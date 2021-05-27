You are here

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

Investigators work the scene of a mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light-rail yard on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Philip Pacheco/Getty Images/AFP)
Investigators work the scene of a mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light-rail yard on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Philip Pacheco/Getty Images/AFP)
Investigators work the scene of a mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light-rail yard on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Philip Pacheco/Getty Images/AFP)
Investigators work the scene of a mass shooting at the Valley Transportation Authority light-rail yard on May 26, 2021 in San Jose, California. (Philip Pacheco/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting

Eight killed by employee in California rail yard mass shooting
  • US President Joe Biden called the incident a “horrific tragedy” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff
Updated 27 May 2021
AFP

SAN JOSE, US: A public transit worker shot dead eight people at a California rail yard Wednesday before turning his gun on himself as police arrived, officials said, in the latest mass shooting to hit the United States.
Multiple victims were also wounded in the attack at the train maintenance compound in San Jose, just south of San Francisco, which has once again shone a spotlight on the country’s raging gun control debate.
“What the hell is wrong with us, and when are we going to come to grips with this?” said California Governor Gavin Newsom at a press conference, where he praised the swift response of law enforcement.
Law enforcement officers had rushed to investigate multiple early morning 911 calls reporting gunshots, and entered the compound during an “active shooting,” said Russell Davis, a Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy.
They did not exchange gunfire with the shooter, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
“I know for sure that when the suspect knew that law enforcement was there he took his own life,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith. “Our deputies were right there at that time.”
Bomb squads were deployed after dogs detected “some type of explosives material at the crime scene,” Davis said.
US President Joe Biden called the incident a “horrific tragedy” and ordered flags to be flown at half-staff, saying in a statement: “There are at least eight families who will never be whole again.”
“Once again, I urge Congress to take immediate action and heed the call of the American people, including the vast majority of gun owners, to help end this epidemic of gun violence in America.
“Every life that is taken by a bullet pierces the soul of our nation. We can, and we must, do more.”

Rape, house fire

The suspect — identified by multiple media outlets as Samuel Cassidy — was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority, which provides rail and bus services for San Jose, a Silicon Valley tech hub of almost a million people.
Victims including VTA employees were found shot in two different buildings on the site. The authority’s chairman Glenn Hendricks called the shooting a “horrible tragedy.”
Dozens of police cars and fire engines lining the streets near the rail yard were joined at the scene by FBI officials. Special agent Craig Fair warned the “fairly sizable crime scene” would take a significant amount of time to process.
Nearby, anxious families of employees waited at a county building for word about the safety their relatives.
“This is a very dark moment for our city and for our community,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.
Many of those killed or wounded were essential workers who had “helped us get through this horrific pandemic” by keeping public transport operating, he added.
San Jose police were also investigating a house fire believed to be linked to the shooting. According to multiple US media reports, the blaze began at the suspect’s home shortly before the attack.
The shooter’s ex-wife Cecilia Nelms told the Bay Area News Group that Cassidy had “often spoke angrily about his co-workers and bosses, and at times directed his anger at her.”
An ex-girlfriend additionally accused him of raping and abusing her, often during violent “mood swings,” according to court records cited by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Local officials said the shooting — which was initially reported before 7 a.m. local time (1400 GMT) — had taken place at an employee meeting, with at least 80 staff on site at the time.
A vigil in honor of the victims has been scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. local time at San Jose’s City Hall Plaza, according to Liccardo.

Wild, Wild West

The United States has a long and painful history of deadly gun violence, in the form of a steady daily toll of shootings as well as high-profile mass killings that have targeted schools, work places and shopping centers.
Homicides, mostly gun-driven, have surged in the US over the past year.
Mass shootings have occurred in recent months at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, an office building in California, a grocery store in Colorado and at several spas in Atlanta.
In August 2019, another mass shooting in the Bay Area left two children and a 25-year-old man dead at a garlic festival in Gilroy, around 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of San Jose.
Biden last month branded US gun violence an “epidemic” and an “international embarrassment.”
There were more than 43,000 gun-related deaths in the United States last year, including suicides, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

Topics: US shootings

Afghan forces demoralized, rife with corruption

Afghan forces demoralized, rife with corruption
Updated 39 min 59 sec ago
AP

Afghan forces demoralized, rife with corruption

Afghan forces demoralized, rife with corruption
Updated 39 min 59 sec ago
AP

KABUL: Abdullah Mohammadi lost his two legs and an arm below the elbow in a ferocious battle with the Taliban. As a young soldier, he had been eager to fight for his country, but now he’s furious at a government he says ignores him and hasn't paid his veteran’s pension in almost one year.
Afghanistan’s National Defense and Security Forces, meant to be the bulwark against advancing Taliban insurgents, are rife with corruption, demoralized and struggling to keep territory. The government says the army can hold its own, but military experts warn of a tough fight ahead for poorly trained, ill-equipped troops whose loyalties waver between their country and local warlords.
By Sept. 11 at the latest, the remaining 2,300-3,500 U.S. troops and roughly 7,000 allied NATO forces will have left Afghanistan, ending nearly 20 years of military engagement. Also leaving is the American air support that the Afghan military has relied on to stave off potentially game-changing Taliban assaults, ever since it took command of the war from the U.S. and NATO in 2014.
“Without U.S. military support, it is a matter of time before the Taliban consolidates its gains, particularly in the south, east and west,” said Bill Roggio, senior fellow at the American Foundation for the Defense of Democracies and editor of its Long War Journal, which tracks militant movements.
This week, some of the heaviest fighting since President Joe Biden announced the end to America's ‘forever war’ took place in eastern Laghman province with the Taliban threatening the provincial capital of Mehtar Lam. Particularly worrisome going forward, police and army deserted several posts protecting the city, allowing Taliban to walk in and keep abandoned military equipment as their own.
At least half the country is believed to be contested ground, often with the government holding only the main towns and cities in local districts and the Taliban dominating the countryside.
Within the Afghan army, soldiers complain of substandard equipment, even shoddy basic items like army boots that fall apart within weeks because corrupt contractors used inferior material. The Associated Press witnessed boots with gaping holes being worn, insufficient helmets available and weapons that often jammed.
At a police outpost seen by the AP earlier this month, eight men lived in a partially built bunker that looked big enough for only half that number. They had only a few rifles as they watched sentry from two turret-style posts on the outpost’s high brick walls. They overlook a busy road where the Taliban frequently attack security convoys.
The commander, who wore sandals, said the outpost is occasionally hit by rocket or gunfire and would have a hard time fending off a full-fledged attack.
“There’s no other option but peace,” he said, asking not to be identified because he did not have permission to allow the media into his compound.
Mohammadi, the veteran, was wounded six years ago in Zhari district in southern Kandahar province, once the spiritual heartland of the Taliban until their ouster in 2001 by U.S.-led coalition forces.
He led a company of 18 men airlifted into battle in a grape field, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) from their nearest base. The fight went on all day and night until eventually the Taliban surrounded them.
For a year he recovered in hospital. He received two wooden legs and an artificial plastic hand. The legs are painful to wear and he can manage them only for 15 minutes at a time. It takes two people to help him get them on, and he sometimes pays a neighbor to help.
“I am proud of what I have sacrificed for this country. What I gave for my country I gave with pride,” he said.
But Mohammadi is fuming at the government. For years, his veteran’s pension, around 16,000 Afghanis ($200) a month, has been erratic, and for the past 11 months he hasn’t received it at all. “They tell me to wait,” he said.
Mohammadi says has had to borrow from family and friends. It wounds his pride, but it’s better than begging, he said.
Speaking to the AP, Defense Ministry’ Deputy Spokesman Fawad Aman promised to look into the complaint. He said that corruption, while it exists, is not widespread and efforts are being made to tackle it and that the spirit of the fighting force was high.
“With the withdrawal of United States forces there will be no security vacuum or gap in Afghanistan because our forces can defend Afghanistan independently,” he said.
Washington’s chief watchdog overseeing U.S. spending in Afghanistan, John Sopko, told a Congressional hearing in March that corruption is one of the biggest threats to Afghanistan’s security force and is fueling the insurgency.
The U.S is committed to pay $4 billion annually until 2024 to finance Afghanistan’s security forces. As of Dec. 31, 2020, Sopko said the U.S. has spent $88.3 billion to help the Afghan government provide security in Afghanistan — roughly 62% of all U.S. reconstruction funding.
Yet, according to Attiqullah Amarkhiel, the Afghan army of today is half as good as the army left by the former Soviet Union when it withdrew in 1989, ending its 10-year occupation of Afghanistan.
Amarkhiel was major general in the 1989 Moscow-allied Afghan army and served in the post-Taliban government of President Hamid Karzai. He helped build the security forces following the Taliban’s fall in 2001.
The army of 1989 were professional educated soldiers, unlike the mostly uneducated post-Taliban force. Then the army numbered 150,000 troops, compared to the 300,000 today. “But then we had quality. Today we have quantity.”

US President Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

US President Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

US President Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

US President Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin
  • Probe should not rule out the possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory
  • Biden administration joins worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak
Updated 27 May 2021
AP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday ordered US intelligence officials to “redouble” their efforts to investigate the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any possibility the trail might lead to a Chinese laboratory.
After months of minimizing that possibility as a fringe theory, the Biden administration is joining worldwide pressure for China to be more open about the outbreak, aiming to head off GOP complaints the president has not been tough enough as well as to use the opportunity to press China on alleged obstruction.
Biden asked US intelligence agencies to report back within 90 days. He directed US national laboratories to assist with the investigation and the intelligence community to prepare a list of specific queries for the Chinese government. He called on China to cooperate with international probes into the origins of the pandemic.
Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, have promoted the theory that the virus emerged from a laboratory accident rather than naturally through human contact with an infected animal in Wuhan, China.
Biden in a statement said the majority of the intelligence community had “coalesced” around those two scenarios but “do not believe there is sufficient information to assess one to be more likely than the other.” He revealed that two agencies lean toward the animal link and “one leans more toward” the lab theory, “each with low or moderate confidence.”
“The United States will also keep working with like-minded partners around the world to press China to participate in a full, transparent, evidence-based international investigation and to provide access to all relevant data and evidence,” said Biden.
His statement came after weeks of the administration endeavoring to avoid public discussion of the lab leak theory and privately suggesting it was farfetched.
In another sign of shifting attitudes, the Senate approved two Wuhan lab-related amendments without opposition, attaching them to a largely unrelated bill to increase US investments in innovation.
One of the amendments, from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky, would block US funding of Chinese “gain of function” research on enhancing the severity or transmissibility of a virus. Paul has been critical of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious-disease expert, and aggressively questioned him at a recent Senate hearing over the work in China. The other amendment was from GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and it would prevent any funding to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Both were approved without roll call votes as part of the broader bill that is still under debate in the Senate.
As for the origin of pandemic, Fauci, a White House coronavirus adviser, said Wednesday that he and most others in the scientific community “believe that the most likely scenario is that this was a natural occurrence, but no one knows that 100 percent for sure.”
“And since there’s a lot of concern, a lot of speculation and since no one absolutely knows that, I believe we do need the kind of investigation where there’s open transparency and all the information that’s available, to be made available, to scrutinize,” Fauci said at a Senate hearing.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that the White House supports a new World Health Organization investigation in China, but she added that an effective probe “would require China finally stepping up and allowing access needed to determine the origins.”
Biden still held out the possibility that a firm conclusion may never be reached, given the Chinese government’s refusal to fully cooperate with international investigations.
“The failure to get our inspectors on the ground in those early months will always hamper any investigation into the origin of COVID-19,” he said.
The Chinese embassy in Washington, without mentioning the Biden order, accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game while ignoring the urgent need to combat the pandemic.
“Smear campaign and blame shifting are making a comeback, and the conspiracy theory of ‘lab leak’ is resurfacing,” it said in a statement posted Wednesday on its website.
Administration officials continue to harbor strong doubts about the lab leak theory. Rather, they view China’s refusal to cooperate in the investigation — particularly on something of such magnitude — as emblematic of other irresponsible actions on the world stage.
Privately, administration officials say the end result, if ever known, won’t change anything, but note China’s stonewalling is now on display for the world to see.
The State Department, which ended one Trump-era probe into the Chinese lab theory this spring, said it was continuing to cooperate with other government agencies and pressed China to cooperate with the world.
“China’s position that their part in this investigation is complete is disappointing and at odds with the rest of the international community that is working collaboratively across the board to bring an end to this pandemic and improve global health security,” said spokesman Ned Price.
Research into the origins of the virus is critically important, said Arinjay Banerjee, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization in Saskatchewan, Canada, because, “If you don’t know where it came from, how are you going to stop it from spreading it again?”
“The great probability is still that this virus came from a wildlife reservoir,” he said, pointing to the fact that spillover events – when viruses jump from animals to humans – are common in nature, and that scientists already know of two similar beta coronaviruses that evolved in bats and caused epidemics when humans were infected, SARS1 and MERS. “The evidence we so far have suggests that this virus came from wildlife,” he said
However, the case is not completely closed. “There are probabilities, and there are possibilities,” said Banerjee. “Because nobody has identified a virus that’s 100 percent identical to SARS-CoV-2 in any animal, there is still room for researchers to ask about other possibilities.”
Andy Slavitt, Biden’s senior adviser for the coronavirus, said Tuesday that the world needs to “get to the bottom ... whatever the answer may be.”
“We need a completely transparent process from China; we need the WHO to assist in that matter,“” Slavitt said. “We don’t feel like we have that now.”
Topics: COVID-19 Coronavirus Joe Biden

Taliban warn Afghanistan’s neighbors against allowing US military presence on their soil

Taliban warn Afghanistan’s neighbors against allowing US military presence on their soil
Updated 27 May 2021

Taliban warn Afghanistan’s neighbors against allowing US military presence on their soil

Taliban warn Afghanistan’s neighbors against allowing US military presence on their soil
  • Cautions against extending support for Washington after foreign troops’ exit
Updated 27 May 2021
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The Taliban on Wednesday urged Afghanistan’s neighbors not to make what would be an “historic mistake” by hosting US military bases.

The militant group warned that such a move would provide America with the ability to launch attacks on Kabul after its troops had withdrawn from the war-torn country by Sept. 11.

In a statement, the Taliban said: “We are asking neighboring countries not to provide such an opportunity or allow such a move. If, God forbid, still someone allows this, this will be a historic mistake and ignominy.”

It described the presence of US-led foreign forces in Afghanistan as the “fundamental reason for regional insecurity and war,” adding that the group would “not remain silent against such a heinous and provocative act.”

Nearly 20 years after the Taliban’s Islamist government was toppled in an American-fronted invasion in 2001, the group reiterated that it would “continue to perform its historical duty as it has during history,” noting that ordinary Afghans were the “main victims of the occupation.”

The charged Taliban statement followed recent comments by the US military revealing that Washington was in talks with a number of Kabul’s neighbors over the stationing of its troops for counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan.

With the future of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government uncertain after the departure of foreign troops from the country, some US officials believe that the Taliban will use the situation to attempt to regain power by force.

However, the group said it had “repeatedly assured the world” of its commitment “not to allow any side to use Afghanistan for attacks against any country.”

The statement added: “(Our) demand (is for) others not to allow their soil and airspace (to be used) against our country, and if such a step is taken, the responsibility of any problem and its outcome will lie on those who commit such a mistake.”

Over the past two decades, several countries, including Pakistan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, have allowed Washington to use their airspace and ground routes for attacks against the Taliban and the shipment of equipment and weapons to Afghanistan, in return for cash.

After the Soviet Union’s invasion of Afghanistan in December 1979, the US began to view Pakistan as a frontline state in its efforts to stop Soviet expansionism.

In September 1981, former US President Ronald Reagan’s administration signed a five-year, $3.2 billion economic and military aid package with Islamabad, for Pakistan to become the main route for arms and supplies for the Afghan resistance.

In recent years, the US military has renewed its focus on Pakistan after Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan backed out of the campaign.

Pakistan recently said it would avoid supporting Washington in the initiative, forcing the US to rethink its Afghan approach. Islamabad’s decision came after a Pentagon official claimed that Pakistan had allowed the US to use its airspace and ground routes.

Speculation on Pakistan’s involvement with the American campaign has grown since Gen. Kenneth McKenzie Jr., commander of the US Central Command, told the US Senate that a fraction of troops would remain “stationed nearby Afghanistan” following the September withdrawal.

US President Joe Biden’s administration has said it was in talks with “several Central Asian neighbors of Afghanistan” to survey where it could reposition troops to prevent landlocked Afghanistan from once again becoming a militant hub.

However, Washington did not explicitly name Pakistan — which shares a border of nearly 2,600 kilometers with Afghanistan — as a potential partner in the initiative.

Pakistan has been closely engaged with Washington in Afghan initiatives and supported the signing of an agreement between the US and the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, more than a year ago, which eventually led to the intra-Afghan peace talks.

However, its role in the Afghan peace process has been controversial, with several experts accusing Islamabad of supporting the Taliban while also allowing the US to use its territory for the Afghan war.

At the same time, Pakistan – similar to China, Iran, and Russia – has opposed the presence of American troops in its neighborhood.

Canada-based Afghan expert, Said Azam, told Arab News that the need for an extended presence of US troops was a “complex issue” that had become “a new riddle for people of the region.”

He said: “It is a very complicated subject; if the situation in Afghanistan is so acute that it needs intervention by US troops, then why are they closing their bases in Afghanistan but opening in neighboring countries?”

Azam noted that neighboring countries thinking of hosting US military bases needed to take their “domestic, economic, and social fabric into consideration.”

He added: “It will be very costly and risky for Islamabad to embrace Washington further as it will anger the Taliban, Iran, and specifically China which has invested tens of billions in Pakistan.”

Wahidullah Ghazikhail, a Kabul-based political analyst, told Arab News that the region was of “high importance for the US” and that Washington would “not abandon it” to arch-economic rival China which would further “consolidate its grip if and when the US totally departs from the region.”

He pointed out the possible impact of a US deal on Islamabad’s ties with Beijing, particularly on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a multibillion-dollar infrastructure project central to China’s broader Belt and Road Initiative.

“We are witnessing an economic war in the world now. America is not happy with China’s investment in Pakistan and wants Pakistan to turn away from China. Pakistan will do what suits its benefits.

“We will face more war in the region; the war’s geography will change. Russia and China are worried about it. The Taliban have hostility with America and does not want it to remain in the region,” he said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Jakarta residents hold breath for long-awaited verdict in air pollution case

Jakarta residents hold breath for long-awaited verdict in air pollution case
Updated 27 May 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

Jakarta residents hold breath for long-awaited verdict in air pollution case

Jakarta residents hold breath for long-awaited verdict in air pollution case
  • 32 plaintiffs filed the lawsuit, accusing Indonesian authorities of environmental negligence and failing to protect citizens from pollution
Updated 27 May 2021
Ismira Lutfia Tisnadibrata 

JAKARTA: Unlike most residents who prefer using their vehicles to commute in the absence of reliable public transport, Aditho Harinugroho has always banked on his motorbike, despite having to brave traffic-choked streets and inhale the heavily polluted air in Indonesia’s capital city, Jakarta.

The 36-year-old freelance videographer commutes for almost 30 kilometers a day — from his house in East Jakarta to meet clients in the south or central part of the Indonesian capital — and wears a facemask to avoid the dust and pollution.

Often, this leads to Harinugroho experiencing breathing difficulties, especially after traveling through areas in the city where infrastructure development work is underway.

“When I wipe my face, the washcloth is black with soot. It shows just how polluted Jakarta’s air is,” Harinugroho told Arab News.

“As a biker, it is in my very best interest to be able to ride in clean air. This is why I become a plaintiff in the civil lawsuit to force the government to improve air quality standards in the city and its suburban areas,” he added.

Harinugroho and 31 other plaintiffs from various backgrounds filed the lawsuit in July 2019 against the central and regional governments — the president; the ministries of environment, health and home affairs; and the governors of Jakarta and its two neighboring provinces of West Java and Banten.

The greater Jakarta region, comprising the capital and its four satellite cities, is home to about 30 million people.

The Central Jakarta District Court was expected to issue a verdict in the case on May 20 but postponed the hearing to June 10, citing insufficient documents from defendants for cross-examination purposes.

“I hope the government will enforce stricter regulations to ensure that we can have much better air quality than what we have now. It is the least we can expect,” he said.

Another plaintiff, Istu Prayogi, joined the lawsuit for health reasons after being directly impacted by the city’s polluted air.

Since 1995 and almost a decade after he moved from Central Java to Depok, West Java, on the outskirts of Jakarta, the non-smoking, 56-year-old tourism lecturer has suffered from various illnesses, including respiratory problems, headaches, high fever and blood in his urine.

In 2016, a thorax scan showed that Prayogi’s lungs were “crowded” with dirt from breathing in the polluted air, with the diagnosis saying that he was sensitive to dirty air.

“I have been wearing a face mask even indoors almost all the time since then, when it was still a strange thing to do, unlike now in the pandemic,” Prayogi told Arab News.

He said he was not surprised that the court had stalled the hearing but expressed optimism that there were “judges with a conscience” who would rule in favor of the plaintiffs.

Ayu Eza Tiara, one of the lawyers for the plaintiffs, told Arab News they are “99 percent optimistic” that they will win the case since all the evidence presented during the hearings, including by experts representing the defendants, showed that the government has been “negligent in controlling the air pollution in the greater Jakarta region.”

“If we win the case, we expect the government to respect the ruling by immediately taking actions to revise the existing regulations to control the pollution or replace them with well-researched ones, which include inputs from health experts and public participation,” she said.

Tiara added that efforts to address the situation have been ineffective and were mainly superficial “just to show that the government has done something about it.”

“We also expect the government not to stall executing the ruling in favor of the plaintiffs by appealing the ruling to the higher courts. We are not seeking financial compensation; we are just asking them to ensure we have our basic right to breathe clean air,” Tiara said.

The civil lawsuit is backed by the UN Special Rapporteur for Human rights and the Environment David R. Boyd, who submitted his amicus curiae brief to support the plaintiffs’ demand for clean air, which the government is constitutionally obliged to do.

Jakarta is a regular entry on the list of most polluted cities in the world, and despite the significant reduction in traffic imposed by mobility restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) since last year, the air in Jakarta has not improved, according to a report by the Center on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The CREA report said that transboundary pollution from Banten and West Java contributed to the poor air quality in Jakarta.

An air quality monitoring of pollution particles (PM2.5) recorded that Jakarta had 101 days in 2018 and 172 in 2019 with unhealthy air, given that there are 16 industrial facilities including power plants in Jakarta, 62 in West Java, and 56 in Banten, within a 100-kilometer radius of the city.

“Satellite images show that the Suralaya power plants in Banten were operating and emitting as usual during [COVID-19] restrictions. Winds brought their pollution into Jakarta, which may have contributed to Jakarta’s PM2.5 remaining high despite major reductions in local traffic and urban activity,” the CREA report said.

Topics: Jakarta Air pollution

EU seeks big fine in court case over AstraZeneca deliveries

EU seeks big fine in court case over AstraZeneca deliveries
Updated 26 May 2021
AP

EU seeks big fine in court case over AstraZeneca deliveries

EU seeks big fine in court case over AstraZeneca deliveries
  • EU accused AstraZeneca of postponing deliveries so the Anglo-Swedish company could service Britain among others
  • AstraZeneca’s contract with the European Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed
Updated 26 May 2021
AP

BRUSSELS: The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing shots to other nations.
The drugmaker had promised them for urgent delivery to the EU’s 27 member countries.
The EU accused AstraZeneca of postponing deliveries so the Anglo-Swedish company could service Britain, among others.
AstraZeneca’s contract with the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed, with an option for another 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021. But only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.
Deliveries have increased slightly since then but, according to the EU commission, the company is set to supply 70 million doses in the second quarter when it had promised 180 million. A lawyer for AstraZeneca said the company said Wednesday that “more or less 60 million doses” from the total order have been delivered so far.
EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the court that AstraZeneca expects to deliver the total number of contracted doses by the end of December, but he said that “with a six-month delay, it’s obviously a failure.”
Jafferali asked the court to fine the drugmaker 10 million euros ($12.2 million) per infraction and to force AstraZeneca to pay 10 euros per dose for each day of delay as compensation for breaching the EU contract.
The EU has insisted its gripes with the company are about deliveries only and has repeatedly said that it has no problems with the safety or quality of the vaccine itself. The shots have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s drug regulator.
The EU’s main argument is that AstraZeneca should have used production sites located within the bloc and in the UK for EU supplies as part of a “best reasonable effort” clause in the contract. Jafferali said the European Commission agreed to pay 870 million euros for the shots and 50 million doses that should have been delivered to the EU went to third countries instead, “in violation” of the contract.
Charles-Edouard Lambert, another lawyer on the EU team, said AstraZeneca decided to reserve production at its Oxford site for Britain.
“This is utterly serious. AstraZeneca did not use all the means at its disposal. There is a double standard in the way it treats the UK and member states,” he said.
A lawyer representing AstraZeneca, Hakim Boularbah, said the company’s May 2020 agreement with the UK government and Oxford University, the vaccine’s co-developer, to supply 100 million doses of vaccine at cost clearly gave priority to Britain.
“It’s very shocking to be accused of fraud,” Boularbah said, calling it “a groundless accusation.”
The EU also accused AstraZeneca of misleading the European Commission by providing data on the delivery delays that lacked clarity.
While the bloc insists AstraZeneca has breached its contractual obligations, the company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture, with dozens of components produced in several different nations, and it made its best effort to deliver on time.
“Unfortunately, to this date, more or less 60 million doses from the order have been delivered,” Boularbah said, adding that AstraZeneca does everything it can to increase production and will deliver the 300 million of doses agreed to as soon as possible.
He played down the urgency claimed by the EU, saying 13 million AstraZeneca doses were stocked in EU member states. However, since the AstraZeneca vaccination takes two shots up to 12 weeks apart, member states can opt to reserve some of their supplies to make sure that recipients can get their second dose on time.
As part of an advanced purchase agreement with vaccine companies, the EU said it invested 2.7 billion euros ($3.8 billion), including 336 million ($408 million), to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s vaccine at four factories.
The long-standing dispute drew media attention for weeks earlier this year amid a deadly surge of coronavirus infections in Europe, when delays in vaccine production and deliveries hampered the EU’s vaccination campaign.
Cheaper and easier to use than rival shots from Pfizer-BioNTech, the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with Oxford University was a pillar of the EU’s vaccine rollout. But the EU’s partnership with the firm quickly deteriorated amid accusations it favored its relationship with British authorities.
While the UK made quick progress in its vaccination campaign thanks to its AstraZeneca supplies, the EU faced embarrassing complaints and criticism for its slow start.
Concerns over the pace of the rollout across the EU grew after AstraZeneca said it couldn’t supply EU members with as many doses as originally anticipated because of production capacity limits.
The health situation has dramatically improved in Europe in recent weeks, with the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths on a sharp downward trend as vaccination has picked up. About 300 million doses of vaccine have been delivered in Europe — a region with around 450 million inhabitants, with about 245 million already administered.
About 46 percent of the EU population have had at least one dose.
Fanny Laune, another lawyer from the European Commission’s legal team, insisted the case needs to be treated urgently despite vaccination campaigns picking up across the bloc. She said other producers in the EU vaccine portfolio have experienced delays in deliveries and could still be hampered by production problems.
She added that several EU countries have based their vaccine strategy on the AstraZeneca shots and that five member states won’t be able to reach the targets set by the EU by the end of June if the drugmaker doesn’t provide the promised doses in time.
“If this legal action allows to save just one life, it justifies an urgent ruling,” Laune said.
In total, the European Commission has secured more than 2.5 billion of vaccine doses with various manufacturers, but is now shying away from placing more orders with AstraZeneca. It recently sealed another major order with Pfizer and BioNTech through 2023 for an additional 1.8 billion doses to be shared among EU members.
A judgment is to be delivered at a later date. In addition to the emergency action, the European Commission has launched a claim on the merits of the case for damages for which a hearing hasn’t yet been set by the court.

Topics: AstraZeneca COVID19 vaccine Brussels EU

