Tom Cotton called the apology “pathetic” and others lashed out at him on social media as a “coward.”

Global companies and celebrities seeking to maintain access to the lucrative Chinese market have to tread a fine line on many issues as online nationalistic outrage can spark boycotts.

China has increasingly pressured foreign firms over their statements on Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Tibet, the South China Sea and other issues Beijing considers sensitive.

Airlines and other multinational companies have been pushed to refer to Taiwan as a part of China on their websites or risk damage to their business in China.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV cut ties with the NBA for a year in response to a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey backing pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, even though the post was quickly deleted.

News about Chloe Zhao, a Chinese director, winning an Oscar was censored in April after old interviews surfaced where she said that she grew up in a place where there were “lies” everywhere.

Brands including Swedish retailer H&M, Adidas and Nike have been targeted for consumer boycotts after state media criticized them for expressing concern about reports of forced labor in China’s western region of Xinjiang.

Meanwhile, “Fast & Furious 9” — the latest in the Hollywood franchise — appeared to be doing well in China despite the uproar. The film has taken in $155 million at the box office in China since it opened on May 21, according to local media reports.

Topics: China Taiwan China-Taiwan row celebrity

Related

China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan
World
China warns US, South Korea not to interfere in Taiwan
Taiwan will fight ‘to the very last day’ if China attacks
World
Taiwan will fight ‘to the very last day’ if China attacks

WhatsApp sues India government, says new rules mean end to privacy

WhatsApp sues India government, says new rules mean end to privacy
A user updates Facebook's WhatsApp application on his mobile phone in Mumbai (File/AFP)
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

WhatsApp sues India government, says new rules mean end to privacy

WhatsApp sues India government, says new rules mean end to privacy
  • WhatsApp files lawsuit against the Indian government and argues new rule violates privacy rights for Indian users.
  • Increasing heavy-handed regulations by the Modi government is jeopardizing the future of tech giants in India
Updated 26 May 2021
Reuters

LONDON: WhatsApp has filed a lawsuit in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that experts say would compel the California-based Facebook unit to break privacy protections, sources said.

The case, described to Reuters by people familiar with it, asks the Delhi High Court to declare that one of the new rules is a violation of privacy rights in India’s constitution since it requires social media companies to identify the “first originator of information” when authorities demand it.

While the law requires WhatsApp to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing, the company says it cannot do that alone in practice. Because messages are end-to-end encrypted, to comply with the law WhatsApp says it would have break encryption for receivers, as well as “originators,” of messages.

Reuters, which first reported the story on Wednesday, could not independently confirm the complaint had been filed in court by WhatsApp, which has nearly 400 million users in India, nor when it might be reviewed by the court. The people with knowledge of the matter declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.

A WhatsApp spokesman declined to comment.

A government official said WhatsApp could find a way to track originators of disinformation, a long-standing stance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, and that the company was not being asked to break encryption.

India’s technology ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit escalates a growing struggle between Modi’s government and tech giants including Facebook, Google parent Alphabet and Twitter in one of their key global growth markets.

Tensions grew after a police visit to Twitter’s offices earlier this week. The micro-blogging service had labelled posts by a spokesman for the dominant party and others as containing “manipulated media,” saying forged content was included.

The government has also pressed the tech companies to remove not only what it has described as misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging India, but also some criticism of the government’s response to the crisis, which is claiming thousands of lives daily.

The response of the companies to the new rules has been a subject of intense speculation since they were unveiled in February, 90 days before they were slated to go into effect.

The Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, promulgated by India’s technology ministry, designates “significant social media intermediaries” as standing to lose protection from lawsuits and criminal prosecution if they fail to adhere to the code.

WhatsApp, its parent Facebook and tech rivals have all invested heavily in India. But company officials worry privately that increasingly heavy-handed regulation by the Modi government could jeopardize those prospects.

Among the new rules are requirements that big social media firms appoint Indian citizens to key compliance roles, remove content within 36 hours of a legal order, and set up a mechanism to respond to complaints. They must also use automated processes to take down pornography.

Facebook has said that it agrees with most of the provisions but is still looking to negotiate some aspects. Twitter, which has come under the most fire for failing to take down posts by government critics, declined to comment.

Some in the industry are hoping for a delay in the introduction of the new rules while such objections are heard.
The WhatsApp complaint cites a 2017 Indian Supreme Court ruling supporting privacy in a case known as Puttaswamy judgment, the people familiar with it said.

The court found then that privacy must be preserved except in cases where legality, necessity and proportionality all weighed against it. WhatsApp argues that the law fails all three of those tests, starting with the lack of explicit parliamentary backing.
Experts have backed WhatsApp’s arguments.

“The new traceability and filtering requirements may put an end to end-to-end encryption in India,” Stanford Internet Observatory scholar Riana Pfefferkorn wrote in March.

Other court challenges to the new rules are already pending in Delhi and elsewhere.

In one, journalists argue that the extension of technology regulations to digital publishers, including the imposition of decency and taste standards, is unsupported by the underlying law.

India warns of clampdown on social media firms over failure to follow new rules

Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations. (Shutterstock)
Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations. (Shutterstock)
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

India warns of clampdown on social media firms over failure to follow new rules

Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations. (Shutterstock)
  • Tensions between the Indian government and social media companies have already been running high this year
Updated 25 May 2021
Arab News

LONDON: Indian authorities have warned that big social media platforms that did not comply with new laws issued in the country three months ago may from Wednesday have their operations interrupted.

Companies, including Facebook and Twitter, have reportedly failed to abide by rules highlighted in the Gazette of India on Feb. 25 under intermediary guidelines and digital media ethics code regulations.

Set to take effect on Wednesday, the rules state that leading social media firms must appoint a resident grievance officer, a chief compliance officer, and a nodal contact person, and are required to document how grievances were filed and settled.

The Indian government had given three months for companies to prepare, and while some have requested an extension for up to six months, most platforms have so far failed to meet the criteria.

Most said the reason for noncompliance was due to social media headquarters in the US refusing to abide by India’s domestic laws.

The news comes shortly after reports of Indian police visiting Twitter’s offices after a tweet by a spokesperson for the country’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was flagged as “manipulated media.”

Under Twitter rules, the wording is used to tag posts that included “media that have been deceptively altered or fabricated.”

Tensions between the Indian government and social media companies have already been running high this year after Twitter reversed its decision to block a number of accounts related to farmers’ protests near Delhi following a request from authorities.

In April, the Indian government also ordered Twitter and Facebook to remove dozens of posts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis.

On Sunday, India ordered social media platforms to take down posts that referred to the “Indian variant” of the virus, citing it as a false statement. The highly transmissible Indian or B.1.617 variant, is believed to have been responsible for the majority of COVID-19-related deaths in India and other South Asian countries in recent weeks.

Topics: media social media Facebook India

Related

India tells social media firms to take down ‘Indian variant’ posts
Media
India tells social media firms to take down ‘Indian variant’ posts
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all used widely by Palestinian citizens and activists to share information on evictions from the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Social media giants ‘violated’ Palestinians’ digital rights: report

Latest updates

Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts
Facebook and Instagram will let users hide likes on posts
Doctors told to look for signs of stroke in AstraZeneca jab patients
Doctors told to look for signs of stroke in AstraZeneca jab patients
Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Riyad Mahrez thanks Middle East fans for support, dreams of Champions League glory with Man City
Houthi projectiles fell on a border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing no injuries
Houthi projectiles fell on a border village in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing no injuries
UK court ends trial of three men over Hillsborough disaster
UK court ends trial of three men over Hillsborough disaster

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2021 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.